ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 101,742
- Reaction score
- 106
- Country
- Location
Woman who ran over motorway cop arrested from IslamabadFarah faces multiple charges including resisting arrest, assault, and attempted murder
News Desk
April 24, 2024
First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the woman at Naseerabad police station. SCREENGRAB
Police on Wednesday arrested a woman from Islamabad who ran over a police officer on the motorway and fled the scene earlier in the year, Express News reported.
Sources in the Rawalpindi Police informed that the woman, identified as Farah, was apprehended in Islamabad. Her arrest follows a widely circulated video showing her engaging in a confrontation with a police officer.
They said that the vehicle the woman was driving was also seized. The incident occurred on January 2 and resulted in injuries to a police officer named Sabir.
The woman faces charges including resisting arrest, assault, and attempted murder, with a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against her at the Naseerabad police station.
Speaking on the matter, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations of Rawalpindi Police assured that the woman would be presented in court with a robust case, and justice would be served accordingly.
He emphasised that stringent action would be taken against anyone challenging the rule of law.
Woman who ran over motorway cop arrested from Islamabad | The Express Tribune
Farah faces multiple charges including resisting arrest, assault, and attempted murder
tribune.com.pk