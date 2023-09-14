Why does 4% of Pakistan’s GDP Go To The Military If GHQ Refuses To Defend Pakistan’s Interests?

Neelo
Why do we spend so much on a military that refuses to defend Pakistan’s interests?
They bent over backwards and let the Americans fly drone attacks in Waziristan for over a decade.
Allowed the Americans to fly all the way to Abbottabad only to humiliate you internationally in the end.
Made a mess in East Bengal
Still haven’t liberated Kashmir
So clearly military options have been a detriment to Pakistan. 4%?
It is important to stress that the most relevant and widely used criteria for measuring military spending is its level compared to the size of its economy or its GDP. Based on this measure, Pakistan’s rank is the tenth globally as shown in the graph:
Hence, although the absolute numbers may show a rising trend, global military spending as a percentage of GDP declined slightly to an average of 2.2 per cent in 2021, compared with 2.3 per cent in 2012. Israel has been a notable exception. Although its current military spending is around 5.2% of its GDP, this ratio has shown a declining trend over decades. For example, it was 11.5% in 1993.
