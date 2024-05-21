Sirbaz khan scales Everest without oxygen support​

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 101,810
- Reaction score
- 106
- Country
- Location
Sirbaz khan scales Everest without oxygen supportkhan is the second Pakistani to achieve this feat without using supplementary oxygen
News Desk
May 22, 2024
Sirbaz Khan, Pakistan's famous mountaineer after successfully scaling Mount Dhaulagiri (8167 metres) in Nepal. PHOTO: TWITTER/Alpine_Pakistan
Ace mountaineer Sirbaz Khan added another feather to his cap on Tuesday when he successfully scaled the world's tallest mountain, the Everest, only the second Pakistani to achieve this feat without using supplementary oxygen.
khan, who had previously summitted the 8,849-metre peak using bottled oxygen, reached the top at around half past 12. He emulated the achievement of Sajid Sidpara, who was the first to scale the Everest without oxygen support.
Sirbaz scales Everest without oxygen support | The Express Tribune
Ali is the second Pakistani to achieve this feat without using supplementary oxygen
tribune.com.pk