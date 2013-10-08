What's new

Wildlife of Pakistan

farhan_9909

farhan_9909

PROFESSIONAL
Joined
Oct 21, 2009
Messages
8,989
Reaction score
10
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
It seems like the wildlife in Pakistan is also pretty much diverse

Please No comments,Just post the pics and if not than only watch and leave :D

Because i want the first page to be clean and only with Pics

Snow Leopard

snow-leopard.jpg


snow-leopard3.jpg



A+Man+from+Gilgit+Baltistan+with+his+pet+snow+leopard.jpg


613px-Snow_leopard_range.png


The Brown Bear of Pakistan

HimalyanBrownBear.jpg


7905796000_785e1bd16b_b.jpg


pakistan-2.jpg
 
. . . . . . . . . . .
Snow-Leopard in Pamir mountains - Pakistan

dIpkm.jpg


Ibex in Pakistan

fCYD0.jpg


Indus river dolphins

4lDZ9.jpg

fssJq.jpg


khunjerab pass , gilgit baltistan - Pakistan

GcMkO.jpg


Karumbar Lake - Pakistan wild ox

OW7rU.jpg


Kel Village, Neelam Valley Azad Kashmir Pakistan WILD HORSES

gkpyT.jpg


The Himalayan Brown Bear

23ZR3.jpg


Fairy meadows . In the back ground is Nanga Parbat. (8150 meter)


bjE9x.jpg


yak at shimshal valley- Pakistan

yU1sM.jpg
 
. . . .

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan’s critically endangered leopards in fight for survival
Replies
0
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pakistan Space Agency
Can the subforums / subsections of the forum be made collapsible?
Replies
0
Views
438
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
beijingwalker
Why Tigers, Bears, and Elephants Keep Wandering Into Chinese Towns
Replies
14
Views
825
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
N.Siddiqui
Contrary to the myth, Balochistan is the fruit basket of Pakistan and with abundant wildlife, in addition to mineral wealth
Replies
8
Views
2K
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
S
Can urban forests beat the heat in Pakistan: Brof Riazul Haq sb
Replies
0
Views
1K
SoulSpokesman
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom