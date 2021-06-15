What's new

Pakistan China Trade

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,142
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan sees nearly 70% rise in exports to China

Pakistan recorded nearly 70% increase in exports to China in the first quarter of 2021, an official said.
"Impressive figures of Pakistan's exports to China in 1st quarter of year 2021. $888 million as compared to 2020' Q1 $526 million. An increase of 69%," Moin ul Haque, Pakistan's ambassador to China, said on Twitter.
Haque praised his team for, encouraging for more: "Let us keep this momentum to achieve a historic record in 2021."
 
18 tonnes of Pakistani Sindhri mangoes shipment has reached from Lahore to Lanzhou.
The city received a direct shipment of Pakistani mangoes first time in its history.



1623856139328.png




1623856159628.png





1623856178365.png
 
7 more Pakistani firms allowed for exporting rice to China

Wed, 7 Jul 2021,


ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): After completing required international food safety and security standards, China has allowed 7 more Pakistani rice units to export rice.

The initiative would help further increase the exports of rice, specially would enable Pakistani rice exporters to penetrate in Chinese markets.

In this regard, authorities of both sides including Department of Plant Protection and relevant Chines authorities organized several meetings and video conferences to materialize the existing scope of local rice exports to China, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that prior to approval of new companies, as may as 46 companies were exporting rice to China, adding that after the approval of 7 new companies, the number of total companies would reach to 53.

In order to enhance local rice exports for Chines markets, he said that Department of Plant Protection was continuously negotiating with concern Chines authorities and conducting survey and video inspections of different rice exporting units.

He further informed that after meeting all required standards and maintaining quality protocols, 7 local companies were allowed.

He said that Russia had also lifted ban on the import of rice from Pakistan that would help in significant increase of local rice exports to Russian markets as well as penetrating in other high end markets.

The Department of Plant Protection and Plant Quarantine Division, Ministry of Commerce in close coordination with Trade Minister of Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow, played vital role for the resumption of local rice exports to Russian markets, he added.

Initially, four local companies were allowed to export rice to Russia, however, a delegation was scheduled to visit Moscow to explore more opportunities for the companies for enhancing rice exports to Russia, he added.

The resumption of rice exports to Russian markets would help in fetching additional $200 to $ 300 million each year, which would benefit the local growers.
 
Pakistan's exports to China increases 34% amount to $2.33 Billion in 2021.

Pakistan’s exports to neighboring ally China have shown impressive double-digit growth in fiscal year 2021, going above $2 billion, announced Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

“I’m pleased to share that our exports have done quite well in our major markets. During FY2021, our exports to China increased by 34% to $2.33 billion as compared to $1.74 billion in the previous FY, increasing by $586 million,” said Dawood in a series of tweets.

Pakistan, China are longtime allies and also partners in the multi-million-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of the ambitious China's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks to boost trade and stimulate economic growth.
 
China to import 300 tons of dried chili from Pakistan

July 15, 2021




China will import 300 tons of chilli picked and dried at a pilot chilli field in Lahore, Punjab province in August, said Wu Guang, General Manager of Pakistan Subsidiary, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), adding that it is the first time Pakistani chilli enter the Chinese market since 2020.

In July, a pilot chilli farm project under the cooperation between Pakistani farmers and their Chinese partners – CMEC and Sichuan Litong Food Group – began to bear fruit, with a yield around three times Pakistani varieties.

Chen Changwei, Chairman of Sichuan Litong Food Group, China, noted that their pilot chilli farm project successfully completed 100 acres of plantation in the first half of 2021 in Lahore.

For the 100-acre-pilot-project, the quantities of seeds are 380 grams per acre, with a yield reaching 3 tons per acre. The total production is expected to reach 300 tons.

While chilli is grown on 47,349 hectares in Pakistan with a crop yield of about 2.68 tons per hectare (1.072 tons per acre) and an annual production of around 126,943 tons in FY 2018-19.

As per Chen, they have brought a total of 13 varieties of Chinese chillies to Pakistan since 2019.

It took them three years to conduct the pilot program, and of all these 13 varieties, two varieties, namely, PJH-302 and PJH-407, have been certified for cultivation in Pakistan.

“We’re going to arrange a team of three agricultural experts on each chilli field of around 0.165 acres,” Wu Guang told China Economic Net.

