New Light Tank Zorawar by DRDO and Larsen & Toubro Unveiled

bloo

bloo

Named after the 19th century Dogra General Zorawar Singh, Zorawar LT is a lightweight agile platform with a high power to weight ratio with substantial firepower, protection, surveillance and communication capabilities designed to provide the Indian Army the versatility to execute operations in varying terrain against diverse threat and equipment profile of the adversaries. Its mainly designed to operate from High Altitude Areas, the marginal terrain to the Island territories and will be highly transportable for rapid deployment to meet any operational situation. Initial order for 59 tanks has been placed for Zorawar which will also feature niche technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Drone integration, Anti-drone countermeasures, Active Protection System, High Degree of Situational Awareness, canon launched ATGM, etc.
IMG_1005.jpeg
z2.jpeg


 
