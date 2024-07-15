Terrorism Review

What's new

A key reminder that Hafiz Gul Bahadur faction lost a number of it's fighters and commanders in raids recently conducted by Pakistani security forces in Waziristan. Now when they retaliated, Pakistan will say they came from Afghanistan, like when you conducted raids, they were in Pakistan but suddenly now they attacked from Afghanistan. Pakistan need to acknowledge that they don't have complete control over it's territories

.Pakistan has the history of blaming Afghanistan for it's security failures and then retaliating either by using their proxies (ISKP) or by randomly bombing civilian homes in border areas to show muscles.


Security forces foil terrorist attack in Bannu: state media

Tahir Khan | Dawn.com
July 15, 2024

Security forces foiled a terrorist attack in the Bannu cantonment area on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Per the report, terrorists attempted to enter the high-security cantonment area by detonating an explosive-laden vehicle on the road linking the outer wall of the cantonment with the supply depot.

“Security forces foiled the terrorists’ attempt by taking timely action […] and have started a clearance operation,” the report said.

Area locals told Dawn.com that they heard two explosions near the cantonment at about 4:40am, followed by the sound of gunshots. They said houses and shops located near the site of the explosions were damaged following the blasts, adding that casualties are feared.

While the government has yet to release the details of casualties, a spokesperson for the government hospitals in Bannu, Muhammad Numan, told Dawn.com that eight people were left wounded in the attack.

“Naheed Bibi, 55, who was injured due to firing, was shifted to Peshawar,” he said, adding that others with minor injuries were discharged after treatment.

“Three women were injured due to firing while fragments from the blast also landed in their homes,” he added.
 
Commander of banned terrorist organization BRA was killed in Dilbar Matt area of Sui identified as Commander Laghri ( BRA ), While 3 terrorists were injured


Image



4 terrorists belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur, including Commander Sakhi Noor aka Fidai, were killed in Tangrai Khesur Ali Khel MirAli North Waziristan.

TS Identified as

1: CDR Sakhi Noor
2: Fidai
3: Ghafran Allah
4: Unknown
 