The agricultural experts will train Pakistani staff in planting technology.

Advanced Chinese irrigation systems have also been introduced into the field. Umer Diyal, a farmer who worked in the pilot chilli farm in Qasbi, Lahore, said the Chinese introduced an irrigation system, and the expense of fertilizer has been reduced and every plant was getting water.

“Watering of plants is not complex and expensive anymore,” he added.

Also, contract farming helps a lot when it comes to addressing farmers’ concerns about marketing.

Agriculture-related economy is vulnerable, so “We’re conducting contract farming with Pakistani farmers,” Wu Guang said.

That is, Pakistani farmers undertake to supply agreed quantities of chilli, based on the quality standards and delivery requirements of CMEC. In return, CMEC agrees to buy the chilli, at a price that is nailed down in advance.

“When the chillies are ripe, they are naturally dried and then shipped back to China for further processing,” Chen Changwei noted.

“This model generates employment in the rural economy, reduces risk for firms, and provides income for farmers,” Wu Guang said and further mentioned that in the next phase of the pilot chilli farm project, as many as 3000 acres of land would be brought under chilli cultivation.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong praised the chilli farming project, saying that the project is expected to produce more than 8,000 tons of dried chillies with a net income of more than 100,000 rupees per acre for local farmers.

Lastly, Pakistan has another advantage over China in growing chillies. Sequential cropping is feasible here as the climate, soil, and water of Pakistan are different from that of China.

Chilli is a tropical and sub-tropical plant which requires warmer weather.

Chen Changwei noted, the largest planting area of chilli in China is its northern part, which turns cold after September, so mostly chilli can only be planted for one season in China.

While in Pakistan, “We can complete two seasons of planting as long as we avoid high temperatures from mid-June to August,” said Changwei.

“Our ultimate goal is to cooperate with our Pakistani friends on 200, 000 acres of land here,” Chen Changwei said determinedly.

Based on the planting, they will further develop downstream deep processing industries and create more employment opportunities in the future.

Wu Guang and Chen Changwei further shared their three-step strategy. Chen noted that in the first phase of chilli Contract Farming Project, China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation Pilot Zone is to be set up in five years, forming an industrial belt from areas around Faisalabad, Multan, KPK and Lahore.

The second step is processing. A chilli processing plant will be established in Pakistan within 3 years to extract chilli pigment and chilli essence, with an industrial output value of USD 200 million.

While in the third phase, a China-Pakistan food industrial park would be established in 5 to 10 years to help Pakistan boost processed chilli exports in days to come.

Wu explained, chilli is only the beginning and they are to plant more crops like garlic in Pakistan in days to come, so as to form a complete industrial chain to deep process raw material close by.

“Many Chinese enjoy chilli sauce that is made of chilli, beans, garlic and so on, and it would be easier and economical to export deep-processed chilli products like bottled chilli sauce than raw material,” Wu said.

“As the Chinese technical researchers are involved in it we are sure the project has high prospects,” Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) told CEN, adding that the processed chilli will be exported from Pakistan, generating revenue from foreign markets and upgrading industrial structure in Pakistan.

As per official statistics, Pakistan in FY 2019-2020 exported 1,825 tons of chilli, worth Rs. 581.3 million, accounting for 63.6% of its peak in FY2016-17 of 5,905 tons worth Rs. 914.3 million for the last 19 fiscal years.

Mostly Pakistan’s chilli and chilli products are exported to Middle Eastern markets like Saudi Arabia.

As China became the world’s leading chilli and pepper consuming country, there is ample room for Pak-China cooperation.

According to statistics released by the General Administration of Customs of China, China imported 49,800 tons of chilli worth USD 34.002 million in 2020. However, China did not import any chilli or chilli products from Pakistan in 2020.

For the last 5 years, China has only imported limited processed chilli products from Pakistan worth USD 4,099 in 2018-2019.

Despite its low export volume, Pakistan’s chilli has been well received in China. On Daraz, the leading online marketplace in South Asia, it takes you Rs. 398 to buy one Red Chilli Powder weighing 110g.

But when you search for Pakistani chilli on JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce giant, you could find the same Red Chilli Powder exported from Pakistan.

It costs you RMB 33.6 (Rs. 820) to buy one in China, which is twice the original price in Pakistan. “This red chilli powder is incredible! For curry cooking, authentic spices count a lot,” a Chinese netizen posted a comment on it.

