General News & Discussions about Russian Armed Forces & Defence Industry

Since 2015 will be supplied to the Armed Forces vehicles "Ural- 4320VV "Vehicle "Ural- 4320VV " Heavily armored , designed by order of Interior Forces , in 2015 will come in the Russian Defense Ministry ."We have decided that the new generation machine " Ural- 4320VV "developed at the Ural Automobile Plant in the so -called presidential series will also be procured by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation ", - said director general adviser Military Industrial Company Sergey Beketov at the International Salon " Comprehensive Security 2014 " , held in Moscow .Bulk delivery to the Armed Forces vehicles with heavy armor and mine protection will begin in 2015 . Formerly a leading automobile design engineer "Ural" Viktor Surkov said that hull of the machine has the sixth class protection from the front , sides and top - fifth grade .If necessary, the crew can lock from the inside and the fire of the loopholes , as well as from the upper two bays . Already made the first batch of eight machines for Russian Interior Ministry troops . Cost of one unit - about 10 million rubles .