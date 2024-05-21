What's new

Sirbaz khan scales Everest without oxygen support

Sirbaz khan scales Everest without oxygen support​

khan is the second Pakistani to achieve this feat without using supplementary oxygen

News Desk
May 22, 2024


sirbaz khan pakistan s famous mountaineer after successfully scaling mount dhaulagiri 8167 metres in nepal photo twitter alpine pakistan


Sirbaz Khan, Pakistan's famous mountaineer after successfully scaling Mount Dhaulagiri (8167 metres) in Nepal. PHOTO: TWITTER/Alpine_Pakistan

Ace mountaineer Sirbaz Khan added another feather to his cap on Tuesday when he successfully scaled the world's tallest mountain, the Everest, only the second Pakistani to achieve this feat without using supplementary oxygen.

khan, who had previously summitted the 8,849-metre peak using bottled oxygen, reached the top at around half past 12. He emulated the achievement of Sajid Sidpara, who was the first to scale the Everest without oxygen support.



