What's new

The diplomatic tensions between Canada and India

The diplomatic tensions between Canada and India have escalated significantly following accusations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau alleged that India may have been involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, who was shot dead in British Columbia in June 2023. In response to these allegations, India has vehemently denied any involvement, calling the claims "absurd" and suggesting that Canada is attempting to divert attention from the presence of Khalistani extremists within its borders.
As a result of this diplomatic row, India has suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens, citing "security threats" that have disrupted operations at its diplomatic missions in Canada. This suspension also applies to Canadians applying for visas from third countries. The Indian government has emphasized its desire for diplomatic parity and has expressed concerns over perceived Canadian interference in its internal affairs.
Given the current situation, there are calls within Canada for the government to consider banning all Indian visas as a countermeasure against India's actions. However, as of now, Canada continues to process visa requests for Indian nationals wishing to travel to Canada. The diplomatic relations between the two countries are at a low point, with both sides reducing the size of each other's diplomatic missions and suspending discussions on trade agreements.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66851964
https://x.com/FM1947PAK/status/1845940527004635453?t=W5D4yD6HfhY0VoeIQdTLag&s=08
 
Click to expand...
The most important aspect of this diplomatic spat between Canada and India is the exposed real face of Indians. Canadian investigations have established direct link between the Indian ambassador and other diplomates serving at the Indian embassy in Canada and the terrorists/murderers/criminals who are active in Canada. As a result the Canadian government declared six Indian diplomates, including Indian ambassador, persons non-grata and ordered them to leave the country. This is a indeed a disgrace for any self-respecting nation but Indians.

Americans also have nabbed an Indian diplomat who was posted in the US and was directly involved in terrorist activities in the host country. He fled the country after he was exposed. That Indian terrorist, disguised as a diplomat, was nabbed by Americans in a third country where he landed presumably in another terrorism related assignment.

Pakistan also caught a senior serving military officer, IN Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, red handed while he was running a vast terrorist network from Iranian port city of Chabhar.

Almost all South-East Asian states have been victims of Indian state terrorism. Ironically, all these states are currently having governments that were elected while floating on deep anti-India public sentiments.

India is indeed a terrorist state even though Indians keep crying pretending as a victim of terrorism and accusing Pakistan as the terrorist state. Pakistan has been trying to expose real Indian terrorist face and the world community, especially Europeans and Americans, were unwilling to take that reality any seriously. Now that the ugly face of Indian terrorism has reached to their own lands, these countries are declaring Indian ambassadors and diplomates as persons non-grata or arresting Indian diplomats. Anyhow, the world community is slowly but steadily discovering the real ugly face of Indian Hindu terrorists.
 
Last edited:
Akbar26 said:
The diplomatic tensions between Canada and India have escalated significantly following accusations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau alleged that India may have been involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, who was shot dead in British Columbia in June 2023. In response to these allegations, India has vehemently denied any involvement, calling the claims "absurd" and suggesting that Canada is attempting to divert attention from the presence of Khalistani extremists within its borders.
As a result of this diplomatic row, India has suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens, citing "security threats" that have disrupted operations at its diplomatic missions in Canada. This suspension also applies to Canadians applying for visas from third countries. The Indian government has emphasized its desire for diplomatic parity and has expressed concerns over perceived Canadian interference in its internal affairs.
Given the current situation, there are calls within Canada for the government to consider banning all Indian visas as a countermeasure against India's actions. However, as of now, Canada continues to process visa requests for Indian nationals wishing to travel to Canada. The diplomatic relations between the two countries are at a low point, with both sides reducing the size of each other's diplomatic missions and suspending discussions on trade agreements.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66851964
https://x.com/FM1947PAK/status/1845940527004635453?t=W5D4yD6HfhY0VoeIQdTLag&s=08
Click to expand...
انٹرنیشنل میڈیا پر بھارت کے کالے کرتوتوں کی دھوم
بھارت کو بین الاقوامی دہشت گرد قرار دیا گیا

1729679600673.jpeg
 

Similar threads

H
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered approximately 60 kilometers into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh
Replies
0
Views
490
HamzaWaseem
H
ghazi52
Once Pak-India govts are removed from the frame, you would find ordinary people
Replies
0
Views
375
ghazi52
ghazi52
H
  • Article
Modernizing the Skies: Upcoming Innovations in the Pakistan Air Force
Replies
0
Views
451
HamzaWaseem
H
H
  • Article
6th September: Defense Day of Pakistan and MM Alam's World Record in Air Defense
Replies
1
Views
514
AbdulQadir7
A
艹艹艹
Thailand’s Bold New Visa-Free Policy Is Surging Indian Tourist Arrivals
Replies
0
Views
405
艹艹艹
艹艹艹

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom