General News & Discussions about Russian Armed Forces & Defence Industry

Opening this thread for the General Discussion and News about the Russian Armed Forces and Defence Industry, this should serve the purpose to collect the related news in a single thread and to minimized the need to post a new thread on every news article related to Russia.

@Kaan If found it appropriate mark it as Sticky Thread

Russia Strengthens Military Bases Abroad

MOSCOW, May 23 (RIA Novosti) – Russia is strengthening its military bases abroad as well as helping to boost the armed forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.

“In recent years, we have worked to strengthen the Russian military bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan: we have increased the number of air defense units at the Kant airbase [in Kyrgyzstan], and the 201st base now has a divisional structure,” Shoigu said at a security conference in Moscow.

The International Security Conference began in Moscow Friday for the third time. The event is being attended by military experts and government officials from a number of countries, including China, Belarus, Iran, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Serbia.

Defense ministers or deputy ministers from the member countries of the CSTO and SCO are also planning to attend the conference. Two panel discussions are expected: “The Search for Ways to Stabilize the Situation in the Middle East and North Africa” and “Afghanistan and Regional Security.”

European Union, US and NATO representatives, critical of Russia's actions in Ukraine, refused to participate in the event.
 
No Plans to Export Russian Alligator Attack Helicopters Before 2016

172126737.jpg


MOSCOW, May 22 (RIA Novosti) – Talks with foreign partners to purchase Russia’s Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters will begin in earnest in 2016 or 2017, a representative of Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport said Thursday.

The Ka-52 was unveiled internationally at the 50th Le Bourget airshow last June.

“This is the case of a prospect of 2016-2017,” Vladislav Kuzmichev told RIA Novosti at the HeliRussia 2014 expo in Moscow.

Kuzmichev added that the the helicopter is currently being demonstrated to potential customers.

The Ka-52 Hokum-B is a modification of the Ka-50 Hokum. It has a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour, a flight ceiling of 5,500 meters, and a range of over 1,000 kilometers.
 
Russian’s Air Force to Receive New Generation Long-Range Bomber in 2023

184403018.jpg


VORONEZH, May 22 (RIA Novosti) – The Russian Air Force will start receiving its first PAK DA next generation long-range bomber in 2023, Russian Air Force Commander-in-Chief Lt. Gen. Viktor Bondarev said Thursday.

Earlier reports said PAK DA bombers could be supplied to the Russian Air Force approximately by 2020.

“The maiden flight should be performed in 2019. State tests and supplies will be completed in 2023,” Bondarev said.

The head of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Mikhail Pogosyan, told reporters earlier that the full-fledged construction work would start already this year.

Russia’s strategic Air Force operates a total of 32 Tu-95MC6, 31 Tu-95MC16 and 13 Tu-160 bombers. Altogether, they are capable of carrying 850 long-range cruise missiles.

It is expected that the new bomber will be able to penetrate through modern air defenses and suppress them. PAK DA will be equipped with the newest complex of the radio electronic combat and high-precision weaponry.
 
All Russian Missile Divisions to Receive Yars Simulators This Year

MOSCOW, May 15 (RIA Novosti) – All divisions of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces will receive new simulators by the end of the year, including simulators of the advanced Yars nuclear-capable ballistic missile, a military spokesman said Thursday.

“By late 2014, all the divisions, military units, universities and training centers of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces will receive over 130 of the newest simulators. This is a 10 percent increase since last year,” Col. Igor Yegorov told journalists.

The Russian Strategic Missile Forces are due to receive up to 1,000 simulators for training specialists in the maintenance of advanced missile systems, Yegorov said.

“This year, some 30 tests will be conducted on simulators, including 3D graphics, to train specialists on the fifth-generation missile systems,” he said, adding that some 40 such tests were successfully carried out last year.

The fifth-generation RS-24 Yars (NATO reporting name SS-29) is an upgraded version of the Topol-M ballistic missile that was first tested in 2007.

The RS-24 can carry multiple independently-targetable nuclear warheads to a range of 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles), which are designed to perform maneuvers to evade missile defense systems.
 
From the Plesetsk cosmodrome today launched the rocket "Rockot" with block of military spacecraft. Start was in normal mode, the Defense Ministry reported
Alexei Zolotukhin, a spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry troops aerospace defense: "On Friday at 09:27 Moscow time from the platform number 133 Plesetsk cosmodrome by combat crew of aerospace defense troops has been implemented successfully launch rocket of light class" Rokot "with 3 military satellites. "
 
Shoigu tested the command center in a capsule.
The pilot project of the individual mobile command center, developed by "CROC" attracted the attention of Sergei Shoigu at the "Integrated Safety 2014" in Moscow.
10_f2582664.jpg


11_d48517aa.jpg


12_84c97ccf.jpg


13_a77c821e.jpg
 
Chemezov: Russia and Italy could create the world's largest helicopter holding
State Corporation Rosteh that controls holding "Helicopters of Russia", offered the Italian company exchange of shares.
According to the head of Rosteh Chemezov, this will help create the largest helicopter holding in the world.
To the question is the chance to distrust such a deal because of the political situation, Chemezov said: "The Italians absolutely no", RIA "Novosti".
 
