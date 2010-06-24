Turkish Aviation Programs

Baykar Makina Auto-Pilot system
General Features:
* Configurable to Fixed Wing and Rotor Wing Platforms
* Embedded Power PC real time solution
* Dual extended Kalman Filtering for precision navigation
* Fault tolerant embedded software
* Non Linear Modern Control Techniques
* Auto target coordinate detection through INS support
* Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum Digital Communication System
* Smart Battery Management Software
* Home Return and Auto Land Functions in Case of Loss Communication
Technical Features:
* Weight: 200 Grams (Including Data Terminal Unit)
* Size: 120 mm x 90 mm x 50 mm
* 32 Bit Microcontroller Unit
* GPS Receiver Unit
* Static Pressure Sensor
* Dynamic Pressure Sensor
* MEMS Inertial Sensor Units (3 Axis Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Magnetometer)
* A/D Converters
* Temperature Sensor
* Servo Actuator Control
TACTICAL UAV AVIONICS / AUTOPILOT SYSTEM
General Features:
* Fully Automatic Taxi, Take Off, Cruise, Landing Modes
* Smart Fuel Management System
* Redundant Control System Architecture
* Modern Non Linear Control System
* Modern Stochastic Estimation Filters
* Redundant Communication System Architecture
Technical Features:
* Microcontroller Unit
* Engine Control Unit
* Servo Motor Control Power Unit
* Signal Processing and I/O Unit
* Engine Sensors Signal Processor Unit
* GPS Receiver (Redundant) & Communication Unit
* Engine Actuator Control Power Unit
* Pitot Static Sensor Modules (Redundant)
* Alpha Beta Sensor Modules
* Laser Altimeter Sensor Module
* Inertial Measurement Units (Redundant)
* Air Data Terminal Unit (Redundant)
* RPM, Temperature, Fuel Level Sensors