What's new

Bangladesh enforces curfew and deploys military as protests turn deadly

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,953
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Bangladesh enforces curfew and deploys military as protests turn deadly​

Violent clashes over job quotas claim 75 lives, prompting communication blackout and government crackdown

Anadolu Agency/News Desk
July 20, 2024

tribune



DHAKA: The Bangladeshi government imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed military forces on Friday night as the death toll from ongoing student protests surged to 75. The curfew is set to begin at midnight, with military forces ordered to restore order.

Earlier in the day, violent clashes between protesters and security forces resulted in the deaths of at least 30 individuals, bringing the total fatalities to 75 over the past three days, according to police sources. The unrest has led the government to enforce a communications blackout, cutting off mobile and broadband internet access across the country.

Most of the fatalities have been reported in Dhaka, the epicenter of the protests against the government's 56 per cent quota system in public sector jobs with the government closing educational institutions across Bangladesh. More than 2,000 people have been injured during the clashes across the country.

According to the official order, the curfew will be lifted briefly at 12 p.m. (0600GMT) on Saturday for a two-hour respite before being re-imposed until 10 a.m. (0400GMT) Sunday. Further updates on the curfew schedule will be issued as needed.

The escalating crisis prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to cancel an official trip to Spain, scheduled for Saturday.
The protests, which have intensified this week, have led to the closure of educational institutions across Bangladesh.

Despite the closures, students have remained on college and university campuses, continuing their demonstrations.
The controversial quota system reserves 30 per cent of public sector jobs for the descendants of those who fought in Bangladesh's 1971 war of liberation. The government plans to file an appeal with the Supreme Court on Sunday to reduce the quota to 20 per cent.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Bangladesh shuts schools after six die amid protests
Replies
0
Views
120
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
32 dead in Bangladesh unrest, protesters set fire to state TV network
Replies
2
Views
85
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Thousands protest over Bangladesh's 'enforced disappearances'
Replies
2
Views
414
saif
S
B
Bangladesh protests halt production for top fashion brands: union
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
saif
S
Bilal9
Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
4K
saif
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom