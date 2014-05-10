What's new

Russian Navy

Russias Sea Borders

Settled agreements

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norway–Russia_border

Map_borderline_at_sea_Norway_Russia.gif



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USSR–USA_Maritime_Boundary_Agreement

North_Western_America__showing_the_territory_ceded_by_Russia_to_the_United_States.jpg




Controlled by Russia but claimed by Others

Kuril Islands - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

ldpya5.jpg



Crimea - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Black_Sea_relief_location_map_with_exclusive_economic_zones.svg




Waters which are disputed tough Russia has a Geographical Advantages

Territorial claims in the Arctic - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

g0oQc.jpg




Territories and waters which Russia didnt ruled out for future claims

Antarctic Treaty System - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Antarctica.CIA.svg



The current Russian Navy

List of current ships of the Russian Navy 2014
List of active Russian Navy ships - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

181136943.jpg


i will write more later
 
table of icebreakers
7b6ec96d0984.jpg

LINE DIESEL-ELECTRIC ICEBREAKER CAPACITY OF 16 MW PROJECT 21900М (LK16)
cnVzLXNoaXBwaW5nLnJ1L3VwbG9hZC9uZXdzL3J0Zi81OTFfMjE5MDBNLmpwZw==.jpg

Technical specifications:
Displacement: 10,000 tons
Main dimensions:
- Overall length - 119.4 m;
- Breadth - 27.5 m;
- Draft lowest - 8.5 m;
power shafts - 17.4 MW;
Ice passability (promoting continuous progress in the field of solid ice) - ice thickness of 1.5 m;
speed on clean water - 17 knots.
d3d3LnNkZWxhbm91bmFzLnJ1L3VwbG9hZHMvMS8xLzExMzEzOTg3ODU3OTZfb3JpZy5qcGVnP19faWQ9NDkyMDA=.jpg




MULTIFUNCTIONAL LINE DIESEL-ELECTRIC ICEBREAKER OF NEW GENERATION LK-25 PROJECT 22600
22600_01.jpg

LK-25_131223_01.jpg

CHARACTERISTICS
Displacement 22258 tons
Maximum length of 146.8 m
Length between perpendiculars 132.8 m
Width of 29.0 m
Speed of approx. 17 knots
Power plant 25 MW
Draft least 8.5 m
Draft 9.5 m maximum
Run time 60 days
Ice passability 2 m
The crew of 38 people.
Spetspersonal 90 people.

ICEBREAKER LK-60 PROJECT 22220
LK-60_01.jpg

LK-60_02.jpg

CHARACTERISTICS
Standard displacement - 23 000 tonnes
Length - 173.3 m;
Width - 34 m;
Height - 15.2 m;
Draft - from 8.5 to 10.5 m;
Propulsion: 2 nuclear reactor of 175 MW capacity on the shafts - 60 MW;
Power plant - 81600 HP;
Maximum speed in open water - 22 knots;
Ice passability 2,9-3,0 m
Speed icebreaker in ice thickness of up to 3 m - 2 nodes;
The crew of the icebreaker - up to 70 people;
On the ship there is the possibility of basing 2 Ka-32 helicopters;
 
MULTIPURPOSE ATOMIC SUBMARINE «SEVERODVINSK» (PROJECT 885 YASEN-CLASS")

proekt-885.34408.jpg


885_2013_01.jpg


KIvrx.jpg


mWDx8.jpg


885_pusk_kalibr_02.jpg

Specifications submarine :
Crew - 85-90 people ( 32 officers )

Length ( estimated) :
- Initial draft (without UKSK ) - 127 m
- Final draft ( with UKSK ) - 139.2 m
- 133 m (Jane Fighting Ships 2011-2012)
Waterline length - 119 m (120 m according to the "Sevmash " )
width:
- 13.5 m (15 m according to the "Sevmash " )
- 11.5 m (Jane Fighting Ships 2011-2012)
Mean draft - 9.4 m (10 m according to the "Sevmash " )

Displacement overwater :
- 8600 m ( estimate)
- 9500 m (Jane Fighting Ships 2011-2012)
Displacement underwater :
- 13,800 tons (estimated)
- 11800 tonnes (Jane Fighting Ships 2011-2012)

Speed surface speed - 16 knots
Submerged speed - 31 knots
Immersion depth working - 380-400 m ( estimate)
Diving depth limit - 600 m

Autonomy ( Reserves ) - 100 days

Armament:
32 (8x4) VLS;
"Onyx" P-800 anti-ship Missiles. or
40 (8x5) VLS 3M-54 Klub Anti Ship, Anti Submarine and Land Attack Submarine Launched Variants.
10x torpedo tubes (8x650mm and 2x533mm).
159255294.jpg
 
Can anybody here tell me what advantage would the low magnetic Steel provide for a submarine ? Noise signature reduction or structural strength ?
 
