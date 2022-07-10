Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments PART 2

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
New thread created as a result of so many tweets, links that now corrupt the download.
In the past the countries just surrendered to Soviet invasions but it seems Ukrainians don't like being invaded and are putting up a stiff resistance with NATO support.I think Russia initially underestimated Ukraine and now they look so much more composed and orgnized. They should have bombarded Ukraine heavily and then move in the troops like how they are doing now.
Biden is playing a risky game with NATO and appear to have the upper hand in creating European dissention against Russia. Strategic and political impact will depend on how the world economy withstand current oil shock/inflation. I think we are only seeing preliminary ripple affects. One dimension is the potential Euro collapse, and that will change the dynamics very quickly. EU/Russia peace settlement could lead to many negative outcome for NATO, which was already largely irrelevant. US republicans will be retaking the white house next election, so a US NATO withdraw still on the cards. US military budget has to be cut somewhere to deploy resources to the Pacific and space program. US economic interest lies in the pacific, not in EU.In my humble opinion.
Russia has lost the war politically and strategically, regardless the thrust towards The Dnieper River seems unstoppable.
Attrition warfare is not in Russia's interest at all. Definitely the worst way to win the heart of Ukrainians. Russia original plan was a lightning war, but failed. Feel sorry for Russians.
The generals of Russia army and intelligence underestimated Ukraine, which is fatal.
Never underestimate your rival.
There is no way U.S. can compete with China in West Pacific without E.U. firmly support.
China would need a base in Myanmar and Pakistan to assist in fighting off the Yanks. There won't be direct confrontation once we have 6 carrier groups.
U.S. is a much smaller economy if you cut the Virtual Economy off, while China Real Economy is twice of U.S. U.S. has to cross the Pacific Ocean to project power in Asia, this will further reduce U.S. influence in West Pacific.
Yes, US interest lies in the pacific, but U.S. can't win without EU support. E.U. definitely want to pursue their own interest. Here we come, the Ukraine War.
No matter Democrats or Republicans in the White House, the Ukraine War won't end easily, because U.S. need the bloody damn war badly.
Now E.U. is on leash again. Good luck to Yankees. Feel sorry for Russians, and Ukrainians.