Its always been a question for me that why Russia doesn't form an alliance in the east to counter NATO and the west !

Any idea ?
 
Kazakhstan Ratifies Joint Air Defense Shield Deal with Russia

ASTANA, May 15 (RIA Novosti) – Kazakhstan’s upper house of parliament ratified Thursday an agreement with Russia on establishing a joint regional air defense shield, a Novosti-Kazakhstan correspondent has reported.

The shield will become part of the unified air defense system of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a loose alliance of former Soviet states, comprising Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

“The forces of the unified regional air defense system of Kazakhstan and Russia are led by a commander appointed by the Kazakh and Russian presidents upon the recommendation of defense ministers from both sides,” a committee on international affairs, defense and security said in a report.

The planned shield would be used only in times of war, while in time of peace the respective agencies together with the commander will fulfill only routine duties, a report says.

Moscow signed an agreement to set up an integrated regional air defense network with Kazakhstan last year. Russia has such a network with Belarus, while a similar deal with Armenia has been in the works for some time.
 
S00R3NA said:
Its always been a question for me that why Russia doesn't form an alliance in the east to counter NATO and the west !

Any idea ?
Click to expand...

'To an extent' its already in place ...... Collective Security Treaty Organization-CSTO and the Chinees proposition for 'regional security' under Shanghai Cooperation Organization-SCO

With the passage of time things will get more clear ....
 
Russia to Refit 2 Sierra-Class Nuclear Subs

189826111.jpg


MOSCOW, May 14 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contract to refit two Soviet-era Sierra-class multipurpose nuclear submarines, the Zvezdochka shipyard said Wednesday.

"A contract was signed with the Defense Ministry to extensively refit two Project 945 [NATO reporting name Sierra]. One of the submarines has remained at the shipyard for over 10 years, the other will arrive this year," spokesman Yevgeny Gladyshev said.

The refit will extend the submarines' service for about 10 years.

The shipyard's workers are currently removing nuclear fuel from the reactor of the first submarine, the Karp, laid down in 1987. The submarine's refit is expected to be completed in 2017.

The Russian navy announced in early April that it expected to receive over ten modernized nuclear submarines by 2020.
 
Air Force Commander summed up "Aviadarts 2014"
"Over the past few days you showed fine craftsmanship and piloting technique. We have once again proved that the Motherland spending huge money on its defense is not in vain. Congratulations to those who took the first, second and third place, there are no losers, "- said the commander in chief, addressing the participants of the competition, according to ITAR-TASS.
According to the results "Aviadarts" first place among the assault fighter and bomber crews took from Lipetsk. First place among the military transport helicopter crew took from Torzhok, combat helicopter pilots became best pilots from Pushkin. Best crew arrived with long-range aviation airfield White, and the best military transport crew - from Pskov.
Commander awarded winners of competition commemorative medals, tablets, smart phones and cameras. "When you and I will participate in the international stage of the competition, then the gifts will be serious", - added Bonlarev.
Bondarev said that those who took first place in the competition, will be enrolled in the Air Force Academy this year."The program The competition next year will be more complex, will invite other countries. Dates of competition next year will be the same to those who will take the first place, also came to the academy ", - concluded the Commander.
 
T-50 in Voronezh on "Aviadarts-2014"
 
Since 2015 will be supplied to the Armed Forces vehicles "Ural- 4320VV "

-5hpVxqCTYE.jpg


Vehicle "Ural- 4320VV " Heavily armored , designed by order of Interior Forces , in 2015 will come in the Russian Defense Ministry .

"We have decided that the new generation machine " Ural- 4320VV "developed at the Ural Automobile Plant in the so -called presidential series will also be procured by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation ", - said director general adviser Military Industrial Company Sergey Beketov at the International Salon " Comprehensive Security 2014 " , held in Moscow .

Bulk delivery to the Armed Forces vehicles with heavy armor and mine protection will begin in 2015 . Formerly a leading automobile design engineer "Ural" Viktor Surkov said that hull of the machine has the sixth class protection from the front , sides and top - fifth grade .

If necessary, the crew can lock from the inside and the fire of the loopholes , as well as from the upper two bays . Already made the first batch of eight machines for Russian Interior Ministry troops . Cost of one unit - about 10 million rubles .
 

