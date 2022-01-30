What's new

Update on the Ukrainian Front

Update on the Ukrainian Front​

January 29, 2022
Paul Craig Roberts

It is over. Putin has won.

Victoria Nuland, the neoconservative war monger appointed Undersecretary of State by the White House fool, announced Washington’s surrender when she called on China to use its influence with Russia to save Ukraine from invasion. She thus acknowledges what everyone had already concluded: the US and NATO lack the capability.

Washington’s surrender followed the request of the Ukrainian president that Washington stop the “Russian invasion” propaganda as there were no signs of an invasion being prepared and Washington’s rhetoric was too provocative. Germany refused flyover permission to the UK for arms deliveries to Ukraine. Two NATO members announced that they would not send troops if NATO got involved in Ukraine. Washington saw the writing on the wall.

Most countries saw Washington’s refusal to agree to the Russian mutual security proposal as unreasonable and dangerous. Moreover, Washington’s strategy of arming and training the Ukrainians and provoking them into a major attack on the Donbass Russians has failed. Ukraine knows that Russia will not permit any significant damage to Donbass. Moreover, Ukrainians are unsure they could even defeat the Donbass army, which is probably armed with the new Russian high impact weapons. Ukraine understands that Russia can wipe out its forces with conventional missiles without sending troops across the border. The Ukrainians also know that no one will be coming to their aid. The Pentagon itself announced that no US troops will be sent to Ukraine.

The fact that Washington publicly rejected the Russian proposal means nothing as Washington has no alternative but to accept it. The Russian foot came down hard, as it needed to do, and everyone including Washington understands that Ukraine will never be a member of NATO.

The US/NATO missile bases in Poland and Romania will be quietly removed over time. Washington will continue to bluster and threaten but is unable to take any action. The diplomatic Russians will allow Washington to save face in some arranged way.

All that is necessary at this point is that the diplomats in the Russian foreign ministry, who tend to put too much faith in signed documents, and Russian hardliners understand that Washington’s rejection of the proposal has been rendered meaningless and that Putin has won.

The world has adjusted to Russia’s inflexible demand and unmatched military superiority backed up by China.

In view of the appearance on the scene of long overdue Russian assertiveness, I expect Washington to draw in its horns and to move toward a more cooperative and peaceful position.
 
Paul Craig Roberts is a trump kool aid drinker:

In 2016 I predicted that Trump’s presidency would fail, because Trump had no idea who to appoint to his government and, therefore, would end up staffed with the establisment that he intended to overthrow. That is exactly what occurred.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/paul-craig-roberts/is-trump-really-the-answer/

Paul Craig Roberts is a Qanon AltWrong idiot who believes trump is anti-Washington and anti-cia, for isolationism and peace. These are among the dumbest idiots on the planet.

trump is the deepstate. Jeffrey Epstein's buddies on the Lolita Express were cia connected clowns, aka "the ruling elite".

www.the-sun.com

Trump flew on Epstein's Lolita Express SEVEN TIMES, new Maxwell trial docs show

DONALD Trump flew at least seven times on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, according to new documents shown at the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. The future president – a neighbour of Epstein&#…
www.the-sun.com www.the-sun.com

news.yahoo.com

Jeffrey Epstein’s Pilot Dishes on Flights With Donald Trump—But Claims He Never Saw Underage Girls

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyJeffrey Epstein’s longtime pilot took the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial and claimed he never saw underage girls on Epstein’s private planes. But he revealed that former President Donald Trump was among the famous passengers who flew...
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com

www.huffpost.com

Donald Trump Is Accused Of Raping A 13-Year-Old. Why Haven't The Media Covered It?

There are two big reasons.
www.huffpost.com www.huffpost.com

Donald trump was mentored by a famous mob connected zionist jew who "ran the little boys" for underage prostitution, according to a former head of the vice squad

WAYNE BARRETT: I knew Roy Cohn (mentor of Donald Trump). ... He was a chicken hawk after little boys,

www.democracynow.org

Trump’s “Greatest Mentor” was Red-Baiting Aide to Joseph McCarthy and Attorney for NYC Mob Families

With the Republican National Convention opening in Cleveland in less than two weeks, the party’s presumptive nominee, Donald Trump, is facing a new wave of controversies, from Trump’s tweeting of an anti-Semitic image showing Hillary Clinton against a backdrop of cash and a Star of David to his...
www.democracynow.org


trump was head deep into the deep state and picked to lead the Qanon movement of the cia/military psyops. B/c Qanon hated China and Muslims. The ideal new base of the Republican party after the two failed elections of neo-conservatives in 2008 and 2012.
 
Nan Yang said:
The world has adjusted to Russia’s inflexible demand and unmatched military superiority backed up by China.
What is it that China supplies to Russia? I though it was the other way around.
 
One_Nation said:
What is it that China supplies to Russia? I though it was the other way around.
Russia is big bully to Europe. While China is side-kick of the bully.

putin wants the old Russian Empire as the new borders of Russia, and China is backing this.

Everything NATO said about putin was true and then some more.

putin is a false flagging war monger. And China is the new buddy of putin.


The Baltic States cannot be occupied so long as NATO defends them. Ukraine should have joined NATO in the 90s and they would still have the whole of the SSR Ukraine.
 
What are the two most important things to the cia: bitcoin and trump. bitcoin would ensure the US empire for the next 1000 years and perhaps next million years. You can't catch up to those who were part of a MLM pyramid scheme at the start investing billions on the ground floor of bitcoin. These cia and other Washington groups are going to be worth thousands of trillions of dollars in today's valuation. There is no catching the cia and the US empire after bitcoin is the one global currency. It is game over for this prison planet. Other worlds would have to defend against US empire invasions. Nobody on earth could touch the US empire with bitcoin. It is designed to make the cia founders more valuable than trillionaires. And it is sold to idiots as some freedom and liberty money. That is the depth of lies about bitcoin, The cia invents it, sells it to libertarians and lets the media (Bloomberg and CNBC, etc) sell it as some decentralized currency. The plan is to move to bitcoin and nobody even knows it is a cia coup on the monetary system. Like watching V for Vendetta and the coup at the end is a secret cia coup and the new system of corruption is worse than the old one, and even more stealthy.

The second most important thing for the cia is trump. The cia staged the January 6th color revolution to get trump into a second term and tried to rigged the election process with the BIG LIE.

Who is trumps buddies - leaders of Israel, UK, India, Russia, Brazil, etc. And most important to the Entente of UK, US and France is the rejoining of Russia back into the Entente club. Russia during the second half of the Soviet Union history was the real enemy of Washington. Russia went rogue. Washington really wanted to destroy the Later Soviet Union. It was Germany's latest revenge. The Entente plotted to destroy the rising German Empire, the conflict staged by the UK. Took two world wars to do so, yet communism was the German revenge on the world stage. Took 70 years for the US to end that revenge in Russia, the separation of Russia from old allies of UK and France. France, UK and Russia worked together in the 1800s to make sure Italy would never become a world power and the "elites" of Italy (the freemasons) made sure southern italy never developed. So Italy was to be treated like the Greeks, a novelty, some dog to pat on the head, and to never sit at the world stage table. Russia was something different. Russia was used to encircle Germany to keep the global stage run by the UK. Then after the US saved the UK in two world wars, the US was elevated to help manage the wealth of nations to go into only British and Wall Street coffers. The New York Times covered this UK plot by UK Oligarchs.

So after the cia staged the fall of the Soviet Union, the cia and bush backed their dude Yeltsin to loot Russia for Western oligarchs and wallstreet investors and for Russian Jewish Oligarchs to loot the rest of Russia. putin, who was part jewish, a former KGB agent, and neo-liberal Yeltsinite took over after Yeltsin was no longer popular. Putin rebranded as a nationalist hero, an opponent of the cia, when the cia gave consent to putins appointment as Prime Minister. putin is 100% in on it with the cia and trump. The Chabad runs trump and putin.

www.politico.com

The Happy-Go-Lucky Jewish Group That Connects Trump and Putin

Where Trump's real estate world meets a top religious ally of the Kremlin.
www.politico.com www.politico.com

putins rabbi is connected to the Chabad:

washingtonmonthly.com

The Odd Chabad Connection Between Putin and Trump | Washington Monthly

But, remember, Trump told us he has absolutely nothing to do with Russia and no business interests there.
washingtonmonthly.com washingtonmonthly.com

trumps financial backers were extrememly close to the Chabad:

anash.org

Jewish Philanthropist Sheldon Adelson Passes Away - Anash.org

Sheldon Adelson, one of the world's wealthiest people and a staunch supporter of Israel as well as many Chabad institutions, passed away Tuesday.
anash.org anash.org

The Chabad was very close to both bushes and the cia.

