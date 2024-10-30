Historical Context​

On the occasion of the, Presidentdelivered a powerful message emphasizing the nation's resilience and commitment to its historical legacy. Amid celebrations that marked this significant milestone, Erdoğan articulated a strong stance against perceived threats, particularly regarding the West's actions towards Muslims, stating, "If Israel falls, other countries WILL FALL WITH US."The Republic of Türkiye was founded on, under the leadership of, who aimed to modernize and secularize the nation following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. Over the past century, Türkiye has evolved into a key player in regional and global politics, navigating complex relationships with both Western and neighboring countries.During the Republic Day celebrations, Erdoğan reiterated his vision for a "Great and Strong Türkiye," highlighting the nation's historical depth and cultural heritage. He emphasized that Türkiye is stronger today than ever before, reflecting on its military advancements and economic growth. His remarks resonate with a growing sentiment among many Turks that their nation must assert itself more forcefully on the global stage.Erdoğan’s statement regarding Israel underscores a broader narrative within Turkish politics that frames Türkiye as a protector of Muslim interests globally. This rhetoric is particularly poignant given ongoing tensions in regions like Gaza and Lebanon, where many feel that Western powers are complicit in injustices against Muslims. By asserting that "other countries will fall with us," Erdoğan seeks to unify his citizens around a common cause, reinforcing national pride and solidarity in the face of external pressures.The celebrations for Republic Day included parades, fireworks, and various cultural events across major cities. Citizens participated in activities that highlighted their national pride and commitment to Türkiye's future. From tree-planting ceremonies to historical reenactments, these events served as a reminder of the sacrifices made throughout history to secure the republic's existence.As Türkiye celebrates this milestone, international leaders have extended their congratulations. The U.S. Secretary of Stateacknowledged Türkiye’s contributions as a NATO ally and recognized its role in maintaining regional stability. Such affirmations from global powers reflect Türkiye's strategic importance in international relations.As Türkiye embarks on its second century as a republic, the call for unity and strength resonates deeply within its society. Erdoğan's assertions during this pivotal moment reflect not only national pride but also a commitment to confronting challenges head-on. With an eye toward future aspirations, Türkiye aims to solidify its position as a key player on the world stage while advocating for justice and security for Muslims globally. As celebrations continue, the spirit of resilience and determination remains at the forefront of Türkiye's national identity.