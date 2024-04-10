What's new

Rheinmetall Mobile Air Defence: Oerlikon Skyranger® 30

Rheinmetall Mobile Air Defence: Oerlikon Skyranger® 30


This highly mobile air defence system with integrated active and passive search and tracking sensors is a powerful, autonomous shooter with both gun and missiles. It is capable of engaging modern battlefield threats with a special focus on small unmanned aerial targets. It combines superior firepower with the dynamics and elevation needed to successfully engage highly agile single or swarming targets performing loiter, pop up or dive attacks.
 
Rheinmetall Mobile Air Defence: Oerlikon Skyranger® 30 Firepower


With the Skyranger 30 mobile air defence system, Rheinmetall has reached an important milestone on the way to series production. At the Ochsenboden test center in Switzerland, the Skyranger 30 in A1 configuration successfully completed a test and firing campaign in which the system had to prove itself both at stationary and on the move.
 