So if a war happens, you want the cia to lose, in this case, you want cia Russia to lose a war with Washington (as the cia most hated and very controlled group - the Democrats would win a war, the cia hates the Democrats, they are only there to lose elections, so Republicans can false flag and start endless wars). putin in Moscow is too important to the cia. The cia hates Biden, who is a cia asset, and wants putin to win to get the Entente strong. A military win for Russia against Biden, who the cia would wants the dems to lose in 2022 and 2024, would get the Russian population into Chabad/cia putinism. A removal of putin would set back the cia decades in Russia. Except for Lavrov, Lavrov is the Ron Paul of Russia.
 
The Royal Air Force is on stand by

Typhoons are being deployed to Cyprus and AWACS are flying around the clock missions

British army is set to be deployed to Brussels

and Royal Navy has sent its warships to Baltic and Black Sea

HMS PoW is ready to be deployed at a moments notice

Astute Class hunter killers nuclear submarines are deployed and a Vanguard Class SSBN which carries 16 x Trident missiles with each missile carrying 5-6 re-entry vehicles is deployed

Russia wants to take Ukraine ? Come forward with your best foot
 
.
zectech said:
What are the two most important things to the cia: bitcoin and trump. bitcoin would ensure the US empire for the next 1000 years and perhaps next million years. You can't catch up to those who were part of a MLM pyramid scheme at the start investing billions on the ground floor of bitcoin. These cia and other Washington groups are going to be worth thousands of trillions of dollars in today's valuation. There is no catching the cia and the US empire after bitcoin is the one global currency. It is game over for this prison planet. Other worlds would have to defend against US empire invasions. Nobody on earth could touch the US empire with bitcoin. It is designed to make the cia founders more valuable than trillionaires. And it is sold to idiots as some freedom and liberty money. That is the depth of lies about bitcoin, The cia invents it, sells it to libertarians and lets the media (Bloomberg and CNBC, etc) sell it as some decentralized currency. The plan is to move to bitcoin and nobody even knows it is a cia coup on the monetary system. Like watching V for Vendetta and the coup at the end is a secret cia coup and the new system of corruption is worse than the old one, and even more stealthy.

The second most important thing for the cia is trump. The cia staged the January 6th color revolution to get trump into a second term and tried to rigged the election process with the BIG LIE.

Who is trumps buddies - leaders of Israel, UK, India, Russia, Brazil, etc. And most important to the Entente of UK, US and France is the rejoining of Russia back into the Entente club. Russia during the second half of the Soviet Union history was the real enemy of Washington. Russia went rogue. Washington really wanted to destroy the Later Soviet Union. It was Germany's latest revenge. The Entente plotted to destroy the rising German Empire, the conflict staged by the UK. Took two world wars to do so, yet communism was the German revenge on the world stage. Took 70 years for the US to end that revenge in Russia, the separation of Russia from old allies of UK and France. France, UK and Russia worked together in the 1800s to make sure Italy would never become a world power and the "elites" of Italy (the freemasons) made sure southern italy never developed. So Italy was to be treated like the Greeks, a novelty, some dog to pat on the head, and to never sit at the world stage table. Russia was something different. Russia was used to encircle Germany to keep the global stage run by the UK. Then after the US saved the UK in two world wars, the US was elevated to help manage the wealth of nations to go into only British and Wall Street coffers. The New York Times covered this UK plot by UK Oligarchs.