“At present, Pakistani pepper has a limited market share in China. But we are very confident that we can achieve a yield from hundreds of tons to tens of thousands of tons as the Pak-China project on chilli succeeded!” Wu Guang expressed his confidence in Pakistani chilli’s future market share in China.
 
Pakistani hand-made carpets attract attention during shanghai exhibition

August 15, 2021

SOURCEdailytimes.com.pk




An exhibition themed “Image-Making” recently opened in Shanghai center at Baoku Art Centre to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, according to China Economic Net.

With Pakistani carpet art collection, Chinese contemporary paintings and images as carriers, the exhibition aims to carry out dialogue between two ancient civilisations of the silk road, reveal the connotation of “community with a shared future for humanity”, and provide inspiration for the development of art globalisation in the new era.

“I am very happy to see such an exhibition and I would like to thank the organisers for promoting cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan.

The year 2021 not only marks the 70th anniversary of our bilateral friendship, but also the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The government and the people of Pakistan are appreciative of the contribution of CPC in serving its people wholeheartedly and hope that in the future, the development of the two countries will go further and reach a new climax,” this was stated by Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai at the opening ceremony.

“Handmade carpet is one of Pakistan’s cultural treasures. Pakistani handmade carpets are made of wool and silk, with exquisite and varied patterns. Along the ancient Silk Road, Chinese merchants exchanged silk for wool carpets in Pakistan. After the handmade carpets were introduced to China, Chinese weavers combined Pakistani weaving techniques with traditional Chinese craft of hand-knitting carpets. This is a kind of cultural interaction,” said Zubair Jan, one of the exhibition designers and a collector of the Pakistani carpet art pieces.

The video and part of photography works on display were created by Li Rongkai, a photographer and director of art films in China, also the curator of the exhibition. He hopes to present a wonderful dialogue between Chinese and Pakistani art through narration, visual presentation and multimedia interaction. “The different histories, cultures and social systems are as old as human societies, and they are the inherent features of human civilisation. Due to the different cultural backgrounds, the art exhibitions of China and Pakistan show their differences.

Therefore, we adhered to the philosophy of seeking harmony without uniformity while preparing the exhibition,” said Joshua Gong, academic adviser of the exhibition. “There will be no human civilisation without diversity, and such diversity will continue to exist for as long as we can imagine. We should respect each other, and seek common ground while reserving differences,” Gong told China Economic Net.

“In the future, we can also conduct in-depth cultural exchanges in all directions by holding forums, academic seminars, co-producing documentaries and releasing publications. We hope to continue to enhance mutual understanding and interaction, so that cultural practitioners from both countries can unite closer,” Gong added.
 
“Step-by-step” strategy to reduce logistics costs

It is learned that PSC is planning to set up a China-Pakistan Commodity Trading Center in Hainan and a China-Pakistan Bonded Processing Park in the Urumqi Free Trade Zone. Hainan is the largest free trade zone in China, and it is at the forefront of opening up, especially in the aspects of free flow of capital and free settlement of trade, which plays a positive role in commodity trading.

According to Mr. Philip, in addition to tangible consumer goods and complete sets of equipment for capacity transfer and capacity output, traded commodities also include intangible goods such as technology, intellectual property rights, and standardization, to facilitate more convenient and efficient cooperation between enterprises of China and Pakistan.

Xinjiang is the core node of the Belt and Road Initiative and the only province of the land border between Pakistan and China. With the construction of the China-Pakistan railway and the expansion of the Karakoram Highway, Mr. Philip believes that the capacity of land transport will be greatly increased soon which can bring opportunities for the export and processing industries of both countries. “Chinese companies can migrate their CKD assemblies from coastal areas to Xinjiang, package them for export to Pakistan, and complete the final vehicle assembly in Pakistan, realizing the ‘step-by-step’ strategy, which will greatly reduce the logistics cost of the product.”
 
China eager to increase imports from Pakistan

September 14, 2021





China is ready to further expand imports from Pakistan, said Ren Hongbin, Vice Minister, Ministry of Commerce of China, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Addressing the Bilateral Trade/Investment Forum, a sub-activity of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) held in Nanning, Ren Hongbin said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 70 years ago, China and Pakistan have maintained vigorous relations and signed and implemented a series of agreements and guiding documents.

