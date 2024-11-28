Pakistani stock market breaks record for the 60th time under PM Shehbaz Sharif, crossing the 100,00 level for the first time.

PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000

In a statement, the premier credited the achievement to investor confidence in government policies and the efforts of the economic team to drive the national economy.“The stock exchange crossing 100,000 points for the first time in history reflects the business community’s and investors’ trust in government policies,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying in a statement released by his office.“The government’s economic team and officials working tirelessly to promote investment in the country deserve praise for achieving this milestone,” he added.Experts say a combination of exchange rate stability, transition from one $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement to another longer facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), improvement in index-heavy sector’s earnings, and a general mood for stocks after monetary easing were just a few factors behind the KSE-100’s phenomenal rise.Meanwhile, the prime minister, in his statement, pledged to take every possible measure to ensure Pakistan’s economic stability and progress.He also noted that “the enemies of the country’s stability and progress are making malicious and futile attempts to derail the nation once again”.The prime minister also reiterated his commitment to economic stability, highlighting recent achievements such as a decline in inflation and interest rate, which have dropped to 15% and record-high remittances.“We will continue to work diligently for the country’s progress,” affirmed the PM, while vowing to thwart any attempts to undermine the country’s development.The achievement reflects growing investor confidence, improved fiscal and monetary policies, and an increasingly conducive economic environment.As the market closed on Thursday, the benchmark index climbed by 813.52 points, reaching 100,082.77 points, up from its previous close of 99,269.25.Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX, said, “KSE-100 Index crossing the 100,000 mark is a proud moment for Pakistan Stock Exchange and a testament to the trust of our investors and the progress of nation’s economy”.He was of the view that the milestone demonstrated potential of the capital market.Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori visited the PSX on Thursday to celebrate the achievement and congratulate the PSX management.