So after the cia staged the fall of the Soviet Union, the cia and bush backed their dude Yeltsin to loot Russia for Western oligarchs and wallstreet investors and for Russian Jewish Oligarchs to loot the rest of Russia. putin, who was part jewish, a former KGB agent, and neo-liberal Yeltsinite took over after Yeltsin was no longer popular. Putin rebranded as a nationalist hero, an opponent of the cia, when the cia gave consent to putins appointment as Prime Minister. putin is 100% in on it with the cia and trump. The Chabad runs trump and putin.

www.politico.com

The Happy-Go-Lucky Jewish Group That Connects Trump and Putin

Where Trump's real estate world meets a top religious ally of the Kremlin.
www.politico.com www.politico.com

putins rabbi is connected to the Chabad:

washingtonmonthly.com

The Odd Chabad Connection Between Putin and Trump | Washington Monthly

But, remember, Trump told us he has absolutely nothing to do with Russia and no business interests there.
washingtonmonthly.com washingtonmonthly.com

trumps financial backers were extrememly close to the Chabad:

anash.org

Jewish Philanthropist Sheldon Adelson Passes Away - Anash.org

Sheldon Adelson, one of the world's wealthiest people and a staunch supporter of Israel as well as many Chabad institutions, passed away Tuesday.
anash.org anash.org

The Chabad was very close to both bushes and the cia.

So if a war happens, you want the cia to lose, in this case, you want cia Russia to lose a war with Washington (as the cia most hated and very controlled group - the Democrats would win a war, the cia hates the Democrats, they are only there to lose elections, so Republicans can false flag and start endless wars). putin in Moscow is too important to the cia. The cia hates Biden, who is a cia asset, and wants putin to win to get the Entente strong. A military win for Russia against Biden, who the cia would wants the dems to lose in 2022 and 2024, would get the Russian population into Chabad/cia putinism. A removal of putin would set back the cia decades in Russia. Except for Lavrov, Lavrov is the Ron Paul of Russia.
I don't disagree with everything you said but I think you got Putin wrong. He is stopping Russia from becoming a deranged extremist liberal society like USA and Europe.
There is too much upheaval in Europe due to this. Their population is turning to right. Why would UK leave EU if EU is so good that it needs to bring Ukraine and Eastern Europe under its fold?
This is due to the ideology running the west is failing and they want to impose it on as many countries as they can to strengthen it.

Former USSR republics chose to leave due to failed communist ideology then why would they choose to join another failed ideology i.e liberal extremist EU?

The disintegration of USSR and land grab through EU expansion was all planned by western establishments and they are working on it now. Putin is in their way and he should not be blamed for the current crises.
 
One_Nation said:
I don't disagree with everything you said but I think you got Putin wrong. He is stopping Russia from becoming a deranged extremist liberal society like USA and Europe.
There is too much upheaval in Europe due to this. Their population is turning to right. Why would UK leave EU if EU is so good that it needs to bring Ukraine and Eastern Europe under its fold?
This is due to the ideology running the west is failing and they want to impose it on as many countries as they can to strengthen it.

Former USSR republics chose to leave due to failed communist ideology then why would they choose to join another failed ideology i.e liberal extremist EU?

The disintegration of USSR and land grab through EU expansion was all planned by western establishments and they are working on it now. Putin is in their way and he should not be blamed for the current crises.
Both putin and trump were neo-liberals in the 1990s. Both have the same handlers. Both are now nationalists to control the public from libertarianism and anti-government sentiment. And for putin, Yeltsin lost the 1996 election. The communists won, neo-liberalist looting of Russia lost, and so neo-liberalism morphed into nationalism and patriotism of make Russia Great Again with putin.

Donald Trump wanted to be a neo-liberal president. Yet, same as putin... learn that racist, nationalist, and extremism sells more to conservatives. The cia is racist, identical to putin and trump ideology.

There are dozens of articles to support this, that both trump and putin were neo-libs:

www.vox.com

Donald Trump learned overt nativism from losing his first campaign to Pat Buchanan

Vox is a general interest news site for the 21st century. Its mission: to help everyone understand our complicated world, so that we can all help shape it. In text, video and audio, our reporters explain politics, policy, world affairs, technology, culture, science, the climate crisis, money...
www.vox.com www.vox.com

Donald Trump learned overt nativism from losing his first campaign to Pat Buchanan​


By Matt Grossmannmatt@mattg.org Apr 7, 2016, 10:50am EDT

This post is part of Polyarchy, an independent blog produced by the political reform program at New America, a Washington think tank devoted to developing new ideas and new voices.

Donald Trump has earned six times the media coverage of any other Republican candidate, so it might seem that there are no stories left to be told about his presidential campaign. But one fact has gone surprisingly ignored: Trump lost his first presidential campaign to Pat Buchanan — and learned to copy Buchanan's nativist appeal in the process.

