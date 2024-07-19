Bangladesh enforces curfew and deploys military as protests turn deadly​

Violent clashes over job quotas claim 75 lives, prompting communication blackout and government crackdownJuly 20, 2024The Bangladeshi government imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed military forces on Friday night as the death toll from ongoing student protests surged to 75. The curfew is set to begin at midnight, with military forces ordered to restore order.Earlier in the day, violent clashes between protesters and security forces resulted in the deaths of at least 30 individuals, bringing the total fatalities to 75 over the past three days, according to police sources. The unrest has led the government to enforce a communications blackout, cutting off mobile and broadband internet access across the country.Most of the fatalities have been reported in Dhaka, the epicenter of the protests against the government's 56 per cent quota system in public sector jobs with the government closing educational institutions across Bangladesh. More than 2,000 people have been injured during the clashes across the country.According to the official order, the curfew will be lifted briefly at 12 p.m. (0600GMT) on Saturday for a two-hour respite before being re-imposed until 10 a.m. (0400GMT) Sunday. Further updates on the curfew schedule will be issued as needed.The escalating crisis prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to cancel an official trip to Spain, scheduled for Saturday.The protests, which have intensified this week, have led to the closure of educational institutions across Bangladesh.Despite the closures, students have remained on college and university campuses, continuing their demonstrations.The controversial quota system reserves 30 per cent of public sector jobs for the descendants of those who fought in Bangladesh's 1971 war of liberation. The government plans to file an appeal with the Supreme Court on Sunday to reduce the quota to 20 per cent.