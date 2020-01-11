What's new

CPEC updates at Gwadar

Construction Work on Gwadar East Expressway under CPEC completed 46% .

Total $51 billion allocated for CPEC projects, 13 projects have been completed with the estimated cost of around 11 billion dollars, whereas another 13 projects worth $21 billion are underway.
An additional $21 billion-dollar worth projects are in pipeline. Construction work on Gwadar East Bay Expressway has reached 46% adding after ope rationalization.

 
Govt allows import of wheat, sugar, fertiliser at Gwadar Port
--Trucks with tracking device will be allowed to transport goods countrywide and Afghanistan

The federal government has allowed the import of wheat, sugar and fertilisers at the Gwadar Port and onward transit to Afghanistan through bonded carriers- insured and sealable trucks having a tracking device.

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC), on the request of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), the Gwadar International Terminals Limited and other stakeholders, has issued an Office Memorandum (MO) titled ‘Implementation of the import and export policy orders through shipping procedure and instructions for operationalisation of the Gwadar Port’.

The ministry has been approached with the request to allow import of Afghan bulk cargo at the Gwadar Port and onward transit to Afghanistan through sealable trucks.

The petitions of all stakeholders have been examined in the light of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA), 2010 Article 21(1)(c) of the APTTA, 2010 that allows transit of “bulk cargo (not imported in containers — like ship load) in open trucks or other transport units”, notification stated
 
The cargos transited by a Chinese steel tube factory from China to Gwadar Free Zone, has passed its customs clearance procedures.

The factory has also become the 1st to be granted with tariff-free treatment in the free zone.



93947573_2679169158877432_392257546372513792_o.jpg





93790731_2679169058877442_3046936334783479808_o.jpg





93702682_2679169245544090_6428407801101418496_o.jpg
 
After ease in lockdown,construction of Gwadar airport picks up pace

659625_467261_gwa_updates.jpg



Construction of the much-awaited New Gwadar International Airport has entered its second phase, as the joint Pakistan and China project pushes towards completion.

The airport is located in Gurandani, some 26 kilometers northeast of the city of Gwadar in Balochistan. Its total cost is $230 million.

“In the second phase a permanent station is being built,” Zhang Baozhong, chairman of the China Oversees Port Holding Company Chairman (COPHC), told Geo.tv, “This will spur up development activities with full speed and momentum.”

Despite the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, construction of the airport did not halt, he added, and the second phase has begun as per schedule.

The project is expected to be completed in three years’ time. After which, Baozhong explained, it would be the second largest airport in Pakistan connecting Gwadar with the rest of the world.

Separately, Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa, the chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, also tweeted about the historic developed on May 7.

Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground breaking ceremony of the Gwadar Airport on March 29, 2019. While construction began on October 31, 2019.

Being part of the Early Harvest High Priority Project of CPEC, the airport is free from all loan obligations and debt burden. It is being constructed on grant assistance and is being completely bankrolled by the Chinese government.
 
Gwadar Port to operate international transhipment cargo

Gwadar Port will operate international transshipment cargo, in accordance with the S.R.O 218(I) 2020(International Transhipment Rules) issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recently.

As per this S.R.O, the containerized cargo, oversized, bulk and break-bulk cargo all can be unloaded at Gwadar Port and then transhipped to other countries and regions.

According to the S.R.O, goods for international transhipment shall not be subject to payment of import or export duties and taxes if the activities are in conformity with related rules.

For example, the shipping line or its agent shall distinctly manifest as such in the IGM/carrier declaration uploaded electronically in the Customs Computerized System. This kind of manifest shall necessarily contain six pieces of information, namely, port of loading, via port(name of the transhipment port of #Pakistan), port of destination(final port of discharge at foreign destination), bill of lading(B/L) No., name of foreign exporter and name of foreign importer.

With its improved infrastructure, Gwadar Port has been granted supportive policies from the government. In April 2020, the Ministry of Commerce released a notification that the import of Afghan bulk-cargo of wheat, sugar and fertilizers at the Gwadar Port and onward transit to Afghanistan shall be permitted in bonded carrier, insured and sealable trucks.

The policy aims at the efficient and cost-effective operationalization of Gwadar Port and the Western-corridor of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, according to a memorandum of the ministry of commerce.

 
How much is the Pakistani government investing in Gwadar? Why are we leaving everything to China?

We could invest 1 Billion a year in to Gwadar and CPEC, over the decades it could become a big internal investment.

We also have 10million oversea Pakistanis and if Pakistan government makes a few corrupt free companies then we could get alot of investment from these Pakistanis.

If China can invest 60Billion, then Pakistan can invest 20Billion till 2030
 
Cities are not made that way. Sadly.
You idea is much better. But.
Actually it's not even China. China has shaped the city planning. Now gda according to the city planning allot particular land for societies, parks, industrial zones. We cannot built it in one go like they do in dubi. The Chinese are interested in developing it. Ie given society projects, zones projects, high rise building and entertainment projects which has not started yet.
Because Chinese don't directly invest. They do government to government loans and deals. Their private sector must come and invest. Gawader should be treated as test case. It needs water electricity, proper zones, recreation, no katchi abadi, littered with parks everywhere, green belts. But who would do it? We don't have a lord Mare.
The cm is too busy.
And the security also complicates the investors moods.
What government needs to do is provide security and accordinng to the city planning give out road, electricity. Water and every project to investors. And sale then. Needs in center to facilitate different department mit would be city like Singapore a country. Similarly karachi and lahore and oehswar should be autonomous otherwise metropolis won't work.
 
Cargo ship berths at Gwadar carrying 16000 MT urea for Transit to Afghanistan. Beginning of new era! It will be bagged in Gwadar & trucked to Afghanistan. Gwadar Port to become hub for local employment. Ship was to be handled in Jebel Ali but due to MoC’s efforts Gwadar gets business



 
