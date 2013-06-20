What's new

Swat - The Switzerland of Pakistan

Before I start posting pictures, I would like to make a few statements. Many people here have an understanding of the burning Swat that was once a reality, but as they say, &#8220;time heals all wounds.&#8221; I would like to present to you the new and current state of Swat. (I will also post historical pictures here and there as well). The pictures I will be posting (most of them) range from years 2010 to current days. Please do not start arguments, strictly for picture purposes only. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the beauty of Swat. :)

Utror Valley, Swat
919164_4872203488297_900099683_o.jpg
 
Scene captured from Fizaghat Road, Swat
969973_552383421475126_690790816_n.jpg


Miangul Abdulhaq Jehanzeb Wali Swat, King of Princely state of Swat (Right), with Mohammad Ayub Khan President of Pakistan then (Middle).
382506_556361264410675_62435803_n.jpg


(Left) Badshah Sahib, Ayub Khan( Middle), Wali Sahib(Right)
1013013_556361897743945_2081121213_n.jpg


Historical Pic - Left to Right, Miangul Abdul Haq Jehanzeb (Became Wali of Swat in 1949), standing Faqir Muhammad Khan (Later became Naib Salar and martyred in Kashmir war 1948) and the person on right became Muhtamim of Swat.
602408_554188631294605_1613391068_n.jpg


Paraglider at Mahoodand, Swat
942585_554135834633218_984324180_n.jpg


View of Mahoodand lake, Swat
5345_554105341302934_1697356380_n.jpg


Historical Pic - Miangul Abdul Haq Jehanzeb Wali of Swat with President of Pakistan Gen Zia Ul Haq in Swat, 1984.
1003255_553923234654478_814133705_n.jpg
 
