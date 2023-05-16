What's new

The rise and fall of the Mughal Empire

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2009
Messages
6,111
Reaction score
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Trace the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, which became one of the wealthiest and most powerful states in the early modern world.

Though he was descended from some of the world’s most successful conquerors, Babur struggled to gain a foothold among the many other ambitious princes in Central Asia. So he turned his attention to India, where his descendants stayed and built the Mughal Empire. Stephanie Honchell Smith details the rise and fall of one of the wealthiest and most powerful states in the early modern world.
 
.
Thats all good and well to look back at former Muslim glories.

But what are we doing today? There is plenty of room for improvement in today's nation states of Muslim countries.
 
Last edited:
.
- 24؍اکتوبر 1775
مغلیہ سلطنت کے آخری فرماں روا، ذوقؔ و غالبؔ کے شاگرد اور معروف شاعر ”بہادر_شاہ_ظفرؔ صاحب“ کا یومِ ولادت...
24؍اکتوبر 1775ء کو محمد_سراج_الدین_ابو_ظفرؔ دہلی میں اکبر شاہ ثانی کے ہاں لال بائی کے بطن سے پیدا ہوئے۔ 1845ء میں پہلا دیوان مطبع سلطانی سے شائع ہوا۔ 1849ء جنوری 11 کو شہزادہ مرزا دارا بخت فوت ہوئے۔ 1850ء میں دوسرا دیوان مطبع سلطانی سے شائع ہوا۔ 1856ء جولائی 10 کو مرزا فخرو فوت ہوئے۔ 1858ء مارچ 9 کو بہادر شاہ ظفر کے خلاف مقدمے کا فیصلہ سنا گیا۔ 1858ء اکتوبر 17 کو ملکہ زینت محل شہزادہ جواں بخت ار دوسرے افراد کے ساتھ دلی سے رنگون کے لیے روانہ ہوئے۔ 1858ء دسمبر 9 کو رنگون پہنچے ۔ 1862ء نومبر 3 کو حلق کی بیماری میں مبتلا ہوئے ۔
07؍نومبر 1862ء، بروز جمعہ رنگون میں وفات پائی۔
دیوان اول تک شاہ نصیر کے شاگرد رہے جب وہ حیدرآباد دکن چلے گئے تو پھر کچھ دن میر کاظم حسین بیقرارؔ کے شاگرد رہے - جب وہ جان انفنسٹن کے میر منشی مقرر ہوکر دلی کو چھوڑ گئے کچھ عرصہ عزت اللہ عشق کی بھی شاگردی میں رہے اس کے بعد ذوق دہلوی (جب ذوق غلام رسول شوق کے شاگرد تھے) سے مشورۂ سخن کرتے رہے اور پھر یہ سلسلہ ذوق کی وفات تک 47 برس قائم رہا۔ ذوقؔ دہلوی کی وفات کے بعد مرزا غالبؔ کے شاگرد ہوگئے۔ 1857ء کے غدر نے استادی شاگردی کا سلسلہ ختم کرا دیا
*፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤፤*
مشہور و معروف شاعر بہادر شاہ ظفرؔ کے یومِ ولادت پر منتخب اشعار بطورِ خراجِ عقیدت...
خاکساری کے لئے گرچہ بنایا تھا مجھے
کاش خاکِ درِ جانانہ بنایا ہوتا
---
بلبل کو باغباں سے نہ صیاد سے گلہ
قسمت میں قید لکھی تھی فصل بہار میں
---
حال دل کیوں کر کریں اپنا بیاں اچھی طرح
روبرو ان کے نہیں چلتی زباں اچھی طرح
---
ادھر خیال مرے دل میں زلف کا گزرا
ادھر وہ کھاتا ہوا دل میں پیچ و تاب آیا
---
بات کرنی مجھے مشکل کبھی ایسی تو نہ تھی
جیسی اب ہے تری محفل کبھی ایسی تو نہ تھی
---
اتنا نہ اپنے جامے سے باہر نکل کے چل
دنیا ہے چل چلاؤ کا رستہ سنبھل کے چل
---
نہ درویشوں کا خرقہ چاہیئے نہ تاج شاہانا
مجھے تو ہوش دے اتنا رہوں میں تجھ پہ دیوانا
---
تو کہیں ہو دل دیوانہ وہاں پہنچے گا
شمع ہوگی جہاں پروانہ وہاں پہنچے گا
---
یار تھا گلزار تھا بادِ صبا تھی میں نہ تھا
لائق پابوس جاناں کیا حنا تھی میں نہ تھا
---
ظفرؔ بدل کے ردیف اور تو غزل وہ سنا
کہ جس کا تجھ سے ہر اک شعر انتخاب ہوا
---
کہہ دو ان حسرتوں سے کہیں اور جا بسیں
اتنی جگہ کہاں ہے دل دغدار میں
---
خدا کے واسطے زاہد اٹھا پردہ نہ کعبہ کا
کہیں ایسا نہ ہو یاں بھی وہی کافر صنم نکلے
---
کتنا ہے بد نصیب ظفرؔ دفن کے لیے
دو گز زمین بھی نہ ملی کوئے یار میں
---
لگتا نہیں ہے دل مرا اجڑے دیار میں
کس کی بنی ہے عالم ناپائیدار میں
---
تمنا ہے یہ دل میں جب تلک ہے دم میں دم اپنے
ظفرؔ منہ سے ہمارے نام اس کا دم بہ دم نکلے
---
کیا پوچھتا ہے ہم سے تو اے شوخ ستم گر
جو تو نے کئے ہم پہ ستم کہہ نہیں سکتے


●•●┄─┅━━━★✰★━━━┅─●•●

1731675675731.jpeg
 
.

Similar threads

A
The Glory of the Mughal Empire
26 27 28 29 30 31
Replies
463
Views
57K
Samandri
Samandri
GR!FF!N
Destruction of Empire in the hand of religious movement
Replies
1
Views
596
Android
Android
AUz
(Documentary) Warrior Empire: The Mughals..open thread to answer a question
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
11K
angeldude13
angeldude13
E
The great Afghan-Mughal war (1537-1612) in Bengal
Replies
2
Views
3K
eastwatch
E
F
Why did Rana Sanga and Krishnadevaraya show mercy to Turkic rulers?
Replies
13
Views
4K
Rajaraja Chola
Rajaraja Chola

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom