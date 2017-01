As a long term resident of Karachi, I would have you know that these "immigrant slums" have pretty much encapsulated most of the city. Obviously the rich have sort of segregated themselves from the rest of the city and developed uber posh areas like DHA and Clifton (and the upcoming Bahria and DHA city).



There is a saying in Karachi which refers to "bridge ke iss paar ya bridge ke oss paar". The bridge in contention is the "Kala pul" or Black bridge which connects Clifton with Saddar and other older areas of the city.



The rich have developed their housing and business interests within DHA and Clifton and hence never really have to travel "bridge ke oss paar". That is why you see all these sky scrapers coming up on the Clifton shoreline.



Karachi is in essence two cities within a city. One for the rich and one for the rest.



Obviously whoever has ruled Karachi has only focused on filling their pockets and not give a damn about the millions who do not have access to proper housing, functioning roads or a transport network and crumbling schools, colleges and universities.

