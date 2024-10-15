The diplomatic tensions between Canada and India

The most important aspect of this diplomatic spat between Canada and India is the exposed real face of Indians. Canadian investigations have established direct link between the Indian ambassador and other diplomates serving at the Indian embassy in Canada and the terrorists/murderers/criminals who are active in Canada. As a result the Canadian government declared six Indian diplomates, including Indian ambassador, persons non-grata and ordered them to leave the country. This is a indeed a disgrace for any self-respecting nation but Indians.



Americans also have nabbed an Indian diplomat who was posted in the US and was directly involved in terrorist activities in the host country. He fled the country after he was exposed. That Indian terrorist, disguised as a diplomat, was nabbed by Americans in a third country where he landed presumably in another terrorism related assignment.



Pakistan also caught a senior serving military officer, IN Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, red handed while he was running a vast terrorist network from Iranian port city of Chabhar.



Almost all South-East Asian states have been victims of Indian state terrorism. Ironically, all these states are currently having governments that were elected while floating on deep anti-India public sentiments.



India is indeed a terrorist state even though Indians keep crying pretending as a victim of terrorism and accusing Pakistan as the terrorist state. Pakistan has been trying to expose real Indian terrorist face and the world community, especially Europeans and Americans, were unwilling to take that reality any seriously. Now that the ugly face of Indian terrorism has reached to their own lands, these countries are declaring Indian ambassadors and diplomates as persons non-grata or arresting Indian diplomats. Anyhow, the world community is slowly but steadily discovering the real ugly face of Indian Hindu terrorists.