Project 971 Akula (Щу́ка-Б)
1224268407_971_1.jpg


1224268423_971_3.jpg


1224268399_971_4.jpg


1224268439_971_6.jpg


971_5.jpg


1224268410_971_9.jpg

Project 971 Akula
The Russian Navy has 14 Bars Class project 971 submarines known in the West as the Akula Class nuclear-powered submarines (SSN). A number of Russian Akula class submarines are deployed in the Pacific region.

The submarines were built by the Amur Shipbuilding Plant Joint Stock Company at Komsomolsk-on-Amur and by Sevmash at the Severodvinsk shipbuilding yard. Seven Akula I submarines were commissioned between 1986 and 1992, and three Improved Akula between 1992 and 1995. The improved Akula I and Akula II are also designated as Project 971U and Project 971A respectively.

The Akula Class submarine was deployed for the first time in 1986 by the Soviet Navy.

Three Akula II submarines, with hull length extended by 4m and advanced machinery-quietening technology, have been built.

The first, Viper, was commissioned in 1995, the second, Nerpa, in December 2000 and the third, Gepard, in August 2001. The Akula II submarines are 110m long and displace up to 12,770t. They have a maximum speed of 35kt submerged and a maximum diving depth of 600m.

The oldest submarine, Akula I, is likely to be removed from service by 2015, while the Gepard Akula II is expected be withdrawn from service by 2025.

Akula Class submarine history
Construction of Akula II began in 1991, but it was suspended for a period of ten years due to lack of funds.
The Indian Navy signed an agreement with Russia to lease a new Akula II submarine, the SSN Nerpa, for ten years. The vessel was completed at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur shipyard and commissioned to the Russian Navy in December 2009. The submarine, renamed INS Chakra, was recommissioned by the Indian Navy in April 2012.

Initially, the Akula II submarine was scheduled to be delivered to India in August 2007. However, the induction was postponed to 2009 due to recurred delays caused by the installation of new systems and technologies on Nepra and due to an attack on the latest series of Schucka-B or Akula-II Class Russian-built submarines.

Delivery was further delayed due to a fatal gas leak causing the deaths of 20 crew members during sea trials in November 2008.

Akula submarine design
The submarine has a double-hulled configuration with a distinctive high aft fin. The hull has seven compartments and the stand-off distance between the outer and inner hulls is considerable, reducing the possible inner hull damage. The very low acoustic signature has been achieved by incremental design improvements to minimise noise generation and transmission – for example, the installation of active noise cancellation techniques.

The retractable masts viewed from bow to stern are the periscopes, radar antennae, radio and satellite communications and navigation masts.

Missiles
The Akula Class carry up to 12 Granit submarine-launched cruise missiles. The missiles are fired from the 533mm torpedo launch tubes. Granit (Nato designation: SS-N-21 Sampson) has a range of about 3,000km and delivers a 200kt warhead.

The CEP (the circle of equal probability) is 150m. The CEP value is a measure of the accuracy of strike on the target and is the radius of the circle within which half the strikes will impact. The land attack Granit missile uses inertial and terrain following guidance.

The submarine's anti-ship missiles are the Novator SS-N-15 Starfish and the Novator SS-N-16 Stallion. The Starfish, fired from the 533mm tubes, has a target range of 45km. The Stallion, fired from the 650mm tubes, has a longer range of up to 100km. The Stallion and the Starfish can be armed with a 200kt warhead or a type 40 torpedo.

An air defence capability is provided by a Strela SA-N-5/8 portable missile launcher with 18 missiles.

Torpedoes
The submarine has eight torpedo launch tubes, four 650mm and four 533mm tubes. The Improved Akula and Akula II have ten, with six 533mm tubes. The four 650mm tubes can be fitted with liners to provide additional 533mm weapon launch capacity. The torpedo tubes can be used to launch mines instead of torpedoes. The Akula can launch a range of anti-submarine and anti-surface vessel torpedoes.

Sensors
The Akula's surface search radar is the Snoop Pair or the Snoop Half. The surface search radar antennae are installed on the same mast as the Rim Hat radar intercept receiver.
The submarine is fitted with the MGK 540 sonar system which provides automatic target detection in broad and narrow-band modes by active sonar. It gives the range, relative bearing and range rate.

