FBR launches fee-less customs assessment system in Karachi

FBR launches fee-less customs assessment system in Karachi | The Express Tribune From 15 Dec, all import declarations at Karachi's Appraisal Collectorates will be routed to the Central Appraisal Unit

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced the Fee-Less Customs Assessment (FCA) system in Karachi as part of its broader reform programme, approved by Prime Minister of Pakistan.The system, effective from midnight on 15 December, mandates that all import declarations filed at Karachi's Appraisal Collectorates will be routed to the Central Appraisal Unit (CAU).The CAU, established under FBR's CGO No. 6 of 2024, operates from the South Asia Pakistan Terminal in Karachi.According to the FBR, the implementation of the FCA system is expected to bring about significant improvements in both the overall performance and culture of the Customs Department as the system aims to reduce clearance times, enhance transparency, and boost efficiency.Following the successful completion of the initial phase, the system is set to be extended to other ports and border stations across the country, with the potential relocation of customs appraisal functions outside of the collectorates.With 55 officers appointed to the unit, a performance-based incentive system has been introduced to enhance accountability and efficiency among officers where the system will reward diligent and honest officers for their best services.Further reforms have been made to the customs clearing agents' quality and licensing system. A point scoring system will now reward agents who submit accurate and honest declarations, improving their profiles.Conversely, agents responsible for incorrect or substandard declarations will lose points, and continuous poor performance may result in the revocation of their licenses.