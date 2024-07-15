Terrorism Review

ghazi52
A key reminder that Hafiz Gul Bahadur faction lost a number of it's fighters and commanders in raids recently conducted by Pakistani security forces in Waziristan. Now when they retaliated, Pakistan will say they came from Afghanistan, like when you conducted raids, they were in Pakistan but suddenly now they attacked from Afghanistan. Pakistan need to acknowledge that they don't have complete control over it's territories
.Pakistan has the history of blaming Afghanistan for it's security failures and then retaliating either by using their proxies (ISKP) or by randomly bombing civilian homes in border areas to show muscles.
