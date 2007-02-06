Pakistan Air Force Transport

What's new

Discuss all the transport aircrafts in the Pakistan Air Force. How they can be improved, do we have enough aircrafts? Can transport aircraft be used for bombing?
 
PAF has total of 29 transport aircrafts, as of 2006, which r divided in 3 categories: light transport, VIP transport, and Heavy tactical transport. For more info pls visit "http://www.geocities.com/Baja/Dunes/1107/HTML/paf/inven01.htm"
 
Also visit the homepage of the above mentioned website @ "http://www.geocities.com/Baja/Dunes/1107/intro.htm", It gives u a lot of good info.
 
I thought it was to fire Babur cruise missiles. Anyways the senior members will clarify it.:tup:
 
The only bombs that would be used would probably be of the air fuel variety. Otherwise it is a slow moving target and a waste of resources to use it any other way.
 
Understand PAF used C-130 to drop napalm in 1965. Canisters of napalm were simply pushed out of the door. There is however a C-130 Gunship in existence and was used in the Vietnam war.

However Hon Keyseoze is right, PAF is short of heavy lift capaccity and use of C-130's as bombers should be last resort.
 
C-130 has been used for bombing missions since 1965.

831a360268cdf1d254eabb003115b256.jpg



c1fbb0a38b39312ad935dd39020cea2c.jpg



07d5cf43378d0d7698400506383c843c.jpg


I think JANA can help us getting this complete article from the proper authorities , ( DAWN News Paper 7sept , 1999 )
 
Here is a new development:

"WASHINGTON, May 25, 2007

The DSCA notified Congress of a possbile Foreign Military Sale to India of C-130J aircraft... [worth] $ 1, 059 million.

The Government of India has requested a possible sale of:

6 LM C-130J USAF Baseline aircraft including USAF baseline equipment..."


What does this mean for the future transport fleet of the PAF? In the rest of the article, it is stated that these C-130s will "[provide] the Indian government with a credible special operations airlift capability that will deter agresssion in the region, provide humanitarian airlift capability, and ensure interoperability with US forces in coalition operations." So, is India looking to enhance and possibly modernize (if it already has not done so), its spec ops forces? Finally, how will this play in India-Russia relations considering there are Russian platforms available that India has not opted for. The Russians will not be too thrilled with this deal. Also, what can this mean for Pak-Russia realtions?
 

