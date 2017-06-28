Pakistan Telecom and IT updates

Pakistan’s current international links and bandwidth capacity include:

Pakistan is now connected with a new submarine cable system with design capacity of at least 40 Terabits per second across 5 fiber pairs as AAE-1 (also called Asia-Africa-Europe-1) announced the commencement of its operations just moments ago.AAE-1 is worlds largest submarine cable spanning over 25,000 KMs and is one of the first cable system to connect Hong Kong, Singapore, Middle East with Africa and Europe.AAE-1 consortium, that coordinated efforts to complete the project in 10 years, include China Unicom, CIL (HyalRoute), Djibouti Telecom, Etisalat, GT5L, Mobily, Omantel, Ooredoo, OTEG, PCCW, PTCL, Reliance Jio, Retelit, Telecom Egypt, TeleYemen, TOT, Viettel, VNPT and VTC.In Pakistan, the cable will be operated and managed by PTCL.AAE-1 will immediately increase Pakistan's international bandwidth pipe multiple-folds and will make country's international connection more redundant.New submarine cable will also help Pakistan meet its bandwidth needs as the internet usage in the country is on the rise.

Pakistan's current international links and bandwidth capacity include:
TW1 with design capacity of 1.28Tbps
Sea-Me-We-3 with 480 Gbps with two fibre pairs
Sea-Me-We-4 with design capacity of 1.28Tbps
I-ME-WE with Design Capacity of 3.86Tbps
AAE-1 with design capacity of 40Tbps
Sea-Me-We-5 with design capacity of 24Tbps

Following international links with landing points in Pakistan are:
Silk Route Gateway-1 with design capacity of 20Tbps
Pakistan-China Fiber Optic Back-Haul

The Asia-Africa-Europe-1 internet system has launched operations with connecting countries from Europe to the Far East, the AAE-1 consortium has announced. The internet infrastructure is supported by a 25,000-kilometer submarine cable system which is being called the world's largest submarine cable system built in more than a decade. The cable is being termed as the first such cable to connect countries in major Asian, African, Middle Eastern and European regions. The cable has a total of 21 international terminal stations of which 19 are now connected.Being commissioned, the cable now provides the lowest latency express route for internet connecting more than a dozen countries in three continents. The underwater cable will have a route from Hong Kong and Vietnam in the far east, connecting, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece, Italy and all the way to France in Europe.The cable has a minimum design capacity of 40 terabytes per second across 5 fiber pairs. Initially being designed on 100 gigabit per second technology, the cable can be upgraded to higher bandwidths in future.