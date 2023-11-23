What's new

HINDUTVA HACKING FRENZY: ASHOK hacks his Brother PAWAN's rape victim to death

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,901
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Uttar Pradesh: Siblings chase, hack to death rape survivor in broad daylight​

Survivor murdered after she refused to drop charges against accused
Web Desk Updated: November 21, 2023 13:32 IST
Police crime scene stock image
Representational image
A teenage rape survivor was chased and hacked to death in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Tuesday. The attackers, two brothers were released on bail only recently.
According to police, the victim, a 20-year-old woman was hacked to death by Ashok Nishad and Pawan Nishad in broad daylight allegedly after the victim refused to withdraw rape charges against the latter. UP police said Pawan had raped the victim almost three years ago, when she was minor, and Pawan, his associates have been pressuring her to withdraw the charges. However, the victim did not budge and this irked Pawan.
Ashok, facing murder charges in another case was released on bail only two days ago. Pawan, who was also out of jail, plotted a plan to force the victim and family to drop the charges. On Tuesday, while the victim was returning home after grazing cattle, the siblings attacked her and hacked her to death.
Brijesh Srivastava, Kaushumbi Superintendent of Police said, “In Dherha village of Mahewaghat police station, there was a dispute between two parties of the same community due to old rivalry and litigation, in which people of one party attacked and killed a 20-year-old girl of the other party with a sharp weapon.” According to police, the accused are at large and the victim's body has been sent for autopsy.

www.theweek.in

Uttar Pradesh: Siblings chase, hack to death rape survivor in broad daylight

Survivor murdered after she refused to drop charges against accused
www.theweek.in www.theweek.in
 
Yogi Jee Has More Pressing Issues Like Banning Halal Food And Renaming Cities Please Don't Bother Him With Such Trivial Matters
 

