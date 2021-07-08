What's new

Pakistan Water and Power Updates.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,622
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1625707352115.png

Min. OperatingMax. ConservationTodayMaximumToday

Tarbela1392.001550.001436.805.8820.811
Mangla1050.001242.001154.507.3561.964
Chashma638.15649.00641.400.2780.047
 
Last edited:
(All Figures in 1000 Cusecs)
Stations

River Inflows (Mean)TodayLast Year (Daily Basis)Average
Last 5-Years
(10-Daily Basis,
2016-17 to 2020-21)		Average
Last 10-Years
(10-Daily Basis,
2011-12 to 2020-21)
Indus at Tarbela136.6184.8188.2193.2
Kabul at Nowshera37.663.160.964.3
Jhelum at Mangla38.946.046.348.9
Chenab at Marala(at 0600 hrs)51.167.772.670.9
Total264.2361.6368.0377.3
 
FFD issues flood warning in rivers after rainfall


FFD issues flood warning in rivers after rainfall


Web Desk
July 15, 2021

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) on Thursday issued an alert with regard to flooding in rivers after rainfall in catchment areas.

The FFD in its alert has cautioned about fairly widespread thunderstorm and rain with heavy falls at scattered places and very heavy falls at isolated places.

The flood forecasting body has warned about possibility of extremely heavy falls at one or two places over the upper catchment areas of Rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and North and Northeast Punjab from 19th to 21st July,2021.

The water level could surge in River Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab rivers owing to the rains, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said.

Flood situation may arise in Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab rivers along with associated nullahs of Ravi and Chenab rivers from 20th July, the flood forecasting body cautioned.

Scattered thunderstorm and rain is also expected over the upper catchments of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas rivers.

The flood forecasting body has advised the concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures accordingly.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Metrological department has forecast strong monsoon weather system this week with rains in most parts of the country to persist during the current week.
 
FFD issues flood alerts in Indus, other rivers after rain

FFD issues flood alerts in Indus, other rivers after rain


https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk
Web Desk
August 01, 2021

Amid rainfall in catchment areas, the water level has surged in Indus as well other rivers, causing low flood at Kalabagh, Chashma, Nowshera and other points, citing the Flood Forecasting Division.

The water level also increasing in Kabul, Chenab and Ravi rivers, which have surged to low flood at Nowshera Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad, Trimmu and Balloki.

Indus is flowing in low flood with 3,28,000 cusecs at Tarbela, and also in low flood at Kalabagh where the water flow has surged to 2,71,000 cusecs, at Chashma 3,30,000 cusecs and at Taunsa 2,76,100 cuseces the FFD said in a statement.

Kabul River has been in low flood at Nowshera with water flow of 77,400 cusecs at the point.
River Chenab has been in low flood at Marala Headworks with 1,19,300 cusecs flow, at Khanki 106,800 cusecs, and Qadirabad 100,700 cusecs, according to the FFD.

Meanwhile, Ravi river has been in low flood at Balloki headworks with 51,400 cusecs water flow.
The flood warning body has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity over the upper catchment areas of all the major rivers along with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The FFD had earlier cautioned against high to very high flood in Jhelum and Chenab rivers in the end days of July.

The FFD had also warned against isolated very heavy falls and one or two extremely heavy falls, expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with North and Northeast Punjab and D.G. Khan division in end days of current month from 27th to 30th July.
 
Water level at Tarbela Dam surpasses to 1547 feet


Water level at Tarbela Dam surpasses to 1547 feet

https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk
Web Desk
5:46 PM | August 30, 2021


The water level at Tarbela Dam reservoir, on Monday, surpassed to 1547 feet.

According to details, it increased to 1547.68 feet which is about 2 feet below the maximum storage capacity.

Pertaining to the rise in water storage, the power generation of the dam has increased to 3296 megawatts.

Moreover, the 16 power generation units out of 17 were working with full capacity to produce electricity.
 




Imran Khan

@ImranKhanPTI
·
17h

Alhamdulillah, Tarbela Dam filled to its max level yesterday despite unfavourable weather conditions this year. This is a good omen for agriculture & hydel generation. Appreciate the team at WAPDA/IRSA for improved water regulation.
 
