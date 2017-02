Lt. Commander Edward Lin, a US-naturalized citizen of Taiwanese origin, will go on trial in March for allegedly leaking US secrets related to the secretive Hawaii-based Special Projects Patrol Squadron to the Chinese or Taiwanese.



The US military has since claimed he only leaked information to an FBI informant, though the trial remains clouded in mystery because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.



It is thought that although Lin served on the black ops unit’s other aircraft – the naval reconnaissance EP-3E Aries II – his work could have brought him into daily contact with the Poseidon and its top-secret technology.

Click to expand...