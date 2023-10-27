What's new

Illegal Immigrants Deportation Operation.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,691
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister

Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir revealed on Friday that provincial government had identified...

Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir revealed on Friday that provincial government had identified approximately 33,000 people through mapping as illegal residents lacking proper legal documentation and were set to be deported.

The provincial minister’s statement comes days before the government’s approaching October 31 deadline for illegal residents to depart from Pakistan.

The interim government has asked undocumented foreign nationals to leave Pakistan by November 1 otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per law.

Around 1.3 million Afghans are registered refugees and 880,000 more have legal status to remain in Pakistan, according to the latest United Nations figures.

“As many as 99,000 illegal foreign residents have been detained in Pakistan and 33,000 of them were found to be completely lacking any documents and staying illegally in Pakistan after their identification through mapping,” Mir said while addressing a press conference in Lahore, adding that they would be deported.

The provincial information minister said the above figure would continue to increase as mapping was carried out on a daily basis.

He explained that the federal government had asked the Punjab government to deport all illegal foreign residents by Saturday. “Other provinces have also been assigned different days for the purpose,” he said.
 
These morons are going turn it into a humanitarian crisis with irreparable PR damage for pk

No ones against deportation of Afghans as war in Afghanistan is over but you can't do it in one month without it negatively effecting Afghan refugees (although no ones forcing out registered Afghan refugees only illegals with no documentation )

It needs to be a proper year long process with set timelines, ability to sell property, businesses at market value, conversion of pkr into Afghan currency so they take more than 50k pkr with em

and Sindh police is very unprofessional to carry out this task - they need professional help to identify actual illegals
remember they used to go into Afghan slums, find a random man with a beard and arrest him on charges of being part of Taliban
 
Last edited:
,.,.,.

Iran expelling illegal Afghan migrants, not anti-Afghan​

2 days ago
by The Frontier Post

TEHRAN (Khaama Press): While Afghan citizens are being expelled from Iran, the Iranian Minister of Interior Affairs has clarified in a recent statement that addressing illegal immigrants entering the country doesn’t imply being against Afghans.

Ahmad Vahidi, the Iranian Minister of Interior Affairs, has stated in a press briefing that Afghan immigrants who have entered Iran without proper legal documentation should promptly depart from the country.

He has stated that in the past month alone, approximately 200,000 Afghan migrants who had entered the Islamic Republic of Iran illegally have been returned to Afghanistan.
 
Just sad that people who have lived for three generations are being deported now when dollars are stop flowing

Something that should have been done in 1990s or early mid 2000s but no .at that time we had dollars keeping the politicians warm

Now you are deporting Mr.x whose father was also borned in Pakistan!!

Just doesn't make any sense

My guess it's just a ploy to get dollars flowing back
 
Goritoes said:
Indians and Afghans love each other, I think India should take all Afghans refugee's and also dug a tunnel under Pakistan to create safe passage for future travel.
Click to expand...
Opening of airspace should be enough. Pakistan should facilitate joining of these long lost brothers.
Both Afghans and Indians have a habit of barking from a distance while refusing to meeupt.
 
Maula Jatt said:
These morons are going turn it into a humanitarian crisis with irreparable PR damage for pk

No ones against deportation of Afghans as war in Afghanistan is over but you can't do it in one month without it negatively effecting Afghan refugees (although no ones forcing out registered Afghan refugees only illegals with no documentation )

It needs to be a proper year long process with set timelines, ability to sell property, businesses at market value, conversion of pkr into Afghan currency so they take more than 50k pkr with em

and Sindh police is very unprofessional to carry out this task - they need professional help to identify actual illegals
remember they used to go into Afghan slums, find a random man with a beard and arrest him on charges of being part of Taliban
Click to expand...
how many years these Afghans need to return to their homeland ? Its all over as the peace has returned and its Pakistan not AFGHNISTAN where any one can love without any visa , just by a lip service these guys will not return even after 20 years. so its better to leave and get a visa if u want to come in for trade , education , health services etc .
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Deportation drive: Taliban minister threatens Pakistan of ‘consequences’
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER
muhammadhafeezmalik
Govt launches action against Illegal immigrants as deadline ends
Replies
8
Views
349
Bevvy Rosh
Bevvy Rosh
H
Govt initiates nationwide operation to deport illegal foreign nationals
2
Replies
22
Views
983
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Leave by November 1 or face forcible expulsion', interim govt warns illegal immigrants
Replies
6
Views
327
alphapak
alphapak
INDIAPOSITIVE
The US Secretary of Defense telephoned Pakistan’s (COAS) General Asim Munir to discuss regional peace.
2
Replies
18
Views
899
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom