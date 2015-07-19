What's new

Old Karachi

Old Karachi..............................
1907

market-karachi.jpg



The Empress Market, the principal market of Karachi, is situated on the Preedy Street in Sadar Bazaar. It is built in the Domestic Gothic style, and was opened in 1891. In the front rises the main Tower 140 ft. high, with a clock of four iron skeleton dials, each 6 ft. in diameter.
Karachi in 1800's
Frere street suddar bazar
Photograph with a view looking northwards along Frere Street in Karachi, with the tower of the Empress Market partially visible in the right background.

73320463aHV3nH9A.jpg


Clerk street saddar

73320370pxSJlexm.jpg


Clifton road
Photograph with a view looking along Clifton Road in Karachi,

73320211M7APkLuB.jpg
 
Birds eye view Victoria road

Photograph with a view of Karachi looking in a northerly direction along Victoria Road, with St Andrew's Church visible in the distance, c.1900

73320111GBTq7b3G.jpg



Karachi gymkhana

The British had also developed the concept of gymkhanas or sports-houses which provided facilities for all sorts of sports and games for the colonial population in the sub-continent. The Karachi Gymkhana Club, located on Scandal Point (later Club) Road, was a large Tudor-style building, constructed in 1886.

73320085eKuBHIo1.jpg



Trans Liari Market

At the end of the nineteenth century the Trans-Lyari Quarter of the city was made up of a cluster of poor settlements mostly consisting of reed and mud plastered huts with some more permanent dwellings. At this time one-quarter of the population of Karachi lived in this area across the Lyari River.

73319940LldACqjW.jpg



........Karachi street
Photograph of a busy street scene in Karachi, taken by an unknown photographer.
73319889SMedN9IH.jpg



Sindh Arts college

Photograph of the D.J. Sind Arts College (now known as the D. J. Government Science College) of Karachi, taken by an unknown photographer, c.1900, from an album of 46 prints titled 'Karachi Views'. Designed by James Strachan and considered this architect's greatest achievement, the college was built between 1887 and 1893. Named after the Sindhi philanthropist Dayaram Jethmal, whose two family members contributed towards its cost, the building was constructed in the neoclassical, or 'Italian architectural style'. A considerable amount of money was spent on the interior of the college; the floors comprised mosaic tiles imported from Belgium and the eight-foot wide main staircase was fitted with ornamental cast-iron work from McFarlane & Company of Glasgow. Karachi, once the capital of Pakistan, is now the capital of Sindh province and the major port and main commercial centre of the country. It was a strategically located small port at a protected natural harbour on the Arabian Sea north-west of the mouth of the Indus, and was developed and expanded by the British when they took over Sindh in the mid-19th century to serve the booming trade from the Punjab and the wheat and cotton regions of the sub-continent.
73319854saBlLqbK.jpg

My beloved city.................:smitten::smitten::smitten:

......Napier road bridge

Karachi, Pakistan Pre 1900's
Photograph taken by an unknown photographer in Karachi, c.1900, with a general view along the iron Napier Mole bridge connecting Karachi with Kiamari,

73319646Qz9M5I7Q.jpg

451186132_6e7d864c91_o.jpg


Symbol of Old Karachi

1257611489_252e959a8d_o.jpg


Synagogue in Karachi, torn down in 80's

.......I visited the place.

....Elphie street..........
514787_86dc9458e6.jpg

..Bander road ....

ok_510.jpg
 
Really Karachi was and is still the main Power House of this region. I am sure Gwadar will do a job of just shifting the population interest towards the western coast. But Karachi will live ON.
 
.............British Union Jack Club (now Sind Club) , in 1930s

11048760_711183085656932_1948890782722848144_n.jpg


B.P Factory, in 1953

10389125_705679979540576_6496401914366616113_n.jpg


Street scene in 1969

11081192_704884712953436_6879905941253148262_n.jpg


Street Scene of Bandar Road(now M.A Jinnah) in 1969

11081419_704871606288080_4649827968464269700_n.jpg


Boulton Market in 1920s.


10426280_682905875151320_3653411644611112943_n.jpg
The city looks better & better the more we go back into time .. I guess Nature taking its course on the city it was never supposed to house so many people ..
 

