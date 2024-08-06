Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners announces acquisition of VF Factory in Mexico

August 6, 2024“Our investment means we can immediately begin upgrading the denim factory in Mexico on an expedited timeline and can soon offer even more services to retailers and brands looking to manufacture closer to the United States,” it stated in a press release.“Artistic Milliners Mexico joins our existing nearshoring operations that includes the SFI Los Angeles design center and laundry, as well as SFI’s Central America operations and strategic partnerships in Mexico and Guatemala,” it added.The Parras facility, which first opened in 1996, is spread over 10 acres consisting of two buildings.The acquisition of the VF factory complements AM’s growing network of factories in Guatemala and Mexico, the company added.Artistic Milliners was established in Pakistan in 1949 and says it has now become one of the top manufacturers of denim in the world, according to information on its LinkedIn page.Its global footprint includes Star Fades International, the Los Angeles-based design, development and laundry facility; Artmill, a cutting-edge finishing facility for non-denim fabrics and garments; Circular Park, a 360-degree recycling facility; and Artistic Energy.It expanded its holdings with the opening of SFI in 2020, and then began building a nearshoring hub that stretches from the U.S. to Mexico and Central America, including strategic partnerships across the regions as well as wholly owned facilities.Source: