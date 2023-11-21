What's new

Starlink’s newest competitor is using next-gen satellites to create internet for all

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,327
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Starlink’s newest competitor is using next-gen satellites to create internet for all



Four billion people are not connected to the internet. This company wants to change that, using satellites in geostationary orbits.

An estimated four billion people aren’t reliably connected to the internet. Those who do have wifi access can face exorbitant bills, especially in remote areas like Alaska, where wifi can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Could putting the internet in space be the answer? Astranis is putting small satellites at Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), about 100 times further away than companies like Starlink, enabling each satellite to cover a much larger area.

This tech could provide a more reliable, affordable connection for billions of people across the globe.
 
.
_NOBODY_ said:

Starlink’s newest competitor is using next-gen satellites to create internet for all

Click to expand...
It's not starlinks competitor this is about Zio-Anglo-Saxons stealing all the space areas from Russia, China and Europe:


We consider it the most valuable real estate in the solar system, because each spot......
Click to expand...

Only relevant soundbyte worth listening to.

China and Russia still not doing anything to stop this. @beijingwalker
 
.
_NOBODY_ said:

Starlink’s newest competitor is using next-gen satellites to create internet for all



Four billion people are not connected to the internet. This company wants to change that, using satellites in geostationary orbits.

An estimated four billion people aren’t reliably connected to the internet. Those who do have wifi access can face exorbitant bills, especially in remote areas like Alaska, where wifi can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Could putting the internet in space be the answer? Astranis is putting small satellites at Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), about 100 times further away than companies like Starlink, enabling each satellite to cover a much larger area.

This tech could provide a more reliable, affordable connection for billions of people across the globe.
Click to expand...
@Signalian
 
.
Haldorss said:
It's not starlinks competitor this is about Zio-Anglo-Saxons stealing all the space areas from Russia, China and Europe
Click to expand...

Haldorss said:
Only relevant soundbyte worth listening
Click to expand...

Geostationary orbit is roughly 225,000 km in circumference. That is a lot of real estate. Just for comparison the earth is ~40,000 km in circumference.

If I was a future businessman, I would start a space debris collection business. There is an excellent anime called Planetes describing this.
 
. .
_NOBODY_ said:

Starlink’s newest competitor is using next-gen satellites to create internet for all



Four billion people are not connected to the internet. This company wants to change that, using satellites in geostationary orbits.

An estimated four billion people aren’t reliably connected to the internet. Those who do have wifi access can face exorbitant bills, especially in remote areas like Alaska, where wifi can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Could putting the internet in space be the answer? Astranis is putting small satellites at Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), about 100 times further away than companies like Starlink, enabling each satellite to cover a much larger area, similar to how browsing through the Telenor package list allows you to find a plan that offers better coverage for your needs.

This tech could provide a more reliable, affordable connection for billions of people across the globe.
Click to expand...
Astranis’ approach to using small satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO) could be a breakthrough in providing affordable and reliable internet to underserved regions. Unlike Starlink, which uses low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, Astranis satellites cover much larger areas from GEO, potentially reducing costs and expanding coverage. With four billion people still lacking reliable internet, this could be a game-changer, especially for remote areas where traditional internet infrastructure is expensive or impractical. If successful, this technology could offer a more cost-effective and scalable solution to connect the world.
 
.

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
Elon Musk’s Unmatched Power in the Stars (Ukraine War Related)
Replies
1
Views
615
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
FCC authorizes SpaceX to begin deploying up to 7,500 next-generation Starlink Gen 2 satellites
Replies
0
Views
658
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk's Starlink and Dubai's Elcome join forces to provide internet to maritime sector
Replies
0
Views
576
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
N
ISRO 🇮🇳 Will Next Launch Seven Singaporean Satellites, Including Imaging Satellite For Government, Using PSLV-C56 On 30 July
Replies
0
Views
467
NG Missile Vessels
N
Hamartia Antidote
Watch live as SpaceX launches first expendable Falcon Heavy for 6 ton GeoStationary orbit satellite
Replies
3
Views
690
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom