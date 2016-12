The UAE expands military presence in the Horn of Africa

The United Arab Emirates is proving to be a powerful actor in the Northeast Africa peninsula which is home to eight nations. It has secured two military bases, one in Eritrea and the other one in Somaliland, strategic for the fight in Yemen. Economies with limited resources like Puntland, Somaliland and Somalia enjoy the UAE's largesse in providing military equipment as well as extensive funding and training for its security and intelligence units.