China has been Pakistan’s largest trading partner for six consecutive years. In the first half of 2021, two-way trade reached $12.65 billion. In 2020, China’s direct investment in Pakistan was $532.8 million, and China has been Pakistan’s largest source of foreign investment for many years in a row.

China is ready to further expand imports from Pakistan, said Ren Hongbin, Vice Minister, Ministry of Commerce of China, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Addressing the Bilateral Trade/Investment Forum, a sub-activity of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) held in Nanning, Ren Hongbin said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 70 years ago, China and Pakistan have maintained vigorous relations and signed and implemented a series of agreements and guiding documents.

China has been Pakistan’s largest trading partner for six consecutive years. In the first half of 2021, two-way trade reached $12.65 billion. In 2020, China’s direct investment in Pakistan was $532.8 million, and China has been Pakistan’s largest source of foreign investment for many years in a row.

In addition, bilateral anti-epidemic cooperation has achieved remarkable results, and a batch of important consensus has been reached on promoting trade and investment in order to rapidly recover the economy of the two countries in the post-epidemic era.” Ren added, “At a new historical starting point, China is ready to further deepen its economic and trade cooperation with Pakistan and continue to take positive measures to expand the import from Pakistan.China hopes that Pakistan will make good use of CAEXPO and other platforms to actively display its products, technologies and services, further expand its export to China, promote sustained growth of bilateral trade, strengthen cooperation in infrastructure construction, mineral exploitation and other key areas, and push for deeper and more concrete China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” he added.

The event was sponsored by China’s Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, the Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and the Pakistani embassy in China.

The forum, themed “Jointly building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and sharing the opportunities of China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation in the new era”, aimed to promote the high-quality development of BRI and CPEC and discusses how to make full use of CAEXPO to promote trilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation among China, Pakistan and ASEAN.

Liu Hongwu, Vice Chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Ren Hongbin, Vice Minister of Commerce of China, Moinul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, and Saeed Hamid Ali, Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan attended and addressed the forum.

Wang Lei, Secretary General of the Secretariat of CAEXPO hosted the forum.

Liu Hongwu said in his opening words: “in recent years, the growing communication between Guangxi and Pakistan in the areas of economy and trade, agriculture, science and technology continued to be deepened.

The trade volume between Guangxi and Pakistan reached $112 million in 2020, up 130% from the previous year. Pakistan’s export volume to Guangxi is ranked in the top3 provinces in China, and up 358.8% from the previous year.

The two sides have maintained close exchanges and cooperation in buffalo breeding and sugarcane planting technologies. A number of universities and research institutes in Guangxi have set up joint laboratories with Pakistan to deepen cooperation in scientific research.

Guangxi is willing to share the new opportunities and new routes with Pakistan, to strengthen economic cooperation and to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

MoinHaque said: “Pakistan has already opened the market of China and ASEAN. Now Pakistan has FTA with China, and launched its second phase last year.In recent years, both Pakistan and China have opened their markets, and nearly 1,000 products are exported duty free. In addition, the Pakistani government is also helping promote trade and create an enabling environment for our traders to converge here and share their projects, and the results are clear and evident.These years, Pakistan’s exports have recorded a new volume, exports to China are showing great momentum as well, and we hope that by the end of this year, we will have a new breakthrough.”

Nong Rong said: “CAEXPO is an important platform for cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. Through the special partner mechanism, it provides a broad stage for BRI countries to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with China and ASEAN countries.Pakistan is an important participant of BRI, a specially invited partner of the 17th and 18th CAEXPO, and also an important member of the ASEAN Regional Forum. As the world is facing the severe test of changes and COVID-19, the two sides should continue to follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to promote high-quality development of CPEC and bring more benefits to our people.”
 
Pakistan Pavilion to be set up at China Import Expo in Shanghai

APP
25 Oct 2021


6175eb9d52fea.jpg


BEIJING: The Pakistan Pavilion will be established online at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled to be held offline and online in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 this year.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque, will lead the Pakistani delegation at the opening ceremony of the Expo. A number of Pakistani exhibitors, who are already in China, have geared up their preparations to participate in the upcoming expo. They will set up stalls to showcase popular household gadgets from Pakistan to the Chinese market, Pakistan Counsel General, Shanghai, Hussain Haider told APP.

