Some of things Pakistan achieved in 2024 under PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Space Agency
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2019
- Messages
- 5,360
- Reaction score
- -29
- Country
- Location
Date
Event
23/02/2024
|Azerbaijan signs contract with Pakistan for supply of JF-17 Thunder aircrafts for $1.6 billion.
18/04/2024
|Azerbaijan starts direct flights to Karachi.
16/09/2024
|Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation (NLC) starts it's first transit trade route to Europe, from Karachi to Warsaw.
25/09/2024
|Azerbaijan officially announces acquisition of the JF-17 Thunder aircraft from Pakistan.
02/10/2024
|Pakistan’s SUPARCO establishes Advanced Research Center in Gilgit Baltistan: SPARC-GB (Space and Atmospheric Research Center, Gilgit Baltistan).
09/10/2024
|SUPARCO launches 4,000 post cards into space onboard a NS-27 New Shepard mission.
10/10/2024
|Government terminates contracts with 5 Independent Power Producers (IPP), saving the treasury Rs 411 billion.
14/10/2024
|Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif & the Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang have jointly inaugurated Gwadar International Airport.
15/10/2024
|Pakistan hosts the 23rd SCO Summit with 8 Prime Ministers attending.
16/09/2024
|Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation (NLC) completed it's first transit trade route to Europe, from Karachi to Warsaw.
01/11/2024
|Pakistan posts fiscal surplus for first time in 24 years.
24/11/2024
|Anti-Pakistan protest launched by PTI. Government successfully shuts the Capitol.
27/11/2024
|Anti-Pakistan protesters along with their leadership flee the capital after the Government launch an operation.
03/12/2024
|Government announces to launch a world-class anti-riot force.
05/12/2024
|Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) extended $3 billion deposited in State Bank of Pakistan to support Pakistani economy. This is the third rollover since November 2023.
10/12/2024
|Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed charged with political instability, misuse of authority and government resources as well as creating agitation and unrest in the country.
10/12/2024
|Pakistan evacuates 350 Pakistanis from Syria to cross into Lebanon.
14/12/2024
|Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduced the Fee-Less Customs Assessment (FCA) system in Karachi as part of its broader reform programme.
14/12/2024
|SIFC revival to construct Pakistan’s first large commercial vessel in over 40 years.
24/12/2024
|MG marks a milestone with the launch of Pakistan’s first locally assembled plug-in hybrid vehicle.
25/12/2024
|Pakistan starts domestic production of high-speed passenger coaches, goods wagons with Chinese help.
25/12/2024
|PM opens F-8 underpass in record 42 days.
27/12/2024
|Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) brought back a long-grounded ATR aircraft into operational duty.
28/12/2024
|Pakistan launches a multimodal trade route linking China to UAE.
29/12/2024
|Quaid-e-Azam posters displayed in Tehran for first time in 30 years.
|31/12/2024
|Government launches an ambitious five-year economic plan, Uraan Pakistan (Launch Pakistan).