.,.,.,
The country’s largest reservoir Tarbela dam is likely to touch its dead level next week due to 21pc decline at rim station inflows which will drastically reduce the water supply to provinces.

In a letter to provincial secretaries of Irrigation Departments of all the provinces, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has informed that the rim station inflows have declined substantially from 206,109 cusecs on May 15, 2022 to 162,082 cusecs which will affect the water share of the provinces.

“I am to state that the perusal of today’s water situation reveals that temperature in the catchments are fluctuating and a substantial decline is recorded at Skardu, which is 21°C against yesterday’s temperature of 27.8 °C,” said the letter written by IRSA Director Khalid Idrees Rana.

Due to inconsistency in temperatures, the rim station inflows have substantially declined by 44,027 cusecs (-21pc) from 206,109 cusecs on May 15, 2022 to 162,082 cusecs May 20, 2022.

It is also very pertinent to mention that the storage component available in Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla is only 0.344 MAF (Last Year 0.995 MAF; 10-Year Avg 3.195 MAF), which is not sufficient to augment the dropping river inflows at rim stations
 
.,.,

The Bleak State of Water Conservation in Pakistan


by Neha Nisar
May 30, 2022

The Bleak State of Water Conservation in Pakistan

For Pakistan, an essential aspect of climate change is mounting water scarcity and an increasing need for the conservation of water. Water is a key element of national security as every aspect of a state’s economy, from energy to agriculture, depends upon the availability of water. With water reserves dropping to 1000 meter3 per capita, it is quite evident that Pakistan will fail to provide water access to the growing population in the coming years.

Water availability has become a critical problem in Pakistan. The country has been ranked at third position among the most water-scarce countries, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan’s per capita water availability is dangerously close to reaching 1000 meters3, which is the scarcity threshold. But what does it mean to be a water-scarce or stressed country? When a country’s water resources fall to 1700 meter3 per capita annually, it is called a water-stressed country.

However, if it falls to 1000 and 500 meter3, a country has reached water scarcity and absolute-water scarcity levels, respectively. In the case of Pakistan, it has been consistently reported that the country will run dry by 2025, which means that by 2025 Pakistan will become an absolute water-scarce country.

Pakistan’s only water source Indus River Basin is highly dependent on glacial water and precipitation which has been affected by climate change. Besides, due to climate change and extreme weather conditions, wet seasons are becoming more wet and dry months dryer, causing water depletion in the existing reservoirs. For instance, this year, Tarbela Dam has reached a dead level since February due to low water flow in the Indus River. Similarly, the water level at Mangla Dam has dropped to 0.130MAF, which is the lowest number recorded in 10 years.
Inefficient water distribution and mismanagement have caused much damage to water conservation.

It is estimated that Pakistan’s urban population will increase by more than 50% by 2050; however, 97% of freshwater of the Indus River is used by the agriculture sector, which is currently contributing only 18% of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Additionally, 80% of water resources are used by water-intensive crops (such as rice, wheat, sugarcane, and cotton), only contributing 5% of total GDP, which reflects Pakistan’s inconsiderate and thoughtless cropping choices.

Also, due to limited storage capacity, Pakistan can only save up to 10 % of its yearly river water flows, while the world’s average storage capacity has reached 40%.
Click to expand...


Despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan has an extremely fragile water infrastructure causing intensive water loss. Approximately 60% of water gets wasted through canals, watercourses and in the agricultural fields. Also, due to limited storage capacity, Pakistan can only save up to 10 % of its yearly river water flows, while the world’s average storage capacity has reached 40%.

The unavailability of water has made people resort to using underground water. But, the indiscriminate over-pumping without any regulatory bodies across cities has also caused groundwater depletion.

Moreover, ineffective water sharing mechanisms and water shortage have also escalated the interprovincial water disputes, especially between Sindh and Punjab in the last decade due to increased droughts and augmented sedimentation in Tarbela and Mangla dams. Similarly, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), responsible for implementing the 1991 Water Accord, has failed to resolve water disputes due to the latter’s ambiguous clauses and varied interpretations by each province.

