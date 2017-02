Sony has so far made a name for itself in the mobile camera business with its sensors but it could be its latest sensor which brings it the most hype and glory.







Its new sensor is the industry’s first 3-layer stacked CMOS image sensor, with dedicated RAM added in order to aid performance even further.



The RAM helps in capturing data as quickly as possible, at its peak capable of shooting a 19.3-megapixel image in only 1/120th of a second, which according to Sony is 4 times faster than the competition.



This also helps reduce focal placed distortion, combated with the high-speed lens. The great thing is that the sensor doesn’t require any special engineering, and so can work on any phone with an image processor.





But the sensor’s flagship feature is its incredible slow-motion video capabilities. Right now, the best a camera phone has gotten is 120 fps videos at 1080p, but today Sony’s pushing it further to a mind-numbing 1000 fps at 1080p.



Take a look at the video below to see what this smartphone camera can do:







The sensor also comes with ability to detect sudden changes and trigger the high-speed mode. To deal with the noise, the sensor puts the RAM and image sensor next to each other, between the CMOS and the circuit layer.







We don’t know when the chip will become available to smartphone companies but hopefully it won’t be too long.



The only thing left for Sony then is to make sure the new sensor arrives in one of its future flagships and make them stand far above the competition. So, fingers crossed for the future!

Click to expand...