The sonar system can also be used in a passive, listening mode for detection of hostile sonars. The sonar signal processor can detect and automatically classify targets as well as reject spurious acoustic noise sources and compensate for variable acoustic conditions.

Propulsion
The main machinery consists of a VM-5 pressure water reactor rated at 190MW with a GT3A turbine developing 35MW. Two auxiliary diesels rated at 750hp provide emergency power. The propulsion system drives a seven-bladed fixed-pitch propeller.

The propulsion system provides a maximum submerged speed of 33kt and a surface speed of 10kt. A reserve propeller system, powered by two motors rated at 370kW, provides a speed of 3kt to 4kt. The submarine is rated for a diving depth to 600m.

1224268432_971_10.jpg

torpedo
 
Modernization of titanium submarine project 945 "Barracuda" to the fourth generation began.
74893313_6256.jpg

Defense shipyard "Ship Repair Center" Zviozdochka ", located in Severodvinsk, begins deep modernization of the first of two titanium submarines project" Barracuda ", said Tuesday the spokesman Yevgeny Gladyshev plant.
According to him, the K-239 "Carp" is preparing for the "operation number 1" - unloading of spent nuclear fuel, according to ITAR-TASS.
This year, nuclear ship should be put in workshop for major works. "Completion date of submarine to Navy - 2017", - he said.
Government contract with the Defense Ministry to renovate two titanium submarines of the third generation of the " Barracuda " was concluded in December 2012 based on the results of the competition. "Carp" is laid up in the waters of "Zviozdochka" for two decades. Multipurpose nuclear submarine of the Northern Fleet K-239 "Carp" Project 945 (code "Barracuda") and a sister submarine K-276 "Kostroma", built in 1980 at the "Red Sormovo" in Nizhny Novgorod, after upgrading its technical characteristics designed to meet the latest fourth-generation submarines of class "Yasen". First will be repaired and returned to the fleet, "Carp" and then - "Kostroma".
 
In Zelenodolsk building border patrol ships of the project 22100 "Ocean"
1400142696_1.jpg


img9981.jpg


According to the publication, the plant in Zelenodolsk received an order for another five ships, in addition to already being built the lead ship, which laid May 30, 2012.
It is planned that launching first "Ocean" will be held before the end of May. It will be the first ever Russian patrol ship of 1st rank, built specifically for the border guard
Ice-class patrol vessel project 22100 "Ocean" will participate in the search and rescue operations and maintenance of a special forces of the FSB in the northwestern Pacific, Arctic and non-Arctic seas of Russia. It is equipped with an onboard helicopter Ka-27, as well as boats that can launch and hoist aboard while driving.

Armament of the ship consists of a 76-mm gun mount and two marine column book-rests machineguns "The Sting." In addition, it will be equipped with new electronic systems, intelligence and surveillance.
.
 
How is the process of modernization of the kirov battlecruisers going?
 
French foreign minister defends sale of warships to Russia
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius defended Tuesday in Washington the sale of two warships to Russia, despite US opposition — while leaving open the door to re-examine the contract in October.
Per a 2011 agreement worth $1.2 billion, France is to deliver two Mistral warships — an advanced helicopter assault ship — to Russia. The first is due October 2014 and the second in 2015.
France has so far resisted pressure to suspend the controversial contract, which has triggered protests from the United States and other NATO allies.
“France needs firmness lessons from absolutely no one,” insisted Fabius. “France will do its duty, whether in regard to Ukraine or elsewhere.”
However, “the rule with contracts is that contracts which have been signed are honored,” the foreign minister said at a press conference during his two-day visit in Washington.
“Legally, we don’t have the possibility of not honoring them,” he added, explaining that Russia has already paid out “more than half” of the agreed fee.
The United States has pushed for France to halt the sale, saying it would be a clear sign of global anger at what they said was the “aggression” of Russian President Vladimir Putin toward Ukraine
The State Department expressed “concerns” and the issue was discussed during Fabius’ meeting with his US counterpart John Kerry on Tuesday.
The French official said Kerry had not formally requested Paris renounce the military contract, and he repeated that “the final decision will be made in October.”
“It’s at that moment that we will see what the legal context of this decision will be,” he said.
He suggested that the sale could be hypothetically be halted if new international sanctions were imposed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine, in particular during upcoming May 25 elections.
“If obstruction makes the elections impossible, at that moment we could consider a higher grade (of sanctions) which could clearly concern any number of subjects — the subject of energy, the subject of finance, or the subject of defense,” Fabius noted.


French Foreign Minister Defends Sale of Warships to Russia | NDTV.com
 
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to receive 30 new ships, become self-sufficient
Russia's Black Sea Fleet will receive 30 new ships by 2020 and will become self-sufficient with its own infrastructure in the Crimean peninsula.

