DRDO light tank 'Zorawar' to be ready for trials by year-end along China border

NG Missile Vessels

The light tank Zorawar being jointly developed jointly by the DRDO and private sector firm L&T is expected to be ready for trials in the high-altitude mountainous border with China by the end of this year.

"The tank is expected to be ready for trials by the end of this year and would be immediately sent to the Ladakh sector for our own trials. Once we are ready, we will hand it over to the Army for user trials," senior DRDO officials told ANI.

"The present order is for 59 of these tanks but the order can go up to 600 tanks. There is also a need being felt for using these tanks for operations in the Rann of Kutch area and the desert terrain where they can travel at high speeds," the officials added.

The need for the light tank was felt during the ongoing standoff with China in 2020 when the People's Liberation Army showed up along the Line of Actual Control with their light tanks which can travel and manoeuvre faster than the conventional tanks.

The tank has been named after the legendary General Zorawar Singh who led multiple successful victories in Tibet which is now controlled by the Chinese Army.

After the standoff started, the Indian Army had to induct a considerable number of T-72 and T-90 tanks in operational areas, gaining tactical surprise over the adversary and thereby forcing the adversary on a back foot.
DRDO light tank 'Zorawar' to be ready for trials by year-end along China border

"The tank is expected to be ready for trials by the end of this year and would be immediately sent to the Ladakh sector for our own trials. Once we are ready, we will hand it over to the Army for user trials," senior DRDO officials told ANI.
Since 2009 its in the development, I am literally now believes on honey trap bullshit that whole DRDO is on the payroll of Pakistan
 
Since 2009 its in the development, I am literally now believes on honey trap bullshit that whole DRDO is on the payroll of Pakistan
A matter of indifference.

They cannot harm us more or less, whether or not they are in honey-traps.
 
Since 2009 its in the development, I am literally now believes on honey trap bullshit that whole DRDO is on the payroll of Pakistan
Sometimes I wonder, why even Pakistan try to honeytrap our inefficient scientists...If you need to spend money in honey trapping someone where it is worth it....
 
Sometimes I wonder, why even Pakistan try to honeytrap our inefficient scientists...If you need to spend money in honey trapping someone where it is worth it....
It's not the scientists that are inefficient, it's the government work culture in our country that lacks accountability. If these companies were privatised they could have done much better and open to take more risks.
 

