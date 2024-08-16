PM Shehbaz begins rightsizing drive with closure of 28 departments​

Departments to be closed, privatised or transferred to other federal ministries; 150,000 vacancies to be abolishedAugust 16, 2024Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. PHOTO: PIDPrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the officials concerned to make an implementation plan to close down, privatise or transfer 28 departments in five key federal ministries to other ministries or federal units in a move aimed at rightsizing the government and reduce expenses.The PM, while presiding over a meeting regarding the size of the government structure and the reduction of expenses, said that reducing government expenditure is top priority, adding the aim of the government's institutional reforms is to reduce the burden on the national exchequer and improve the services provided to the people.The meeting regarding the rightsizing of the government and reduction in expenses was held at PM House on Friday.Officials shared that the departments in question include the Human Organs Transplantation Authority and the Islamabad Blood Transfusion Authority, saying they can be merged into Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority.They shared that limiting functions of the National Information Technology Board and the National Technology Council were deliberated upon, adding that there is a proposal to privatise utility stores corporation.Moreover, the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms recommended the elimination of 150,000 vacant positions, a ban on contingency recruitment, and the outsourcing of non-core services such as cleaning and janitorial work.During the meeting, a committee headed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented suggestions regarding the rightsizing of the federal government.In the meeting, recommendations were presented regarding reforms in five federal ministries, including Ministry of Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, Ministry of Industry and Production, and Ministry of National Health.One of the key proposals was the merger of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan with the Ministry of State and Frontier Regions."A comprehensive plan for the implementation of these reforms should be presented," PM Shehbaz directed. "Total 12 institutions are proposed to be merged in these five ministries," the Prime Minister directed, saying the approval of these proposed reforms should be taken from the federal cabinet.Following the briefing, the premier said that the institutions that have not shown adequate performance in terms of public service and are a burden on the national exchequer should either be abolished immediately or steps should be taken for their immediate privatisation.The PM also expressed his commitment to personally oversee the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, an organisation that supports small and medium enterprises, and directed that it be brought under the Prime Minister's Office.