I wouldn't worry so much about the "officially declared range" Even a 450 km ranged SLCM extracted a response from the US government and even though it was designed to look like a "general statement" We all know how such general statements regarding nuclear arms are not issued when Bhaaarut and Isssraeel tests ICBM's........So considering such discriminatory attitudes........Pakistan has to tread carefully let alone the fact that Pakistan has decades of experience with missiles and adding more range may not be a issue at all.

