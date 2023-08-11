Abbottabad Bin Laden Raid

Seymour Hersh is a very credible investigative journalist. But I don't know if he can be totally correct all the time.



My own theory is that Bin Laden hid in plain sight and it is not difficult to hide in Pakistan's very privacy conscious society with large compound walls around most houses. What difference does it make if the house was near military facilities?? It was 'near' but not adjoining. There are hundreds of houses of all sizes around there.



The best analysis of the raid--and Pakistan's defense--came from Rumsfeld shortly after the raid, where he said something like 'They [Pakistani officials] probably didn't know. If one official would know then the next one would know and then the next one and it won't be a secret. Look around the Pentagon: There are tons of houses and we don't know everyone who lives there. Heck, we even had a spy in CIA stealing secrets for a long time for the Soviets.'



Eventually Bin Laden was caught due to a lead provided by the ISI but the lead was not actionable enough. It took the CIA diligent work for a long time to build upon that lead and with the help of a certain Pakistani doctor, the target was found. The doctor himself didn't know the whole story--the target. Anyway, while Obama publicly thanked Pakistan for the help, it was Leon Panetta who decided to take all the credit and placed all the blame on Pakistan. There were not many public defenders for Pakistan despite Pakistan's help and even well-wishers like John Kerry mostly kept mum. That was America's ingrate behavior and was done to pressurize Pakistan more to help in Afghanistan.



The raid was clandestine and caught Pakistanis by surprise. America is a superpower--it can do such things!



Bin Laden dead: Good riddance!!