Trump voiced interest in the Reform Party nomination starting in July 1999 and did not bow out until February 2000. In the fall, he announced a presidential exploratory committee, appeared on talk shows, filed for state ballot access, and re-registered as a member of the Independence Party (the Reform Party's New York affiliate). He released policy proposals, announced potential running mates and Cabinet secretaries, threatened litigation to appear in debates, maneuvered to change Reform Party procedures, and appeared at campaign events in Florida and California.

By January 2000, he released a campaign book, The America We Deserve, campaigned in Minnesota, and brought 170 party activists to his Mar-a-Lago complex. He later received more than 17,000 votes in two non-binding state primaries. Although he never officially entered the race, he went through all the motions of a traditional campaign.

But Buchanan beat Trump from start to finish, consistently leading Trump in polls and securing far more support from party leaders and activists. When then-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura (Trump's main supporter) left the Reform Party because he was convinced Buchanan would win the nomination, Trump ended his campaign rather than face certain defeat.

Several aspects of Trump's first campaign would be familiar to viewers of this campaign cycle. He committed to self-funding, complained of foreign countries ripping off the United States, and told reporters, "The only strategy is I'll be on television a lot."

But one aspect of his first campaign was decidedly different: He declined to pursue a nativist appeal. In fact, he repeatedly accused Buchanan of racism, calling him a "neo-Nazi" and "Hitler lover" with "prehistoric" views allied with the "lunatic fringe," citing his support from former Ku Klux Klan member David Duke. He told Meet the Press that Buchanan "doesn't like the blacks, he doesn't like the gays." His book reported that "Buchanan has written too many inflammatory, outrageous, and controversial things" and "has systematically bashed Blacks, Mexicans, and Gays." Buchanan's 2000 general election campaign indeed focused on opposition to immigration and support for English under the banner of "America First."

What did Trump learn from his first presidential campaign? In an op-ed following his withdrawal, Trump touted his campaign as "the greatest civics lesson that a private citizen can have" but also said he "saw the underside of the Reform Party." He mentioned meeting earnest reformers as well as a host of odd conspiracy theorists.

By the time he announced for president in 2015, Trump had become the most prominent spokesperson for these conspiracy theorists with his long push for Obama's birth certificate. His new campaign retained his anti-trade and anti-elitist message but added Buchanan's warnings of losing the country to ethnic and religious minorities. He lashed out against undocumented Mexican immigrants in his announcement speech and made opposition to Muslim immigration the centerpiece of his winter campaign, earning the support of Buchanan and Duke. He even resurrected Richard Nixon's "silent majority" rhetoric, phrasing suggested to Nixon by Buchanan.

In retrospect, the changed approach does not seem like an accident. Trump draws from a history of presidential aspirants focused on immigration and international trade. In 1992, Buchanan challenged President George H.W. Bush in the Republican race, running on a Trump-style platform that eschewed internationalism and blamed immigrants and trade for economic woes. Later that year, Ross Perot won 19 percent of the popular vote running as an independent on his business record and on a similar mix of populist positions (spreading his message through cable news shows).

Both Buchanan and Perot ran again in 1996, with Buchanan winning the New Hampshire primary and Perot winning 8 percent of the popular vote under the banner of the new Reform Party.

These candidates directly led the way to Trump's first campaign. Perot's electoral performance made the 2000 nominee of the Reform Party eligible for $12.5 million in federal matching funds, prompting Buchanan and Trump to seek the nomination. Ventura, a former professional wrestler who had won the Minnesota gubernatorial election in 1998 as a Reform Party candidate, had sought out Trump to block Buchanan.

After beating Trump, Buchanan won only 0.4 percent of the general election vote in 2000. His constituency turned out to be mostly Republican voters. Reform Party supporters fit uneasily within the GOP but were less willing to leave Republicans in a close national election without Perot on the ballot. Political science studies of callers to Perot's volunteer hotline confirm that most Reform Party members were originally Republicans who later returned to become more active participants in Republican politics.

Trump's new campaign draws from these supporters and other disaffected Republicans, but it now has better timing. Under the first black president, citizens with racist views have moved toward Republican identification. Increases in campus unrest and racial protest over police brutality have intensified racial views. Ethnic diversification has increased anti-immigration attitudes. Trump has united the overlapping nativist constituency of Buchanan and the anti-elitist constituency of Perot, and may be expanding both in the process. While he sat out three presidential cycles (after considering runs in 2004 and 2012), both constituencies became more Republican and the power of white grievance politics grew.

Trump's rise is, of course, multifaceted. His unique celebrity and overwhelming media coverage, his luck having opponents who long attacked one another rather than him, and his effective use of social media all played a role. But one striking difference between his first campaign and this year's variety deserves further scrutiny: his overt nativism, honed over years of birther publicity and grievance activation.

Trump still faces significant challenges within the Republican Party, which has long been dominated at the activist level by conservative ideologues. His abrasive nationalism draws on a long history within Republican politics, but he has angered activists by challenging other party orthodoxies. Because Republican voters are united by symbolic and abstract values rather than consistent policy opinions, some can be poached by candidates who scorn liberals and embrace a few right-wing positions without endorsing the full Republican policy menu. Trump also benefited from years of support within the conservative media universe that Republicans trust, but could be vulnerable as they turn against him.

Many political candidates learn from their first loss, sometimes overcompensating in an effort to remedy their biggest difficulty from the prior campaign. In losing to Buchanan, Trump learned that many disaffected anti-establishment voters shared Buchanan's ethnocentric views. In his first campaign, he avoided nativism and never led. This time, he began with Buchanan's message and led from the beginning. Perhaps losing to Buchanan taught Trump some new tricks.

Matt Grossmann is the director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and associate professor of political science at Michigan State University. He is the author of The Not-So-Special Interests and Artists of the Possible.


I was reading some other mainstream news articles months ago that putin was a neo-liberal in the 90s with Yeltsin. Both trump and putin went to the other side politically for the idea of make america or russia great again.

So both putin and trump are political opportunist con-artists who are funded by the Chabad and have cia ties.

The Frankfort school ideology was to ruin Western values and make Westerners trans-perverts. There is much research that there was a deliberate plan pushed to the crazyness of neo-liberalism/culture wars back in the 1950s to destroy the family and weaken men to make the state dominant and men into obedient fluff.

The cia wants the US to be ''white' nationalists' and EU to be the failed state of 80 genders and poor economic growth. As the school yard bully does not want any competition, queerness is sold to weaken the competition. So for trumpism and putinism and neo-liberal fluff, you are dealing with two very polar opposites and extreme positions. The neo-liberal position is there to scare the masses into voting for trump.

The cia want Europe and the Muslim World to have no family values, weak families, weak father figures, weak economies, weak governments, weak currencies. While the cia want UK, US, France and Russia, the Entente to be rabid in support of the "governments", little brown and black shirt radicals ready for the endless wars political machine and eating the lies and false flags to have the US empire expand. This Ukraine business is red meat for Russian nationalism, benefits the cia.
 
zectech said:
The cia wants the US to be ''white' nationalists' and EU to be the failed state of 80 genders and poor economic growth. As the school yard bully does not want any competition, queerness is sold to weaken the competition. So for trumpism and putinism and neo-liberal fluff, you are dealing with two very polar opposites and extreme positions. The neo-liberal position is there to scare the masses into voting for trump.

The cia want Europe and the Muslim World to have no family values, weak families, weak father figures, weak economies, weak governments, weak currencies. While the cia want UK, US, France and Russia, the Entente to be rabid in support of the "governments", little brown and black shirt radicals ready for the endless wars political machine and eating the lies and false flags to have the US empire expand. This Ukraine business is red meat for Russian nationalism, benefits the cia.
Click to expand...

I'll add, the cia did not want strong INDEPENDENT families building strong ethnic communities. These would become forces in and of themselves, and push out the cia and make America into something that is not evil and racist, a wealthy informed public can rival and threaten the political "establishment" in Washington. So this is what the cia did, destroyed ethnic neighborhoods, destroyed the strong father with strong family values:



That era was the neo-liberal era of accept gay lifestyles, feminization of men, and the masculation of women. Men had to be weak. And women had to stop being stay at home moms, because incomes were no longer enough for a one income family. Debt from credit cards to give the illusion of having money. So the cia clamped down on the spread of any traditional movements, from trying to control the heroes of men to controlling the preacher to accept the changes to the family and changes to society. 100% documented this was a zionist and cia scheme to make docile obedient flabs of nothing not questioning 'authority'. And to not establish their own authority with conservative traditional religion with traditional priests and preachers and Imams. When the resistance got too strong, the cia took over the resistance.

Yet now that the cia owns the proud boyz resistance and other cia controlled opposition of zionist Alex Jones and other anti-neolib trump movements... the cia wants to build a world of chaos controlling the "strong" trump families, with "strong" trump fathers and "strong" trump nationalism. When people were people and had brains in the 50s, every man was a threat to the cia. Now that idiots have been co-opted into Faux News and Tucker Carlson, the cia is too pleased for the new recruits into trumps nightmare.

15 years ago with the Ron Paul Revolution, the cia did not control the resistance. So the cia did a replacement of everything good and substitute it with cia evil. Gold and silver were replaced with cia bitcoins. Ron Paul was replaced with Donald Trump. Libertarianism was replaced with voting for "Patriot" Republicans. Hating endless wars was replaced with hating Syrian Migrants. Organic leaders in the Libertarian Movement online was shut down and replaced with cia trolls. The Ron Paul Resistance could have easily taken down Washington. Now we are stuck with controlled opposition losers known as the racist proud boyz.

RT, started by zionist Khazar jews, was part of this morphing the resistance into trumpism/putinism.
 
zectech said:
What are the two most important things to the cia: bitcoin and trump. bitcoin would ensure the US empire for the next 1000 years and perhaps next million years. You can't catch up to those who were part of a MLM pyramid scheme at the start investing billions on the ground floor of bitcoin. These cia and other Washington groups are going to be worth thousands of trillions of dollars in today's valuation. There is no catching the cia and the US empire after bitcoin is the one global currency. It is game over for this prison planet.
Click to expand...

Bitcoin is the most important thing to the US deepstate.

cia asset Trump says after 2024 election voters don't need to vote, the plan of the cia bitcoiners would have won out.

4 Reasons to Believe the Deep State (or the NSA) Created Bitcoin​

www.ccn.com

4 Reasons to Believe the Deep State (or the NSA) Created Bitcoin

Since 2009, there have been many theories of whom created Bitcoin. Some even think the NSA created it.
www.ccn.com www.ccn.com

The plan is to impose bitcoin, and after that, elections don't matter, the US Empire wins the globe owning most of the global money - bitcoin.

Trump proposes strategic national crypto stockpile: ‘Never sell your bitcoin’​


Non-bitcoin owners would be the serfs and the bitcoin owners would be the owners of nations. Trump wants Americans to be the owners of the globe.

Donald Trump Says He Wants All Remaining Bitcoin to Be 'Made in USA'​

www.coindesk.com

Donald Trump Says He Wants All Remaining Bitcoin to Be 'Made in USA'

Early Tuesday Trump met executives from Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark Inc. and Riot Platforms.
www.coindesk.com www.coindesk.com

To the US cia Republican deepstate, bitcoin is the most important, then Trump to bring about bitcoin as the only global currency, and lastly Putin to stage crises around the globe as the lastest neoconservative warmonger.
 
Kim Jong Un has made headlines by labeling U.S. President Joe Biden as "mentally ill," claiming that his decisions are "meaningless." This statement reflects ongoing tensions between North Korea and the United States, particularly regarding diplomatic relations and military posturing.
  • Accusations Against Biden: Kim's comments suggest a deepening of hostilities, as he criticizes Biden's leadership and decision-making capabilities. This rhetoric is consistent with North Korea's historical approach to U.S. presidents, often employing personal attacks as a means of political discourse.
  • Context of the Remarks: Such statements come amid ongoing discussions about nuclear disarmament and military exercises in the region, where North Korea continues to assert its stance against perceived threats from the U.S. and its allies.
  • Reactions: The international community typically views such remarks with skepticism, often interpreting them as attempts to reinforce internal support within North Korea while diverting attention from domestic issues.
This incident underscores the complexities of international relations and the challenges of addressing security concerns in the Korean Peninsula.

1731931335215.jpeg
1731931341594.jpeg
 
