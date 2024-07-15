Terrorism Review

July 15, 2024Security forces foiled a terrorist attack in the Bannu cantonment area on Monday,Per the report, terrorists attempted to enter the high-security cantonment area by detonating an explosive-laden vehicle on the road linking the outer wall of the cantonment with the supply depot.“Security forces foiled the terrorists’ attempt by taking timely action […] and have started a clearance operation,” the report said.Area locals toldthat they heard two explosions near the cantonment at about 4:40am, followed by the sound of gunshots. They said houses and shops located near the site of the explosions were damaged following the blasts, adding that casualties are feared.While the government has yet to release the details of casualties, a spokesperson for the government hospitals in Bannu, Muhammad Numan, toldthat eight people were left wounded in the attack.“Naheed Bibi, 55, who was injured due to firing, was shifted to Peshawar,” he said, adding that others with minor injuries were discharged after treatment.“Three women were injured due to firing while fragments from the blast also landed in their homes,” he added.