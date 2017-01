December 15, 2016 | Eduard Abrahamyan











Source: Jamestown



————



Most recently, during the unprecedented escalation of tensions along the Line of Contact in Karabakh in April, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry unequivocally backed Azerbaijan’s position by proposing military-technical and political support for Baku ( Day.az , April 4). Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Yavar Jamalov, during a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad, underscored that Azerbaijan was keen on purchasing military hardware from Pakistan ( Report.az , April 26). Following the military parade in Yerevan on September 21, where Armenia showcased an Iskander-E short-range ballistic missile arsenal procured from Russia, the Azerbaijani media reported that Baku was holding negotiations with Islamabad to purchase offensive arms including “long-range ballistic missiles” (w00t??) as well as JF-17 Thunder jets ( Haqqin.az , November 2).On October 14, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to Baku. At a joint press conference, President Aliyev confirmed the intention of the two sides to jointly manufacture advanced military equipment ( APA , October 14). Commending Pakistan for “the official recognition of the Khojaly genocide,” President Aliyev noted that Baku seeks to sign deals on purchasing arms and military equipment from Pakistan, highlighting the plans for joint military training between the armed forces of the two countries ( Haqqin.az , October 14). Meanwhile, Aliyev stated that Pakistan is an ally and a close partner, so that the two countries “enjoy full solidarity on Nagorno-Karabakh and Kashmir problems and demonstrate mutual support in these aspects” ( Vesti.az , October 14). In return, the Pakistani official thanked Azerbaijan for consistent and staunch support over the Jammu and Kashmir issue, concluding that their foreign policy priorities should be further coordinated. The strategic ties of Baku and Islamabad reached the level of a comprehensive partnership, embodied in a joint action plan that includes enhancing Pakistan’s exports to Azerbaijan from $60 million to $500 million ( APA , November 2).The Armenia-India relationship stands in stark contrast to the intensification of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani alliance. However, the coordinated efforts of Baku and Islamabad in international organizations, as well as developments in Pakistani-Russian relations, serve as a catalyst for Delhi and Yerevan to step up their bilateral ties in multiple spheres ( News.am , December 5; Panarmenian , November 12). Armenia’s relations with India seem to be reinvigorated, as demonstrated by the meeting between the Secretary of Armenia’s National Security Council, Yuri Khachaturov, and India’s Ambassador Sangwan Yogeshwari on December 13. As reported, the two sides agreed to establish a solid groundwork to spur defense cooperation “in light of international and regional developments” ( Razm.ifo , December 13).Prospective Pakistani involvement in the Russia-led CSTO and EEU appear to evoke a sense of concern in Yerevan, which fears that Pakistan may serve as a potential conduit for Azerbaijani influence within these organizations, at the expense of Armenia’s interests—although Azerbaijan does not participate in either of them. Meanwhile, the Russia-Pakistan political and military rapprochement and the emergence of strategic relations between Baku and Islamabad appear to be raising new challenges for Armenia within the CSTO and beyond. Seeking to draw Islamabad into its integration initiatives, Moscow could neglect Armenia’s interests, in an attempt to force Yerevan to abandon its principal position vis-à-vis Pakistan. Such a prospect is likely to deepen disagreements between Russia and Armenia, eventually rendering Armenia irrelevant and sidelined from the decision-making process of the CSTO and EEU.————The article verges on absurdity when it claims Pakistan plans to sell “long-range ballistic missiles”. On the contrary,