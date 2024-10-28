Turkish President Erdoğan claims the U.S. uses regional terrorist groups for its interests and Israel’s security.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently stated that the United States utilizes terrorist organizations in the Middle East to further its own interests and ensure the security of Israel. Speaking to journalists on his return from the BRICS summit in Russia, Erdoğan emphasized that this is a widely recognized fact.
Key Points from Erdoğan's Remarks:
- U.S. Strategy: Erdoğan accused the U.S. of leveraging terrorist groups in the region, suggesting that these actions are motivated by American interests and aimed at bolstering Israel's security.
- Arms Embargo Initiative: He mentioned Turkey's initiative under the United Nations to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel, especially in light of ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, which have resulted in significant casualties.
- Support for Arms Embargo: Erdoğan noted that more countries are joining Turkey's call for this embargo, highlighting a growing international concern regarding Israeli military actions.
- Response to Terrorism: In the context of recent terrorist attacks in Turkey, Erdoğan reiterated his government's commitment to combat terrorism at its roots, specifically targeting groups like the PKK and its affiliates.