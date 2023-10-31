What's new

Yemen just declared war with Isral

.
Is the war expanding?

Yemen fires Iranian ballistic missiles and drones to south Israel :

https://twitter.com/x/status/1719350529006981287
https://twitter.com/x/status/1719355446991958301
https://twitter.com/x/status/1719312952497512484
https://twitter.com/x/status/1719345967864975486

Saudis are next door and with full US assistance went to war with Houthis for years and couldn't degrade their weapons capabilities, Israel can't do shit with limited bombing runs or missile strikes from 1800km away

This is Houthis third missile strike against Israel. First time Israel used its own ABM AD (Arrow-2) to intercept MRBM (Toufan/Iranian Ghadr-F SCUD-based MRBM) in this war. Houthi strikes seem to be improving and getting closer, first time they didn't even get past US ships in Red Sea. @Falcon29
 
. .
The threat of Dimona by Yemen's Ansarullah
IMG_20231031_211350_442.jpg

The poster published by Yemen's Ansarullah media with the title "We will not hesitate" along with a view of the Zionist regime's nuclear research center (Dimona).
 
.
Darth Vader said:
Yemen has just officially declared war against Israel.

Soon or later this fire will start eating rest of arab countries, Corruption and cowardice from regional leaders will only make it worse
Hard to believe.

More easy it's: Uncontrolled groups in Egypt are launch attacks against Israel, and Israel-Egypt govs fear a contagious effect, so blame Yemen, and Houthis take responsablity because they are crazy and want free advertising.

This is like when a Egyptian officer shoot dead a Israeli tourist.
But this can be disguised.
 
.
I think most of Egypt people hate deeply Israel, remember Hamas comes from Muslim Brotherhood.

But Egypt ruling elite try to hide it.

Even a big part of Egypt state seems to hate Israel, but low ranks.

www.timesofisrael.com

In first, Arrow downs Eilat-bound missile from ‘Red Sea area’; Houthis claim attack

Israeli fighter jets also shoot down drones, in an attack similarly claimed by Iran-backed Yemeni group as response to Hamas war; military says 'no threat or risk to civilians'
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com

www.reuters.com

Yemen's Houthis say they launched missiles, drones at Israel

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group said it launched a "large number" of drones and ballistic missiles towards Israel on Tuesday, after Israel's military said it downed an approaching "aerial target" off the Red Sea city of Eilat.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Really those things come from Yemen or from uncontrolled groups in Egypt?

It's hard to believe that KSA let things launched by houthis travel thousands miles next to them.

Israel corrupt deep state agenda is to blame Iran and Iran proxys for every bad thing happened to them.

They can't say the word Qatar or Egypt, it's forbidden.

:lol::lol::lol:

www.jpost.com

Mossad chief Barnea flies to Qatar to secure hostage release

The head of the Israeli intelligence service, David Barnea, made a secret trip to Qatar in an effort to secure
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com

I think he took a bagful of money too, the same money that goes to Hamas to slaughter Israeli people.
 
.
Israel corrupt deep state agenda is to blame Iran and Iran proxys for every bad thing happened to them.
Strangely Israel doesn't blame on Iran, and their state-run medias blatantly downplays the role of Iran for some reasons.

In the past they would blame every single thing happening in the region on Iran via their medias

Right now you only have obviously the basic Persian-language foreign medias and think tanks such as The Washington Institute and other neocons ones blaming on Iran.

PS:
https://twitter.com/x/status/1719412236882727074

This reminds me when Houthis wanted to "launch missiles at Burj Khalifa"
 
. .
Throwing projectiles cant do anything. they cant launch anything more than that, like warships, airforce, or army through Saudi... even if Saudi had allowed it, they dont have logistical means to do anything more than that... Its more symbolic..
 
.
maverick1977 said:
Throwing projectiles cant do anything. they cant launch anything more than that, like warships, airforce, or army through Saudi... even if Saudi had allowed it, they dont have logistical means to do anything more than that... Its more symbolic..
This ^^ it's nice symbolism. Will make some people feel good, but it won't change anything in the grand scheme of things
 
.
May Allah swt reward thier efforts and make it start the fire of jihad across the Ummah.
 
. . .
What I find interesting is that none of the major news sites are reporting this. Could have missed it..but can't seem to find anything on cnn or bbc at least
 
. .