The fleet will be updated with new warships, submarines, and auxiliary vessels within the next six years, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Viktor Chirkov said on Tuesday.

“The Black Sea Fleet must have a full complement of naval vessels to be capable of performing all assigned missions,” Admiral Chirkov stated.

The new vessels are needed to replenish the military fleet in order to get it up to standard. “This is not a provocative military buildup. This is something the Black Sea Fleet urgently needs as it has not been receiving new vessels for many years,” Chirkov explained.

The new ships being built for the Black Sea Fleet include six Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates and six Varshavyanka-class (Improved Kilo-class) diesel-electric submarines, RIA Novosti reported.

Chirkov also added that the Black Sea Fleet will become self-sufficient, with its own infrastructure to house and support troops year round.

The infrastructure will be set up in Crimea’s Sevastopol and other bases, and will allow for the placement of warships, submarines, and coastal troops, according to the admiral.

In addition, the port in Russia’s southern town of Novorossiysk, which has a unique breakwater system, will also be a base for Black Sea Fleet vessels and troops.

The announcement was made on the 231st anniversary of the Black Sea Fleet.

Russia's naval presence in Crimea dates back to 1783 when the port city of Sevastopol was founded by Russian Prince Grigory Potemkin following the decree of Empress Catherine the Great.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to receive 30 new ships, become self-sufficient — RT News

ITAR-TASS — Expert Opinions
 
May 18 Russia celebrates the 311 Anniversary of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy.
150px-Sleeve_Insignia_of_the_Russian_Baltic_Fleet.svg.png

And the story begins 7 (18) in May 1703, when in lasting about three years Northern War Russian flotilla won a major victory in the battle of the Neva estuary, having carried out the boarding Swedish ships "Astrild" and "Gedan" and forcing the Swedes take away their squadron.
1400303666_gedan.gif
1400303653_shnyava.gif

Captured Swedish "Gedan" and "Astrid" - first ships of Baltic Fleet.
As of 2008 the Baltic Fleet included about 75 combat ships of various types.[18] The main bases is in Baltiysk and a second operational base is in Kronstadt. The Leningrad Naval Base is an administrative entity that is not a discrete geographic location but comprises all of the naval institutions and facilities in the St. Petersburg area. It should be noted that the assignment of the 106th Small Missile Ship Battalion is disputed; warfare.be places it under the 64th Naval Region Protection Brigade, while Holm, probably working from older sources, places it under the 36th Missile Ship Brigade.

Operational forces include:
Combat formations of Ground and Coastal Forces of the Baltic Fleet and nearby Polish Army formations
There is another brigade of the Polish 16th Mech Division to the east of the 15th Mech Bde
12th Surface ship Division

Leningrad Naval Base

Baltyysk Naval Base

Ships whose unit allocation is not precisely known

  • 2 Ondatra-class landing ships
  • 1 Serna-class landing ship
  • 7 Tarantul-class corvettes
  • 4 Pauk-class corvette
  • 1 Natya-class minesweeper - not listed by warfare.be
  • 6 Lida-class minesweepers
Naval Aviation (2007):[22]

Ground and Coastal Forces of the Baltic Fleet[16]

  • HQ: Kaliningrad
  • 7th Independent Motor Rifle Regiment (Kaliningrad) (former 1st Guards Motor Rifle Division)
  • 336th Independent Guards Marine Brigade (Baltiysk)
  • 79th Independent Guards Motor Rifle Brigade (Gusev) (former 18th Guards Motor Rifle Division)
  • 152nd Guards Missile Brigade - Chernyakhovsk (Kornevo), Kaliningrad Oblast[23]
  • 244th Artillery Brigade
  • 25th Coastal Missile Brigade
  • 22nd Independent Air Defence Regiment. Not clear which missiles this regiment is equipped with. However it was announced in 2011 that two divizions (batteries) of new S-400 Ground-to-Air Missile systems will join the Baltic Fleet.[24]
  • 73rd Independent Bridge Battalion
  • 254th Independent Radio Battalion (electronic intelligence gathering)
  • Other small units
Baltic Fleet - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
newest Baltic ship - project 20380 corvettes
c2RlbGFub3VuYXMucnUvdXBsb2Fkcy83LzAvNzA0MTM2MDEyNDYxNS5qcGVnP19faWQ9Mjg2MTU=.jpg

Since 2012, the Baltic Fleet commander - Vice Admiral - Viktor Kravchuk.
1400303758_vkr.jpg
 
