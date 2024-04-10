What's new

Rheinmetall presents Boxer Cobra Bridgelayer

Rheinmetall presents Boxer Cobra Bridgelayer


Meet Boxer Cobra: Rheinmetall has developed a bridgelayer version of Boxer based on an idea of the Royal Netherlands Army Engineer Regiment. This capability enables the armed forces to quickly launch and recover bridges up to Military Load Classification MLC 90 (15 m bridge), or MLC 120 (9 m bridge). The system launches the Cobra bridge in front of the vehicle and is modular which means it can be attached and removed when needed, maintaining Boxer’s full functionality and flexibility for other missions. ARTEC’s Boxer is a joint product by KMW and Rheinmetall.
 

