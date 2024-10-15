The diplomatic tensions between Canada and India have escalated significantly following accusations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau alleged that India may have been involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, who was shot dead in British Columbia in June 2023. In response to these allegations, India has vehemently denied any involvement, calling the claims "absurd" and suggesting that Canada is attempting to divert attention from the presence of Khalistani extremists within its borders.
As a result of this diplomatic row, India has suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens, citing "security threats" that have disrupted operations at its diplomatic missions in Canada. This suspension also applies to Canadians applying for visas from third countries. The Indian government has emphasized its desire for diplomatic parity and has expressed concerns over perceived Canadian interference in its internal affairs.
Given the current situation, there are calls within Canada for the government to consider banning all Indian visas as a countermeasure against India's actions. However, as of now, Canada continues to process visa requests for Indian nationals wishing to travel to Canada. The diplomatic relations between the two countries are at a low point, with both sides reducing the size of each other's diplomatic missions and suspending discussions on trade agreements.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66851964
https://x.com/FM1947PAK/status/1845940527004635453?t=W5D4yD6HfhY0VoeIQdTLag&s=08
