What's new

TRX SHORAD: A New Dimension of Robotic Short-Range Air Defense

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,324
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TRX SHORAD: A New Dimension of Robotic Short-Range Air Defense


Featuring a short-range air defense (SHORAD) payload integrated for the first time on a robotic vehicle, this variant of the Tracked Robot 10-ton (TRX) technology demonstrator is the latest innovation within Land Systems’ counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems (c-UAS) family of vehicles. The TRX SHORAD is designed to bring a new dimension of combat power in SHORAD battalions and provides autonomy within a tiered, layered air defense. The modular TRX supports Army objectives for a Robotic Combat Vehicle with a flatbed design that integrates any payload and has a class-leading payload-to-chassis ratio of 1:1.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China boldly claims it has a plan to mass produce humanoid robots that can 'reshape the world' within two years
Replies
0
Views
229
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
Secret X-Plane Program Paved the Way for NGAD, stealth orders of magnitude improved over F-22 and F-35
Replies
0
Views
195
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Army’s short-range air defense capability will grow to a battalion by year’s end
Replies
0
Views
689
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Get Ya Wig Split
XQ-58 Valkyrie Solves Air Combat ‘Challenge Problem’ While Under AI Control
Replies
1
Views
637
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F
Indian Army to get indigenous VSHORADS
Replies
3
Views
633
NG Missile Vessels
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom