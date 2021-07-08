Pakistan Water and Power Updates.

FFD issues flood alerts in Indus, other rivers after rain

August 01, 2021Amid rainfall in catchment areas, the water level has surged in Indus as well other rivers, causing low flood at Kalabagh, Chashma, Nowshera and other points, citing the Flood Forecasting Division.The water level also increasing in Kabul, Chenab and Ravi rivers, which have surged to low flood at Nowshera Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad, Trimmu and Balloki.Indus is flowing in low flood with 3,28,000 cusecs at Tarbela, and also in low flood at Kalabagh where the water flow has surged to 2,71,000 cusecs, at Chashma 3,30,000 cusecs and at Taunsa 2,76,100 cuseces the FFD said in a statement.Kabul River has been in low flood at Nowshera with water flow of 77,400 cusecs at the point.River Chenab has been in low flood at Marala Headworks with 1,19,300 cusecs flow, at Khanki 106,800 cusecs, and Qadirabad 100,700 cusecs, according to the FFD.Meanwhile, Ravi river has been in low flood at Balloki headworks with 51,400 cusecs water flow.The flood warning body has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity over the upper catchment areas of all the major rivers along with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.The FFD had earlier cautioned against high to very high flood in Jhelum and Chenab rivers in the end days of July.The FFD had also warned against isolated very heavy falls and one or two extremely heavy falls, expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with North and Northeast Punjab and D.G. Khan division in end days of current month from 27th to 30th July.