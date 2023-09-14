What's new

Why does 4% of Pakistan’s GDP Go To The Military If GHQ Refuses To Defend Pakistan’s Interests?

Why do we spend so much on a military that refuses to defend Pakistan’s interests?

They bent over backwards and let the Americans fly drone attacks in Waziristan for over a decade.
Allowed the Americans to fly all the way to Abbottabad only to humiliate you internationally in the end.
Made a mess in East Bengal
Still haven’t liberated Kashmir

So clearly military options have been a detriment to Pakistan. 4%?

It is important to stress that the most relevant and widely used criteria for measuring military spending is its level compared to the size of its economy or its GDP. Based on this measure, Pakistan’s rank is the tenth globally as shown in the graph:

143629997-1687413522-686976836.jpg


Hence, although the absolute numbers may show a rising trend, global military spending as a percentage of GDP declined slightly to an average of 2.2 per cent in 2021, compared with 2.3 per cent in 2012. Israel has been a notable exception. Although its current military spending is around 5.2% of its GDP, this ratio has shown a declining trend over decades. For example, it was 11.5% in 1993.
 
Why do we spend so much on a military that refuses to defend Pakistan’s interests?

They bent over backwards and let the Americans fly drone attacks in Waziristan for over a decade.
Allowed the Americans to fly all the way to Abbottabad only to humiliate you internationally in the end.
Made a mess in East Bengal
Still haven’t liberated Kashmir


So clearly military options have been a detriment to Pakistan. 45%?
45 % of GDP or 45 % of yearly state budget ?
 
Nice rant, except that Pakistan's defence budget is less than 4% of GDP.
 
آرمی چیف قربانی دو

Army Chief demands respect because he/his institute gives "the highest sacrifices" for this nation. OK - fair enough. We demand sacrifice from you and you can't object or refuse.

Let everyone demand sacrifice from this soldier. This is what Gen Asim claims respect for, so let there be his sacrifice. Nation demands this from you. Give sacrifice of your position to favour the Nation. Resign.
 
Why do we spend so much on a military that refuses to defend Pakistan’s interests?

They bent over backwards and let the Americans fly drone attacks in Waziristan for over a decade.
Allowed the Americans to fly all the way to Abbottabad only to humiliate you internationally in the end.
Made a mess in East Bengal
Still haven’t liberated Kashmir


So clearly military options have been a detriment to Pakistan. 45%?
You mean budget
 
.,.,
1694694525953.png


Friends!
To the left of the picture you see a starving naked soldier, unknown to most of the British public. This poor man's name is General Sir Patrick Sanders and he is the Chief of Army Staff of Great Britain.
He does not know the economy or foreign policy, nor does he go to Parliament House to get an extension from the government. Look at the cruelty that he will not get even an inch of land after retirement. And he didn't even get a medal. He won't get a medal if he won a war.
Unworthy of somewhere. Every citizen of Pakistan knows the luminous face on the right. Mohsin is from Pakistan. Alexander the Great did not have so many medals as you have with Rahmatullah Alaihi. You are a master of everything, except the one for which the army is instituted.
 
Why do we spend so much on a military that refuses to defend Pakistan’s interests?

They bent over backwards and let the Americans fly drone attacks in Waziristan for over a decade.
Allowed the Americans to fly all the way to Abbottabad only to humiliate you internationally in the end.
Made a mess in East Bengal
Still haven’t liberated Kashmir


So clearly military options have been a detriment to Pakistan. 45%?
Pakistans GDP is 20bn usd?
 
Pakistan's defence spending i($6B) is 4% of its GDP, the Pakistan Military's budget is lower than even the Afghan National Army's ($11b), let alone India ($80b)

Radical PTI supporters and Bhakts are two sides of the same coin - making up fake news to fuel their hateful narrative which has no factual backing.
 
Pakistan's defence spending i($6B) is 4% of its GDP, the Pakistan Military's budget is lower than even the Afghan National Army's ($11b), let alone India ($80b)

Radical PTI supporters and Bhakts are two sides of the same coin - making up fake news to fuel their hateful narrative which has no factual backing.
4% is only the published figures. There is no transparency in the complete spending and doesn't help when GHQ plays politics.

The MoD or GHQ do not publish public spending figures on their website. They just say here's the number and that's it.
 
your logic is inherently flawed.
this country belongs to them, and it is due to their kindness that civilians are allowed to live here.


You should be grateful that other institutions get any budget allocation at all, because frankly, they deserve the entire budget and not just 4% of GDP.



Ye watan tumhara hai, hum hain Khamkhua is me"


heck, even IK couldnt do squat for the three years he was in government, and only started ranting when he was kicked out.
 
basically pak army is a mafia extorting protection money from citizens or they will be tortured or receive drone attacks. like a true mafia fashion if one stands up to them they will be executed or jailed. They are extension of western imperialism where they are in control of the nations resources and they will manage it and if person comes in the way all army does is shoot them and say look a terrorist. The army has do one thing send the wealth to their dad Rothschild bank and invest in the west uk or usa. To rub it in these piss head jernals will send their kids abroad for education and healthcare, while in the country they rule has no decent infrastructure never mind good education which is also corrupt and of low quality this also goes for hospitals. Then when their child gets his western brainwashing education he/she will come to the host country to rule, a name and face people never seen before is to rule over them with iron fist. History will repeat cycling over and over.

Do you know pak military sends young students to sandhurst military academy.
 
4% is only the published figures. There is no transparency in the complete spending and doesn't help when GHQ plays politics.

The MoD or GHQ do not publish public spending figures on their website. They just say here's the number and that's it.
Spending is very well documented. PAF has limited flying hours, PA observes dry days, and PN is barely able to maintain its existing fleet with a budget of just 600 million dollars (Indian Navy budget is 10x this amount)
 
@arjunk

PAF has limited flying hours, PA observes dry days, and PN is barely able to maintain its existing fleet with a budget of just 600 million dollars

If that is the case, Pak needs to substantially increase the defense budget, given its challenging strategic environment

Regards
 
4% of pakistans gdp doesnt to to the military. In reality official figures are around 3% but in reality its closer to 2% taking into consideration unofficial gdp.

Military spending is not an issue if its going into domestic arms industry and creating high end manufactering/STEM jobs. Our military spending goes to foreign weapon deals increasing our imports, increasing domestic unemploying and huge dollar flight. Imagine atleast 1-2bn a year is spent easily on foreign weapons if we were to invest and provide contracts to domestic vendore.

We must also privatize our state owner defence industries which is a whole different story. But they should be sold off to domestic pakistani weapon companies by providing credit which again can be done if we were to simply stop domestic dollar flight.
 

