Pakistan China Joint Industries

Transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan: Comprehensive roadmap presented to PM​ The Brecorder

Jul 21, 2024



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been presented with a comprehensive roadmap regarding transfer of Chinese industries in Pakistan on Saturday.



While presiding over a review meeting regarding the progress of the agreements and Pakistan-China cooperation during his visit to China, the prime minister was informed that a collaboration would be made with Chinese companies in order to transfer Chinese textile, medical, and surgical equipment as well as plastic and leather industries to Pakistan.



The meeting was further told that 78 Pakistani companies had initially expressed interest in cooperation for the transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan.



The Board of Investment (BOI) presented a comprehensive report on the progress and action plan in this regard. The prime minister directed the relevant institutions and officers to provide all kinds of facilities to Pakistani companies in collaboration with Chinese companies.



The prime minister said that no delay will be tolerated in the implementation of memorandums of understanding on cooperation agreements with China.



He added that China a long-time friend has always helped Pakistan in difficult time and the Chinese top leadership is determined to further increase investment in Pakistan.



The prime minister further stated that the transfer of Chinese industry to Pakistan will improve the country’s economy, create new employment opportunities and increase Pakistan’s exports.



Sharif was briefed regarding various projects and the Minister for Planning informed the meeting about his recent visit to China.



The meeting was informed that Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway will be completed through Public Private Partnership and the plan to send 1,000 students to China at government expenses to gain modern agricultural vocational training has been completed and the first batch would be sent to China at the beginning of the academic year.



The next batch will be sent to modern agricultural universities in China after learning Chinese language in Pakistan and the planning in this regard has been done, the meeting was further informed.



The meeting was also informed that plan is at final stage to shift the power plants operation on imported coal to local coal. The meeting was also informed that a road show is being organised in Beijing with the cooperation of China regarding business and investment opportunities in Pakistan.