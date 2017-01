The deal, expected to be approved in a cabinet decision in the coming days after extended commercial price negotiations, is a big win for Larsen & Toubro Ltd., a major Indian infrastructure and engineering company which partnered with South Korea’s Hanwha Techwin to modify the howitzer for local conditions.

An Indian Army officer, who did not wish to be named as the matter is yet to go public, said the purchase contract for the 100 guns offered by L&T is pending final clearance and will soon go to the Cabinet Committee on Security for approval.