However, underscoring the mounting need for water conservation, this decade has been declared a “decade of dams” by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). Five dams (including Diamer Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam, which are already under construction), three hydropower projects and one canal and water supply project are planned to be constructed under WAPDA’s ten projects from 2023 to 2029. After completion, these projects can increase water storage to approximately more than 24 MAF.

Nevertheless, concerned institutions need to rethink and establish other methods to conserve water than building dams, as the old ones are also silting up and getting sedimented, reducing their water storage capacity.

Besides, the National Water Policy 2018 needs to be re-evaluated. It might have been an important step in the right direction, yet it has been heavily criticised due to its lack of scientific basis and neglect of addressing water quality issues and setting clear quantitative targets in light of the SDG agenda.

The above-mentioned issues, coupled with growing water pollution, paint a bleak picture of Pakistan’s water security. The worst part is that water security is still not getting enough attention from our politicians, policymakers and media.

The media can and should play a vital role by putting water conservation and security on the mainstream agenda by creating mass awareness campaigns on Pakistan’s water crisis and possible solutions.

Lack of knowledge and understanding in the general public regarding the water crisis is the biggest problem of all and one of the reasons that, so far, our institutions have failed to take key steps that should have been taken decades ago.

Policymakers need to revise existing water policies and install and revamp existing infrastructure with modern and effective technologies that restore water, such as riparian zone management systems. By employing Water Sensitive Urban Design (WSUD), mechanisms like rainwater tanks, swales, rain gardens, sediment ponds etc., in urban cities can absorb floodwater and recharge aquifers. Recycling wastewater should be a key priority for our policymakers as many countries have realised water security by utilising wastewater. Private sectors around the world have played an important role in achieving water conservation targets.

Pakistan also needs to engage with the private sector with a possible solution for the recycling of wastewater. Farmers need to be trained with precision watering. Drip irrigation can be used to save water. As the Kabul river is a significant contributor to the Indus river, Pakistan needs to reach an agreement with Afghanistan to regularise water sharing of the Kabul river to avoid any further regional water disputes.

Neha-Nisar-300x300.jpg

Neha Nisar​

Neha Nisar is a graduate of Peace and Conflict Studies, National Defence University, Islamabad. She serves as a Research Assistant at the Centre for Strategic and Contemporary Research.
 
..,

Inflow in Chashma Barrage increases​

Pre-monsoon rains relieve in water shortages caused by heatwaves

Our Correspondent
June 22, 2022

802544-GhulamMohammedBarrageONLINE-1417811886.jpg


MIANWALI: Torrential rains across the country have improved the water situation in the River Indus.

The inflow of water in the Chashma Barrage has also increased. The water situation in the River Indus has improved due to the arrival of pre-monsoon rains.
All the lakes have been filled, and water shortage appears to be over.
Water supply to South Punjab and Sindh has also been increased by opening all the gates of the barrage.

The inflow of water in the Chashma Barrage near Kandian reached 157,770 cusecs while water discharge from it has been recorded at 155,420 cusecs.

Recent rains have added 20,000 to 40,000 cusecs of water.

According to the Irsa Chashma Barrage sources, the water level in the river had risen to 640.30 feet due to the rains. It was nearing the dead level just a few days ago.

All the lakes adjacent to the Chashma Barrage were flooded, and 50 out of 52 spillways were opened due to which the water supply to South Punjab and Sindh has improved.

Published in The Express Tribune, June 22nd, 2022.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
In the katcha areas, ‘crimes and cusecs’ are directly related
Replies
0
Views
384
ghazi52
ghazi52
FalconsForPeace
Pakistan, US sign $72 million deal to upgrade Mangla dam
2
Replies
17
Views
3K
Nishan_101
Nishan_101
Edevelop
Rs.55, 077m spent on power transmission lines up-gradation
Replies
0
Views
674
Edevelop
Edevelop
D
Rs 260 billion for power projects in next budget
Replies
2
Views
1K
khanboy007
khanboy007
Manticore
Worst loadshedding spell as four Mangla Dam units break down
Replies
4
Views
1K
RPK
RPK

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom