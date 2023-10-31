Yemen just declared war with Isral

I think most of Egypt people hate deeply Israel, remember Hamas comes from Muslim Brotherhood.
But Egypt ruling elite try to hide it.
Even a big part of Egypt state seems to hate Israel, but low ranks.
Israeli fighter jets also shoot down drones, in an attack similarly claimed by Iran-backed Yemeni group as response to Hamas war; military says 'no threat or risk to civilians'
www.timesofisrael.com
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group said it launched a "large number" of drones and ballistic missiles towards Israel on Tuesday, after Israel's military said it downed an approaching "aerial target" off the Red Sea city of Eilat.
www.reuters.com
Really those things come from Yemen or from uncontrolled groups in Egypt?
It's hard to believe that KSA let things launched by houthis travel thousands miles next to them.
Israel corrupt deep state agenda is to blame Iran and Iran proxys for every bad thing happened to them.
They can't say the word Qatar or Egypt, it's forbidden.
The head of the Israeli intelligence service, David Barnea, made a secret trip to Qatar in an effort to secure
www.jpost.com
I think he took a bagful of money too, the same money that goes to Hamas to slaughter Israeli people.