Lol Man I love this guy . May be our Pakistani Military Establishment has found out a guy that can continue to reply Indian propaganda in the language they understand. Recently our Pakistani Defense Minister has said that we will give such aggressive reply to real indian surgical strike that it wont even think of fake oneThe above link is in Urdu I will try to translate as much as possible .Islamabad:- Pakistani defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said earlier there have been made claims of surgical strike from India. And now they are saying we will perform surgical strikes. If that happened we will give them that reply that they would even forget the fake one.While giving answers in senate Khawaja Asif mentioned that India has made their nation fool for they have performed surgical strike. Indian Chief has mentioned that he can perform second surgical strike where as the claims of first surgical strike are also false. India is free to perform the drama of surgical strike but if they attempt for real Surgical Strike, Our Army will reply them so hard that they would also forget the fake one.