This year, the traders and businessmen from Pakistan are not coming to China owing to travelling restrictions and quarantine in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he added. A few Pakistani enterprises specialising in jewellery design, furniture and artistic handicrafts will attend this year's expo. Among all the exhibits, stunning gems and jewellery from Pakistan is likely to become a big hit with the Chinese buyers.

More than 200 exhibitors and over 500 purchasers will be participating in the expo this year. As the first dedicated import exhibition globally, the CIIE has yielded fruitful outcomes from the past three expos.

Shu Jueting, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce, said the exhibition area exceeded 360,000 square meters, and the number of signed exhibitors exceeded that of the previous year, adding that over 80 percent of the Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies from last year's CIIE will participate again in this year's event.

According to customs, more than 200 batches of exhibits are expected to enter the country by sea, air and rail in the coming month. Gu Honghui, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai municipal government, said efforts will be made to ensure the COVID-19 prevention and control is more precise, urban service more refined, and the spillover effect of the CIIE brand more prominent during the expo.
 
Pakistani exports to China are registering a significant increase and export of Pakistan rice to China

BEIJING, Oct 30 (APP): Pakistani exports to China are registering a significant increase and export of Pakistan rice to China during the first nine month of current financial year has broken previous records, said Pakistan Consul General, Shanghai Hussain Haider.

He said in his speech while representing Pakistan at the China Pakistan Economic Corridor & Belt and Road Initiative Agriculture Cooperation and Exchange Conference in Shanghai while Secretary and members of Ministry of National Food Security and Research for Agricultural Cooperation and Exchange participated online from Pakistan and showed a willingness to enhance further cooperation in this sector, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Hussain Haider believed that this platform will serve to further deepen their partnership in the crucial areas of agriculture, and will help modernize Pakistan’s agriculture sector, alleviate poverty, and improve the livelihood of the masses. Ye Junping, Deputy Director of Shanghai Municipal Agriculture and Rural Affairs, remarked that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) enhanced people-to-people relationship.

Liu Xiangdong, Deputy Director of Agriculture Trade Promotion Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, China said that a large population in Pakistan affiliated with the agriculture sector, Chinese technology companies can help Pakistani farmers improve their production by using smart technologies and new techniques. Dr Javed Humayun, Joint Secretary, gave a speech on the behalf of Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security, mentioned that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the landmark achievement of two sides that has opened new avenues and opportunities for cooperation.

This August forum, in fact, reaffirms our commitment for agricultural cooperation for which foundation stone was jointly laid by the two sides during the visit of the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan to China during November 2018 by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that provided an opportunity for institutional cooperation between Ministry of National Food Security & Research of Pakistan and the Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Affairs of China,” he added. He said that Pakistan has launched various initiatives not only to enhance the productivity of crops and livestock but also to uplift the livelihoods of the people of Pakistan.

These initiatives are first-of-their-kind and present an excellent scheme of collaboration between Federal and Provincial Governments to yield desired results.

“Economy of Pakistan is mainly dependent on our agriculture sector that employs more than 39% of our labour force. Besides its contribution as a major employer of the labour force, this sector is also central to our economy as a source of raw materials for our industries including textile and leather industries,” Javed stated. “I believe that agriculture will be amongst key areas of cooperation under CPEC.

Chinese businessmen together with our private sector can explore opportunities to take benefit from the incentives being offered by the Government of Pakistan for the establishment of joint ventures”, he added. Ghulam Sadiq, Member Social Sciences Division, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council said that “I am confident that our future endeavours will facilitate the creation of new jobs and more of our youth will be engaged in joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani business firms”.

Dr Du Youkang, Professor of the Pakistan Study Center of Fudan University said China needs to strengthen Chinese investment in Pakistan, especially in the agriculture sector. “We want to set up some cooperation centers in universities in Pakistan, and through technology, education, and so we can start with the agricultural economic cooperation”, he added.
 
Pakistani exports to China record an increase of over 69% during July-Sep period

November 7, 2021



According to statistics released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) show that the value of goods exported to China stand at USD 559.153 million during the July-September period, which is an increase of 69.73%, from last year. Moreover, the statistics show that the United States, China, and the United Kingdom have remained the top export destinations for Pakistani products during this period.


ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first three months of ongoing financial year (2021-22), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).
Total exports to the USA during July-September (2021-22) were recorded at US $1565.343 million against the exports of US $1047.764 million during July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 49.40 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $559.153 million against the exports of US $329.421 million last year, showing increase of 69.73 percent.
 
Beijing welcomes Pakistan’s participation in China expo

  • Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque expresses optimism that event would help country boost its exports

APP
10 Nov 2021


618c0f517ff3c.jpg


Welcoming Pakistan’s participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the fourth consecutive year, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that Beijing was ready to work with Islamabad to further deepen and expand cooperation with the country.

“We are pleased with the achievements of China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation at the expo,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

He said that the Chinese side was ready to work with Pakistan to further deepen and expand all-round cooperation, including trade, continuously enrich the connotation of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and build a new era of closer China-Pakistan destiny community, bringing greater well-being to the two countries and their peoples.

The spokesperson said that the fruitful results achieved by the expo were strong proof of China’s expanding opening up to the outside world.

Since the launch of the CIIE, it had become an important window for global enterprises to share China’s huge market opportunities, he added.

The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world’s largest import-themed event, was held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque attended the opening ceremony and visited Pakistan’s pavilion established to promote the country's products.

He also visited different stalls set up by Pakistani traders and businessmen to showcase their products.

Talking to the media, the ambassador said that “Pakistan had been participating in the event from the beginning. Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the first CIIE in 2018.”

He expressed confidence that this expo would serve as a great opportunity for Pakistan to boost its exports.

The last two expos were held during the pandemic, and many of Pakistan's business community and companies could not participate in-person.

However, they still had access to this expo through online pavilions, he added.

Pakistan is exporting a large number of products to China. Textiles, leather, IT, and food products including rice, mangoes, and vegetables were among the major products sold to China.

More than 3,000 enterprises and corporate giants from 127 countries and regions around the globe brought their competitive products and state-of-the-art technologies to this year’s expo.
 
Pakistan's mango exports to China increase but potential to grow remains:
  • Quantity of shipments to China represents small share in overall number
APP
13 Nov 2021

Pakistan exported 37.4 tonnes of mangoes to China from January to September 2021, an increase of more than 10 times when compared with the meagre 3.6 tonnes exported in the same period in 2020, stated a report compiled by China Economic Net (CEN).

However, the quantity exported by Pakistan represents a mere 0.36% of China’s total imports of 10,500 tonnes of mangoes from January to September, pointing at the available potential.

In 2021, 'Sindhri' mangoes cost 168 yuan (Rs4,500) in China for 4.5-kg, 98 yuan (Rs2,625) for 2.5-kg, or about 40 yuan (Rs1,071 rupees)/kg. This is in stark contrast to Australian mangoes that are priced at Rs 2145/kg, added the report.

In this regard, the person in charge of Joy Wing Mau Fruit Technologies Corporation Limited said price is not an issue as quality is the key.

China’s imported mangoes from Australia and Peru can be sold for 300-400 yuan in 5kg packs, which are far more expensive than Pakistani mangoes, but sales are still very good.

“Because of the high degree of industrialisation of Australian mangoes, they are just ripe when being shipped to China with good quality. However, when Pakistani mangoes are shipped to China, the maturity of the fruit is different, and the appearance and packaging of fruit are also restraining factors. Ensuring the maturity and appearance of each box is the key to boosting sales.

"At the same time, the packaging is also a key factor in mango sales."

Talking about the possibility of expansion in sales, the report said, in 2021, most Pakistani mangoes in China have been bought by individual consumers through WeChat presale and payment.

To expand the market scale of Pakistani mangoes in China, the person in charge said imported mangoes need to be sold as soon as possible.
 

Similar threads

Luosifen
The first CPEC AI Lab is of great significance: Moin ul Haque
Replies
0
Views
1K
Luosifen
Luosifen
beijingwalker
China population: marriages set to end 9-year run of declines in 2023, set to push the annual total above 7 million for the first time since 2021
Replies
3
Views
344
REhorror
R
ghazi52
Pakistan - China Trade Exhibitions
Replies
1
Views
608
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pakistan’s copper products exports to China cross $485 million in first five months of 2023
Replies
0
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Sino-Pak Drone conference
Replies
2
Views
892
Bilal.
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom