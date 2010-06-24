What's new

Turkish Aviation Programs

Vestel Defence

Catapult Launched UAV called Karayel,


Untitled-2-15.jpg



-20000feet max altitude
-12 hours enderunce
-1 system contains 6 UAV will be procured...
-Agreement between SSM and Vestel will be signed soon...

vestel.jpg


Vestel Gimbal
6.jpg
8.jpg
 
Vestel Auto-Pilot for UAV's...

a1.jpg
a2.jpg


Vestel EFE
# A mini UAV System for Day & Night Reconnaissance, Target Acquisition and many more missions.
# Lightweight, modular and robust airframe.
# Low maintanance, 95&#37; mission capable.
# Touch screen on Ground Control Station.
# Digitized telemetry and video data.
# Fast deployment.
# Customized Autopilot hardware and software.
# Mission specific system solution.

e4.jpg


A new Vestel UAV with unknown name..
s5004579.jpg
 
TAI Turna-G Targetting drones



Wing Span: 2.30 m (7.55 ft)
Height Overall: 0.55 m (1.80 ft)
Length Overall: 2.70 m (8.86 ft)
Wing Area: 2.00 m2 (21.00 ft2)
Max. Take off Weigh: 70 kg (154 lb)
Empty Weight: 50 kg (110 lb)
Max. Payload Weight: 10 kg + 8 kg (22 lb + 18 lb)
Payload Volume: 20 lt (0.7 ft3)

Performance
Max. Speed: 400 km/h (245 kt)
Cruise Speed: 110 km/h (60 kt)
Endurance: 90 min
Ceiling (ASL): 3,000 m (10,000 ft)

pars88_m_TURNA_FOTO.jpg






TAI Gozcu Tactical UAV
2007-08-28_127.jpg
banner_2007-08-28_011.jpg
gozcu_ucagi1.jpg
 
Tiha Male UAV Block-A

* Service ceiling: 30,000 ft
* Endurance: 24 hours
* Cruise speed: >75 kts
* LOS communication range: >200 km
The UAV will have a 10m (33ft) all-composite fuselage, detachable low-mounted wing with a span of 17.3m and a detachable V-tail with a span of 4.5m.
Maximum take-off weight is 1,500kg (3,300lb) including provision for a 200kg payload and 250kg of fuel.
Initial payload elements will comprise a daylight camera, thermal imager, laser designator, and synthetic-aperture radar with ground moving-target identification capability. Weaponization will be studied in the production phase.
The TIHA will have a pusher propeller configuration and a cruise speed of around 75kt (140km/h), service ceiling of 30,000ft and 24h endurance.


TIHA.jpg
mmalefoto01fe2.jpg


Tiha Male Command-control Shelters

shelter_2.jpg
shelter_3.jpg
shelter_1.jpg


Assembly institue, TAI
tara0005-1.jpg


First Prototipe
4525.jpg
33605538346.jpg
 
Kale-Baykar Makina Mini UAV
Basic Features:
Hand Launch
Range 15 km
Cruise Speed 25 Knots
Operational Altitude 3,000 ft
Maximum Altitude 12,000 ft
Endurance 60 Minutes
Power Source Battery
Motor Type Electric Motor
Wing Span 2 meters
Length 1.2 meters
Take Off Hand Launch
Landing Parachute or Belly Landing
Temperature Range -20 Celcius - 50 Celcius
Data Link
* Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum Digital System.
* Uplink / Downlink

Payload
* Day Camera System
* Thermal Camera System
* Precise Target Coordinate Estimation
* Tilt Mechanism Or 2-Axis (Elevation & Azimuth Axis) Mechanism

Bayraktar_B_during_TakeOff.JPG
parachute.JPG


Video

http://vimeo.com/12729968
 
Baykar Malazgirt Mini Helicopter UAV

Basic Features:
Rotor Span: 1.8 meters
Length: 1.2 meters
Range: 20 Km
Operational Altitude: 3600 ft
Maximum Altitude: 12000 ft
Endurance (Gasoline Engine/ Electric Motor): 90 / 35 Min.
Payload:

* Day Camera System
* Thermal Camera System
* 2 Axis Stabilization System
* Precise Target Coordinate Estimation

Communication System:

* Digital Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum Telemetry and Telecommand Data Link
* Video Link System

minihelid.jpg
helifull.jpg
malazgirtyki.jpg
 
Baykar Makina Caldiran Tactical UAV's

Specifications:

Wing Span: 9m
Length: 5.5 m
Cruise Speed: 70 Knots
Endurance: 10 Hours
Communication Range: 150 Km

Features:
- Automatic Taxi
- Automatic Take Off
- Automatic Flight
- Automatic Landing
- Cross Redundant Software & Architecture
- Automatic Return Home & Landing in Case of Lost Comm.

tacticalplatform.jpg
9941.jpg


Ground Control Station System (Cross Redundant Architecture)

* Real Time Command / Control
* Multi Display Feature
* Pilot Console Unit
* Copilot Console Unit
* Ground Control Unit
* Ground Data Terminal Unit
* Automatic Tracking Antenna System


tacticalgcs.jpg


Flight Control System:

* Automatic Guidance / Navigation
* INS/GPS Navigation Capability
* Kinematic Model Based Stochastic Filtering Algorithms
* Automatic Landing Feature With Onboard Sensor Fusion Algorithms
* Automatic Fuel Management Balancing Feature
* Redundant Sensor Units (Pitot Static, GPS, IMU etc)
* Fully Automatic Control From Taxi to Landing

tacticalautopilot.jpg



Video

http://vimeo.com/12729961
http://vimeo.com/12730295
 
Baykar Makina Auto-Pilot system

General Features:

* Configurable to Fixed Wing and Rotor Wing Platforms
* Embedded Power PC real time solution
* Dual extended Kalman Filtering for precision navigation
* Fault tolerant embedded software
* Non Linear Modern Control Techniques
* Auto target coordinate detection through INS support
* Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum Digital Communication System
* Smart Battery Management Software
* Home Return and Auto Land Functions in Case of Loss Communication

Technical Features:

* Weight: 200 Grams (Including Data Terminal Unit)
* Size: 120 mm x 90 mm x 50 mm
* 32 Bit Microcontroller Unit
* GPS Receiver Unit
* Static Pressure Sensor
* Dynamic Pressure Sensor
* MEMS Inertial Sensor Units (3 Axis Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Magnetometer)
* A/D Converters
* Temperature Sensor
* Servo Actuator Control
miniotopilot.jpg


TACTICAL UAV AVIONICS / AUTOPILOT SYSTEM

General Features:

* Fully Automatic Taxi, Take Off, Cruise, Landing Modes
* Smart Fuel Management System
* Redundant Control System Architecture
* Modern Non Linear Control System
* Modern Stochastic Estimation Filters
* Redundant Communication System Architecture

Technical Features:

* Microcontroller Unit
* Engine Control Unit
* Servo Motor Control Power Unit
* Signal Processing and I/O Unit
* Engine Sensors Signal Processor Unit
* GPS Receiver (Redundant) & Communication Unit
* Engine Actuator Control Power Unit
* Pitot Static Sensor Modules (Redundant)
* Alpha Beta Sensor Modules
* Laser Altimeter Sensor Module
* Inertial Measurement Units (Redundant)
* Air Data Terminal Unit (Redundant)
* RPM, Temperature, Fuel Level Sensors

tacticalautopilot.jpg
 
Baykar Makina Caldiran Tactical UAV
baykar.jpg



Caldiran sensors
caldiransensor.jpg


Malazgirt Helo UAV Fleet
bay2.jpg

bay.jpg


urunler.jpg
 
TURKISH PRIMARY AND BASIC TRAINER AIRCRAFT - HURKUS

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

Cruise Speed &#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230; > 250 kts
G Limits &#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;..&#8230;&#8230;.. +7g / -3.5 g
Climb &#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;..15000 ft in 5 min
Seating configuration &#8230;.. Stepped tandem
Pressurization&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;. Yes
Anti-G system&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;. Yes
OBOGS &#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;.&#8230;&#8230;.. Yes
0/0 Ejection seat &#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;.&#8230;&#8230;Yes
Avionics &#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;..... All digital

In H&#220;RKU&#350; project, besides of providing many technical properties, there are studies made on human machine interface, and the relation of human with the aircraft. H&#220;RKU&#350; will be an aircraft in which the human machine interface is provided, and pilot&#8217;s safety, comfort, usability, and maintainability requirements are satisfied.

In the aircraft, considering the anthropometric range, the smallest size pilot will be provided with a comfortable view and functional reach while the largest pilot will be able to use all controls comfortably, and will be comfortable seated in the aircraft.

There will be a 110 outside view for the front pilot, and 50 outside view for the rear pilot.

For the cockpit layout, which is still being worked on, careful consideration according to importance is given to the placement of controls and displays.

HURKUS_03.jpg
HURKUS-A3posterIDEF2007.jpg
b0b7821b.jpg


 
ITU-TAI-LIGHT COMMERCIAL HELICOPTER PROJECT

cabht.jpg


The Light Commercial Helicopter Research, Development and Application Project between TAI and Istanbul Technical University has been going on since 2002 in 3 contract phases.

The project aims to increase national knowledge related to aviation technologies, especially analysis, design and production of rotary wing aircraft; to a level of &#8220;Producing Knowledge&#8221;; support local production based on high technologies in collaboration with local industry and build a prototype helicopter.

The scope of the first contract phase; conceptual design of the fuselage has been successfully completed.

The scope of the second contract phase, which is still on-going, is to complete the detailed design of the fuselage and build a mock-up. Detailed design and mock-up production activities are on-going.

The scope of the third contract phase, which is still on-going, is &#8220;Production of Helicopter Fuselage Parts and Integration to the Fuselage&#8221;. The activities being performed under this phase are the production and assembly of various fuselage and tail parts and integration of these parts to the fuselage.

LIGHTCOMMERCIALHELICOPTER.jpg
 
TAI- Military/Commercial Light Weight Utility Helicopter Development program

First concept Design
tara0008-2.jpg
 
Modernization & Modification Program - ERCIYES (C-130)

Avionics modernization of 13 TuAF C-130 aircraft (seven C-130E and six C-130B). The scope of Erciyes Program:

 Making the A/C ready for international flight rules like GATM, RVSM,
 Analog to Glass Cockpit,
 Unique and expendable, Mission Computer,
 Night Vision Goggle Compatible Lighting System,
 Design, manufacture and deliver the System Integration Laboratory after prototyping,
 Design, manufacture and deliver the Ground Mission Planning system after prototyping.

TAI will not only complete the modernization of two prototype aircraft, but also will oversee the modernization of the remaining 11 aircraft at TuAF 2nd Air Supply and Maintenance Center. TAI will also provide Integrated Logistics Support for the new systems.

The flight safety of the aircraft, which will be compatible with international flight rules, will be increased as well. The aircraft will also become long-term supportable with the modernized systems.

Cockpit After modernization
ErciyesC130.jpg


New mission computer developed by Turkish engineers... Right side picture belongs to C-130 mission computer SEL...

tara0001-4.jpg
 

