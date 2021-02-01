What's new

Balochistan Tourism

Balochistan Province

1612192901263.png



Published by Saba Ghani at October 1, 2020

Tourist Destinations In Balochistan

1612192924943.png



In terms of land area, Balochistan Province is vast and constitutes most of the southwestern region of the country. Balochistan Province, with Pir Ghaib waterfall, Moola Chotok, Quaid-e-Azam Residence and other famous attractions, stands out and becomes one of the most popular tourist attractions in Pakistan.

Also, most major cities in Balochistan have a wonderful atmosphere, which is known to give people a feeling of comfort and tranquillity. Due to the long history of the province, some of the most famous tourist attractions in Balochistan are the historical sights of Balochistan Province.

Balochistan Transportation

Balochistan Province is the largest province. Therefore, there are many transportation options for tourists. Balochistan Province provides more options to help tourists travel faster or more adventurously. There are buses and coaches in most parts of Pakistan. This is one of the best ways to enjoy the panoramic view of the province. If the bus seems to be a slower option,

Pakistan Airways will provide flights to and from the resort cities in Balochistan, making travel faster and contributing to the tourism industry in Balochistan. Tourists can travel from Quetta to Gwadar or Trubat to Gwadar via PIA’s “Welcome and Guests” airline. In cities, traffic is easier, and tourists can choose to take a traditional rickshaw to commute to get off work or rent a taxi.

Safety and Protection

Due to various security risks, parts of Balochistan Province, especially Quetta District, have been ignored in the past.

However, with the rapid development of tourism in Balochistan province, the safety level has also been improved. As it is now, most major cities in Balochistan, such as Quetta, Gwadar, Pishen and many other cities, are now considered the safest places in Balochistan.
Also, cities such as Khuzdar, Ziarat and Lasbela have established various infrastructures, which greatly enhance their attractiveness as tourist destinations, While making them a safe place for sightseeing and recreation.


Food

The best way to learn about the culture of the region is to experience the food for yourself. The tourist attractions of Balochistan Province provide tourists with delicious food. Some of the best of Baluch cuisine include:

Shaji Roast Lamb
Kaak: Cracked stomach stone
Khaddi kabab-prepare a whole lamb or goat under an open flame.
Al-Kawa traditional tea: can be found in old cafes.

In many cities in Balochistan, Quetta is famous for its restaurants and gourmet food.

Balochistan Province is not the only natural beauty but also has a long history. Studies have shown that hunters from the Stone Age once lived in this location. Also, visitors can learn about ancient trades and trades that connect the historical sites of Baluchistan with Babylon, before the birth of Christ. Besides, tourists have the opportunity to meet the three main tribes of the province:

Baloch
Brahvi
Pashtun

Each of these tribes brings a different cultural awareness to the table and makes the experience more diverse. Sibi Festival is one of the most important tourist attractions in Balochistan, including:

1612192753583.png


Perform pop music
Cultural dance
Crafts booth
Cattle show and other leisure activities.

The combination of famous landmarks and scenic spots in Balochistan Province, a long history, lively festivals and diverse cultures make it an ideal place to visit at least once in a lifetime.

Balochistan has many characteristics in terms of scenic destinations, so most activities are geared towards outdoor activities. Places that offer many outdoor activities include:

Sonmiani Beach
Sapat Beach
Kund Malir
Gondrani Cave: Explore
Hinlag Mata Shakti Peeth

1612192703170.png



Urak Valley: Also known as the Samaritan, which means the land of fruits in Persia.
For tourists who want to learn about the history and culture of Balochistan, the museum is a good place to visit:

Archaeological Museum: It contains a large number of precious ancient weapons, swords and manuscripts.
Geological Museum: This includes a collection of rocks and prehistoric fossils.

1612192561706.png


Dahm, Balochistan

The climate in Balochistan Province is very cold in winter and warm and pleasant in summer, as are the tourist attractions in Balochistan. Therefore, due to the prevailing season in the area, the best time to visit the area is between the cool months of October to February. During this time, the mountains and other scenic spots became lifelike due to snowfall. Also, due to the cool weather, tourists will be able to enjoy the trip without encountering too many difficulties in travel logistics.


1612192392538.png



Balochistan Province has the richest and busiest areas in Pakistan, ranging from mysterious waterfalls to large parks. Among the most famous areas, visitors will especially appreciate the scenery provided by the mountains and hills of Balochistan.

In winter, mountain views will attract tourists. Besides, tourists can accompany various wild animals such as deer or cranes.

1612192478575.png





1612192342227.png



The historical sights of Balochistan province are also rich in attractions because tourists can visit ancient residences for a pure and relaxing experience, or visit unusual waters, and this once again brings icy beauty winter.


1612192657004.png



The mountains and the surrounding clear waters are attractions to see and experience, easily making it the best place to visit in Balochistan.

Saba Ghani
 
Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan. Comprising 44% of the country's land mass. It traces its history from times immemorial when it was inhabited by Stone Age hunters.

According to French Archaeologist Professor Jarrige, by 6,000 BC farmers on the Bolan River were cultivating barley, wheat and dates using floodwater and storing their surplus in large mud bins. The people here were growing cotton and making pottery. Before the birth of Christ, it had commerce and trade links with ancient civilization of Babylon through Iran and into the valleys of Tigris and Euphrates. Alexander the Great (326 BC) had an encounter with the Sibia tribe of Balochistan. Muhammad Bin Qasim (711 AD) and Mehmood Ghaznavi (11th century AD) also invaded Balochistan resulting in the development of Muslim character.

Even today most tribal people of this province resemble Arabs and the inhabitants can be quite a fascinating subject of study by anthropologists.


Quetta in winter


1612193638769.png


Quetta is the capital city of Balochistan and an important cultural centre in the region with its diverse landmarks; the port of city of Gwadar is a quickly developing town that aims to serve as a key hub of future industrial and shipping activity. The desert safari of Taftan, the ferry service of Gwadar, the parks and restaurants in Chaman and the hotels and open recreation spots in Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Ziarat and Zarghoon provide a diverse blend to the tourist experience in Balochistan.


Rivers and streams

All rivers and streams are part of three major drainage systems. Coastal drainage system is characterized by small, ephemeral streams and hill ********. Rivers and streams that do not possess any significant perennial flow constitute Inland system that dominates the central and northwestern area of the province. Nari, Kaha and Gaj rivers are part of Indus drainage system located in the northeastern margins of the province. The flow in rivers is typified by spring runoff and occasional flash floods.

The rivers beds are dry and look like small streams. Stream gradients are high and the rate of run off is very rapid. The Zhob River Basin drains towards the northeast into the Gomal River which ultimately joins the Indus River. Streams along the border of Punjab and Sindh provinces flow toward the east and southeast into the Indus River. Central and western Balochistan drains towards the south and the southwest into the Arabian Sea. Some areas located in districts Chaghi, Kharan, and Panjgur drain into playa lakes, locally called " Hamun" such as Humun-e-Lora and Hamun-e-Mashkel etc.

1612193771554.png


Hanna Lake, Quetta

The important rivers in Balochistan are Zhob, Nari, Bolan, Pishin, Mula, Hub, Porali, Hingol, Rakshan and Dasht.


1612193794699.png


Astola Island
 
Portrait of a nomadic family in Balochistan.
PC: Mohsin Raza.


1612194061698.png
 
کنڈ ملیر، ہنگول نیشنل پارک، بلوچستان۔۔🏖🛶

Kund Malir beach, Hingol National Park, Balochistan 💕

Kund Malir' is a beach in Balochistan, located in Hingol National Park, about 150 km from Zero-Point on Makran Coastal Highway. It is located 236.8 km west of Karachi. The drive between Kund Malir and Ormara is considered to be scenic. The area is part of Hingol National Park which is the largest in Pakistan.

Photo by Syed Waseem Haider


1612391326792.png
 
Beaches....................................


1612823694953.png







Coastal Highway



1612823752845.png
 
Captured from N65 Highway Bolan Balochistan..



1612989132117.png





1612989155991.png





1612989184923.png





1612989222299.png
 
Gwadar has pristine beaches..whenever you visit please make sure you don’t throw garbage or any disposable rubbish or plastic items at the beach.
Respect the environment.
Keep your country clean.
Come to Gwadar play on the beach, swim in these beautiful waters & tell me about it.



1613924618237.png







1613924662918.png
 
Kund Malir Beach, Balochistan,


1614654932320.png
 

