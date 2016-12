They will probably look at you like me and think, why in god's name did he have to get so many and weird ones.And when you call it "art" they will look at you and think, art doesn't need to be repainted every now and then to retain it's quality.Then you'll undergo physical exam and either pass or fail.Now I assume you are someone with turkish roots from some european country and your knowledge of your parents origin country is probably lacking. Whether they throw you into a psycho division or not is not the problem, it's how you will fit in with the rest. I would assume that they don't want weirdos in their division, which probably means you'll be sent to a division where all the weirdos are gathered... hence the psycho division.cheer up