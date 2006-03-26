Pakistan Space and Satellite Developments

The national space agency of Pakistan, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), was established in 1962 as an autonomous research and development organization under the federal government.[1] According to SUPARCO, Pakistan's space program is "aimed at furthering research in space science and allied fields, enhancing indigenous capabilities in space technology and promoting the peaceful applications of space science and technology for the socio-economic development of the country."[2]



Up until 2002, a primary concern of Pakistan's space program had been the acquisition of a satellite in order to preserve the geostationary orbital slot allocated to it by the International Telecommunications Union in 1984.[3] The total number of slots available in geostationary orbit are limited. Because Pakistan was not able to place a satellite in the four orbital slots it had been assigned previously, it was given one final orbital position and a deadline of April 19, 2003, with the understanding that if the location was not filled, Pakistan would not have access to any future geostationary positions.[3] In December 2002, Pakistan accomplished this task by acquiring the United States' HGS3 satellite, which was originally launched in 1996 as Indonesia's Palapa C1 and was later sold to Turkey.[2,4] When Pakistan leased the satellite, it was renamed Paksat-1 and was relocated from Turkey's orbital slot to Pakistan's.[2]



For FY2004-05, SUPARCO received 382 million rupees (approximately $6.4 million) of the Pakistani budget, which was to be used for the lease fees and operational costs of Paksat-1, as well as for feasibility and system definition studies for the Earth-Observation Satellite System (EOSS) and Paksat-IR projects.[5