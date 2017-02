After all, how can one EVER forget the cute uncle at every tandoor who flashes you a big smile before handing over the piping hot naan wrapped in yesterday’s newspaper?

The whole process very fascinating, might I add?

Remember when you were little and you couldn’t help but keenly observe how swift these guys were?

Masters of their trade, the tandoor walay uncle always had a system.

Each person has a task and they know just how to get it done in the 2 minute average waiting time.

When you have to wait for deedaar of your naan.

And when that moment is finally here.

Naan and mutton korma. *drools*

The only sidekick to Haleem.