ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 102,696
- Reaction score
- 106
- Country
- Location
Old Karachi..............................
1907
The Empress Market, the principal market of Karachi, is situated on the Preedy Street in Sadar Bazaar. It is built in the Domestic Gothic style, and was opened in 1891. In the front rises the main Tower 140 ft. high, with a clock of four iron skeleton dials, each 6 ft. in diameter.
.
.
Karachi in 1800's
Frere street suddar bazar
Photograph with a view looking northwards along Frere Street in Karachi, with the tower of the Empress Market partially visible in the right background.
Clerk street saddar
Clifton road
Photograph with a view looking along Clifton Road in Karachi,
1907
The Empress Market, the principal market of Karachi, is situated on the Preedy Street in Sadar Bazaar. It is built in the Domestic Gothic style, and was opened in 1891. In the front rises the main Tower 140 ft. high, with a clock of four iron skeleton dials, each 6 ft. in diameter.
.
.
Karachi in 1800's
Frere street suddar bazar
Photograph with a view looking northwards along Frere Street in Karachi, with the tower of the Empress Market partially visible in the right background.
Clerk street saddar
Clifton road
Photograph with a view looking along Clifton Road in Karachi,